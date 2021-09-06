The Santini Redux Istinto Men's Short Sleeve Jersey is about as aero a piece of clothing as you can get. It's basically a skinsuit for your upper half; with streamlined pockets and a very close fit there isn't any fabric left to bunch up or flap about in the wind. It comes at a high price, though.

We all know how much aerodynamics affect our ability to go fast, and if you want to give your clothing the same attention to detail as your frame, deep-section wheels or components, then you are going to want to be looking at something like this Redux Istinto.

> Find your nearest dealer here

The fabric of the main body is a mix of 74% polyester and 26% elastane, and there is a lot of stretch going on. It is very much a next-to-skin fit, or, as Santini calls it, Sleek.

The fabric is very soft and feels great against the skin, and it's massively breathable – even on very hot days it lets the wind blow through, keeping you cool and feeling fresh.

Because of that close fit, even when you move around on the bike there is no bunching of material or anything to flap in the breeze. There is a decent amount of compression involved too, which I found makes the Santini comfortable to wear for long stints in the saddle.

The sleeves are made from a lightweight mesh fabric with no cuffs as such, with the tautness of the fabric keeping everything in position.

All of the fabrics give some UV protection too.

The neck is cut low, so there is no need for a zip garage, while the rear section is dropped to provide plenty of coverage when you're in the drops. To keep it in place there is a small amount of silicone mesh used.

Across the back you'll find three pockets, with each pocket having a horizontal slit rather than being fully open, which gives a kind of flap at the top. This means if you put, say, a phone in there then the top of the phone will sit under the flap, which maintains a smooth transition over the pocket while also keeping your stuff secure.

It does make grabbing things from your pocket a bit tricky in the heat of battle, but I like the idea.

The overall quality is to a very high standard, with the various stitching types being finished excellently. All the seams are very neat, and on some sections Santini has thermo-sealed the seams instead of sewing, so that you get a smooth finish.

When it comes to the sizing, I'd say nudge up one compared with what you normally wear from UK-based brands. Santini's performance kit comes up on the small side, though that is reflected in its sizing guide so it's worth checking that out before you buy.

Speaking of buying, it'll cost you, at £185 at full rrp. There are a lot of deals around at the moment, and you can find it for a lot less, but at full price it's a big outlay for a jersey.

It's £15 more than the Le Col x McLaren Project Aero Jersey – although Matt wasn't that impressed with the fit of that.

> Buyer’s Guide: 30 of the best summer cycling jerseys

It's also more expensive than the £132 MAAP Evade Pro Base jersey, one that I was very impressed with.

The Istinto isn't the most expensive aero jersey we've tested, though – that spot currently belongs to 7mesh with its £200 Skyline.

Conclusion

Overall, even against some very good competition the Santini jersey is still pricey, but the quality is excellent, as are the fit and performance.

Verdict

At the pricier end of the scale, but that's offset by the excellent fit and performance

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website