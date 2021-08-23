Support road.cc

Jerseys - short sleeve

Nopinz Pro-1 Jersey Men

8
by Jamie Williams
Mon, Aug 23, 2021 15:45
0
£79.99

VERDICT:

8
10
Nice fabrics and a good price – this is a comfortable, effective aero cut jersey
Cheaper than many other aero jerseys
Pleasingly breathable
Comfortable
Elasticated hem can flip up
Very short at front
No valuables pocket
Weight: 
135g
Contact: 
www.nopinz.com
The Nopinz Pro-1 Jersey Men's is a close-fitting garment designed for going fast. It's very breathable and comfortable, and ideal for rapid summer rides. It is cut particularly short at the front though, and the hem is relatively loose. Despite this it's very good value – £40 cheaper than most comparable offerings.

The Nopinz Pro-1 jersey's focus on speed is evident in both its fabrics and the figure-hugging fit. As with most aero jerseys, the Pro-1 has an aggressive cut at the front – which on me sat around my belly button.

This means that when bent over in an aero position on the bike it doesn't gather at the front as there's no excess material, but it's worth noting (especially if you're tall) you may also need bib shorts with a high cut!

At the rear the jersey is a more traditional length, with a large silicone gripper across the bottom inch or so. I'm quite skinny (and a medium on the Nopinz size guide), and on some rides found this band would turn up instead of gripping my bib shorts.

2021 Nopiz Pro -1 Jersey - Men - gripper.jpg

Happily, the rest of the jersey is so figure hugging that – despite the silicone gripper not always doing its job – it doesn't budge. Though tight, it has a good amount of stretch, and I didn't find mobility an issue at all whether riding the road or TT bike.

2021 Nopiz Pro -1 Jersey - Men - hem.jpg

As with many modern jerseys the arms are quite long, coming to about an inch above the elbow on me. They're held with silicone bands, these ones significantly tighter than at the bottom.

2021 Nopiz Pro -1 Jersey - Men - sleeve.jpg

The sleeves are made from Nopinz' Pista fabric, which is often found on its skinsuits. Obviously we can't quantify the extra speed this slippery stuff provides as the road.cc windtunnel is dimensionally sub-optimal (or 'doesn't exist'), but the laser cut ends sit flush with the skin and certainly look fast, if nothing else.

2021 Nopiz Pro -1 Jersey - Men - shoulders.jpg

Meanwhile, the main body of the jersey is Chrono fabric, which is more breathable. I've been using the jersey during the recent heatwave, and the Pro-1 has been nothing but comfortable throughout. The fabric almost looks perforated, wicks sweat as well as jerseys costing double the price of this one, and keeps you feeling both cool and dry.

2021 Nopiz Pro -1 Jersey - Men - chest.jpg

It's also more opaque than the sleeve material, keeping your dignity intact even if you choose to not wear a baselayer.

For storage you'll find three pockets on the rear, although no zipped one for valuables. I'm assuming Nopinz feels the extra weight isn't worth it on a jersey designed for going fast, but I for one get a bit paranoid with my phone and/or cash left unzipped. That said, the pockets do have elasticated tops that retain items well, and a good secure stretch.

2021 Nopiz Pro -1 Jersey - Men - pockets.jpg

The centre pocket is slightly larger than the two side ones; large enough for a small rain jacket or gilet.

The Pro-1 has the details nailed, too. There are no massive labels, and the one in the collar is rubbery with no sharp edges and doesn't crinkle; the full-length zip has guards both top and bottom to prevent irritation; and there's a large reflective strip across the rear pockets.

2021 Nopiz Pro -1 Jersey - Men - back.jpg

Value

£79.99 may not initially seem cheap for a jersey, but look at the aero-specific competition and it actually offers significantly better value. My go-to aero jersey – the Castelli Aero Race 6.0 – is £110 for example, while famously good-value brand dhb do the Aeron LAB Raceline jersey at the same price as the Castelli.

Some others can cost even more; for example, the Gore Race Jersey is £179.99

Overall

The Nopinz Pro-1 punches above its weight... or at least, price. The fabrics are excellent, the fit is very good (hem aside) and most importantly it's very comfortable to wear.

Unless you particularly need a zipped valuables pocket, this is an excellent choice for fast summer riding, whether that's short or long distances.

Verdict

Nice fabrics and a good price – this is a comfortable, effective aero cut jersey

road.cc test report

Make and model: Nopinz Pro-1 Jersey Men

Size tested: Medium

Tell us what the product is for

Nopinz say "This aero jersey gets you from A to B with the minimum effort and maximum comfort thanks to our Pista fabric on the arms that makes it super-slippy combining with the massively breathable 'Chrono' fabric on the torso that keeps things dry and cool. Add in three deep feed pockets, zip guards top and bottom plus some rather appealing colorways, we think we've got summer riding covered."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Nopinz lists:

A mix of Pista, Chrono, and Speedscalez™ fabrics.

Comfortable and aerodynamic

Laser-cut Sleeves with low profile silicone hem.

Lightweight and breathable.

Three deep rear pockets.

YKK Zipper.

Made in the UK.

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
7/10

The majority of the jersey is really really excellent, but the elasticated bottom is relatively so much looser than the sleeves. Maybe I need more of a gut? I don't think my arms are getting any thinner...

Rate the product for sizing:
 
7/10

It's designed to be tight! Sizing seems accurate.

Rate the product for weight:
 
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

No issues.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very well; it's comfortable even on long rides and there's no bagginess or spare material to flap around or slow you down.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

It's very comfortable.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

No valuables pocket.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It's significantly cheaper than most aero jerseys, and it outperforms those we've tested at a comparable price.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

Fit and fabrics are excellent, the pockets are good and there's strong attention to detail throughout – think laser cut ends, reflective details and zip protectors. The elasticated hem is a bit loose in comparison to the rest of the jersey and there's no zipped pocket, but other than that there's little to dislike. It's very good.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 23  Height: 6ft  Weight: 74kg

I usually ride: Specialized venge pro 2019  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: Under 5 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,

Latest Comments