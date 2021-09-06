The Santini Redux Istinto Men's Short Sleeve Jersey is about as aero a piece of clothing as you can get. It's basically a skinsuit for your upper half; with streamlined pockets and a very close fit there isn't any fabric left to bunch up or flap about in the wind. It comes at a high price, though.
We all know how much aerodynamics affect our ability to go fast, and if you want to give your clothing the same attention to detail as your frame, deep-section wheels or components, then you are going to want to be looking at something like this Redux Istinto.
> Find your nearest dealer here
The fabric of the main body is a mix of 74% polyester and 26% elastane, and there is a lot of stretch going on. It is very much a next-to-skin fit, or, as Santini calls it, Sleek.
The fabric is very soft and feels great against the skin, and it's massively breathable – even on very hot days it lets the wind blow through, keeping you cool and feeling fresh.
Because of that close fit, even when you move around on the bike there is no bunching of material or anything to flap in the breeze. There is a decent amount of compression involved too, which I found makes the Santini comfortable to wear for long stints in the saddle.
The sleeves are made from a lightweight mesh fabric with no cuffs as such, with the tautness of the fabric keeping everything in position.
All of the fabrics give some UV protection too.
The neck is cut low, so there is no need for a zip garage, while the rear section is dropped to provide plenty of coverage when you're in the drops. To keep it in place there is a small amount of silicone mesh used.
Across the back you'll find three pockets, with each pocket having a horizontal slit rather than being fully open, which gives a kind of flap at the top. This means if you put, say, a phone in there then the top of the phone will sit under the flap, which maintains a smooth transition over the pocket while also keeping your stuff secure.
It does make grabbing things from your pocket a bit tricky in the heat of battle, but I like the idea.
The overall quality is to a very high standard, with the various stitching types being finished excellently. All the seams are very neat, and on some sections Santini has thermo-sealed the seams instead of sewing, so that you get a smooth finish.
When it comes to the sizing, I'd say nudge up one compared with what you normally wear from UK-based brands. Santini's performance kit comes up on the small side, though that is reflected in its sizing guide so it's worth checking that out before you buy.
Speaking of buying, it'll cost you, at £185 at full rrp. There are a lot of deals around at the moment, and you can find it for a lot less, but at full price it's a big outlay for a jersey.
It's £15 more than the Le Col x McLaren Project Aero Jersey – although Matt wasn't that impressed with the fit of that.
> Buyer’s Guide: 30 of the best summer cycling jerseys
It's also more expensive than the £132 MAAP Evade Pro Base jersey, one that I was very impressed with.
The Istinto isn't the most expensive aero jersey we've tested, though – that spot currently belongs to 7mesh with its £200 Skyline.
Conclusion
Overall, even against some very good competition the Santini jersey is still pricey, but the quality is excellent, as are the fit and performance.
Verdict
At the pricier end of the scale, but that's offset by the excellent fit and performance
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Santini Redux Istinto Men's Short Sleeve Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
Santini says, "Super aero jersey constructed with stretch woven fabrics engineered to reduce drag. UV resistance and with a fresh feel on the skin, featuring thermo sealed seams and pockets and reflective tape for visibility in the dark. Great for riding fast looking flawless."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Santini lists these features and details:
EXTREMELY AERODYNAMIC
Follows the contours of your body like a second skin
ULTRA-COOLING DESIGN
Clima and Flow shuttle-woven fabrics are light, fast-drying, and UV resistant
SUPERB FIT
Elastic gripper at the waistband. Thermo- welded cuffs
SMART STORAGE
Triple inner pocket with invisible thermo-sealed laser-cut opening
NIGHT TIME VISIBILITY
Elastic rear band with integrated reflective tape
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
It sizes up correctly to Santini's guide, but the medium is smaller than a typical UK medium.
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Rate the product for value:
4/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Santini recommends a 30 degree wash and following that I had no issues at all.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
You won't get much more aero than this.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Very breathable materials.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
It's a lot of money.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's at the pricey end of the scale, but not the most expensive.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Great quality and an excellent aero jersey when it comes to performance – as long as you can stomach the price.
Age: 42 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
I've had no problems with mine - indeed, they hold air better than butyl tubes. Sounds as if you have either a manufacturing defect or have...
747 NIPs vs 920 warning letters apparently, with only 179 no further actions. which means they prosecuted over half of all the submissions. Roughly...
A completely irrelevant and random comment, but I was amused to spot that the bike on the ITV opening credits for its Tour of Britain highlights...
We are all good at the theory, it's putting it into practice that is harder and where you have excelled!
Have hose cows on Dartmoor not read The Highway Code? They aren't even wearing helmets or hi viz!
The big pizza at 1200 kcal is probably home made as any big sized one from a chain will dump about 2000 kcals on you, most from fat....
I thought that taxis ran a meter....... wouldn't delays be a boon?
I have used Friels book quite extensively, I think it is still quite relevant, especially on how to put together a training schedule. I think Joe...
In any case, I don't see what the tailfin achieves in terms of load distribution that is not achieved by your existing Blackburn rack. Both put the...
The vehicle looks to be at least straddling the lines to begin with and the trailer seems to be over the line stull as it passes the cyclist,...