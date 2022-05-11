The Stolen Goat Tappa Bodyline Jersey is a stylish top that fits well, and the highly breathable fabric makes it great for summer days.

While this is marketed as a hot/warm weather jersey, it is more versatile than the super-lightweight mesh jerseys out there.

> Buy now: Stolen Goat Tappa Bodyline Jersey for £75 from Stolen Goat

I wore this on a recent trip to Mallorca, and giving a big effort up a long climb in 25°C heat there were some damp patches on my back and armpits, but it quickly wicked away sweat and felt dry again once I had picked up a bit of speed.

But I also wore it on cooler spring days with arm warmers and a gilet, and it performed perfectly.

The 'performance' fit is designed to be 'comfortable yet aerodynamic' and it's a great balance. The four-way stretch fabric – 80% polyester and 20% Lycra – sits well against the body, and there are no flappy bits when you pick up speed. The sleeves are quite long, with laser cut ends that stay perfectly in place all day without any gripper.

The material isn't as see-through as a lot of warm weather jerseys, which will appeal to some people, and it also provides UV protection unlike some mesh jerseys (though it doesn't say what factor). I am currently sporting a bib shorts tan line on my back from my Le Col Pro Air jersey.

I kept coming back to this jersey for my long rides. I wore it on several rides over five hours in differing conditions and temperatures, and never felt any discomfort or had any gripes with it.

The quality is good, and the stitching all looks perfect after frequent washing. The zip is from YKK, and there's a zip garage at the top to prevent any neck irritation.

At the back there are the usual three pockets, which comfortably accommodate all the essentials, plus additional clothing when I went out overdressed.

The silicone gripper works well at keeping the jersey in place, and the items in my pockets remained secure and didn't bounce around while climbing out of the saddle.

There is a zipped valuables pocket, too, though it wasn't big enough for my standard sized phone (Samsung S20 FE).

I like the look of the jersey, so much so that I bought the matching socks recently reviewed by Steve. If this one isn't to your tastes, though, there are other designs from Stolen Goat with the same features.

Value

At £75 this sits around the current mid-point for a jersey. For example, Lusso's £70 Dunsop jersey was well reviewed by Shaun last year, although it seems a touch more of a warm weather only jersey.

> Spring cycling clothing guide: how to choose and use the best gear to ride through the most unpredictable season

You can spend less – the Scott Endurance 10 received a good review from Stu and costs £63.99 (no zip pocket, though) – but there are many more expensive jerseys out there, such as the recently reviewed Gore Torrent at £89.99, though Steve struggled to justify spending that bit more.

> Buyer’s Guide: 10 of the best summer cycling jerseys

Overall, I've been very impressed by the fit, breathability and style of the Tappa Bodyline jersey. It's been great for hot rides, yet versatile enough to wear with layers on cooler spring days.

Verdict

Excellent jersey – comfortable, great fit, performs well in warm weather and looks stylish

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website