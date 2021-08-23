The Nopinz Pro-1 Jersey Men's is a close-fitting garment designed for going fast. It's very breathable and comfortable, and ideal for rapid summer rides. It is cut particularly short at the front though, and the hem is relatively loose. Despite this it's very good value – £40 cheaper than most comparable offerings.

The Nopinz Pro-1 jersey's focus on speed is evident in both its fabrics and the figure-hugging fit. As with most aero jerseys, the Pro-1 has an aggressive cut at the front – which on me sat around my belly button.

This means that when bent over in an aero position on the bike it doesn't gather at the front as there's no excess material, but it's worth noting (especially if you're tall) you may also need bib shorts with a high cut!

At the rear the jersey is a more traditional length, with a large silicone gripper across the bottom inch or so. I'm quite skinny (and a medium on the Nopinz size guide), and on some rides found this band would turn up instead of gripping my bib shorts.

Happily, the rest of the jersey is so figure hugging that – despite the silicone gripper not always doing its job – it doesn't budge. Though tight, it has a good amount of stretch, and I didn't find mobility an issue at all whether riding the road or TT bike.

As with many modern jerseys the arms are quite long, coming to about an inch above the elbow on me. They're held with silicone bands, these ones significantly tighter than at the bottom.

The sleeves are made from Nopinz' Pista fabric, which is often found on its skinsuits. Obviously we can't quantify the extra speed this slippery stuff provides as the road.cc windtunnel is dimensionally sub-optimal (or 'doesn't exist'), but the laser cut ends sit flush with the skin and certainly look fast, if nothing else.

Meanwhile, the main body of the jersey is Chrono fabric, which is more breathable. I've been using the jersey during the recent heatwave, and the Pro-1 has been nothing but comfortable throughout. The fabric almost looks perforated, wicks sweat as well as jerseys costing double the price of this one, and keeps you feeling both cool and dry.

It's also more opaque than the sleeve material, keeping your dignity intact even if you choose to not wear a baselayer.

For storage you'll find three pockets on the rear, although no zipped one for valuables. I'm assuming Nopinz feels the extra weight isn't worth it on a jersey designed for going fast, but I for one get a bit paranoid with my phone and/or cash left unzipped. That said, the pockets do have elasticated tops that retain items well, and a good secure stretch.

The centre pocket is slightly larger than the two side ones; large enough for a small rain jacket or gilet.

The Pro-1 has the details nailed, too. There are no massive labels, and the one in the collar is rubbery with no sharp edges and doesn't crinkle; the full-length zip has guards both top and bottom to prevent irritation; and there's a large reflective strip across the rear pockets.

Value

£79.99 may not initially seem cheap for a jersey, but look at the aero-specific competition and it actually offers significantly better value. My go-to aero jersey – the Castelli Aero Race 6.0 – is £110 for example, while famously good-value brand dhb do the Aeron LAB Raceline jersey at the same price as the Castelli.

Some others can cost even more; for example, the Gore Race Jersey is £179.99

Overall

The Nopinz Pro-1 punches above its weight... or at least, price. The fabrics are excellent, the fit is very good (hem aside) and most importantly it's very comfortable to wear.

Unless you particularly need a zipped valuables pocket, this is an excellent choice for fast summer riding, whether that's short or long distances.

Verdict

Nice fabrics and a good price – this is a comfortable, effective aero cut jersey

