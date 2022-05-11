Support road.cc

Stolen Goat Tappa Bodyline Jersey

by Ben Woodhouse
Wed, May 11, 2022 19:45
£75.00

VERDICT:

Excellent jersey – comfortable, great fit, performs well in warm weather and looks stylish
Stylish
Great fit
Breathable
Weight: 
141g
Contact: 
stolengoat.com
The Stolen Goat Tappa Bodyline Jersey is a stylish top that fits well, and the highly breathable fabric makes it great for summer days.

While this is marketed as a hot/warm weather jersey, it is more versatile than the super-lightweight mesh jerseys out there.

I wore this on a recent trip to Mallorca, and giving a big effort up a long climb in 25°C heat there were some damp patches on my back and armpits, but it quickly wicked away sweat and felt dry again once I had picked up a bit of speed.

But I also wore it on cooler spring days with arm warmers and a gilet, and it performed perfectly.

2022 Stolen Goat Tappa Bodyline jersey - back.jpg

The 'performance' fit is designed to be 'comfortable yet aerodynamic' and it's a great balance. The four-way stretch fabric – 80% polyester and 20% Lycra – sits well against the body, and there are no flappy bits when you pick up speed. The sleeves are quite long, with laser cut ends that stay perfectly in place all day without any gripper.

2022 Stolen Goat Tappa Bodyline jersey - sleeve 2.jpg

The material isn't as see-through as a lot of warm weather jerseys, which will appeal to some people, and it also provides UV protection unlike some mesh jerseys (though it doesn't say what factor). I am currently sporting a bib shorts tan line on my back from my Le Col Pro Air jersey.

2022 Stolen Goat Tappa Bodyline jersey - hem.jpg

I kept coming back to this jersey for my long rides. I wore it on several rides over five hours in differing conditions and temperatures, and never felt any discomfort or had any gripes with it.

The quality is good, and the stitching all looks perfect after frequent washing. The zip is from YKK, and there's a zip garage at the top to prevent any neck irritation.

At the back there are the usual three pockets, which comfortably accommodate all the essentials, plus additional clothing when I went out overdressed.

2022 Stolen Goat Tappa Bodyline jersey - pockets.jpg

The silicone gripper works well at keeping the jersey in place, and the items in my pockets remained secure and didn't bounce around while climbing out of the saddle.

2022 Stolen Goat Tappa Bodyline jersey - gripper.jpg

There is a zipped valuables pocket, too, though it wasn't big enough for my standard sized phone (Samsung S20 FE).

2022 Stolen Goat Tappa Bodyline jersey - pocket detail.jpg

I like the look of the jersey, so much so that I bought the matching socks recently reviewed by Steve. If this one isn't to your tastes, though, there are other designs from Stolen Goat with the same features.

Value

At £75 this sits around the current mid-point for a jersey. For example, Lusso's £70 Dunsop jersey was well reviewed by Shaun last year, although it seems a touch more of a warm weather only jersey.

You can spend less – the Scott Endurance 10 received a good review from Stu and costs £63.99 (no zip pocket, though) – but there are many more expensive jerseys out there, such as the recently reviewed Gore Torrent at £89.99, though Steve struggled to justify spending that bit more.

Overall, I've been very impressed by the fit, breathability and style of the Tappa Bodyline jersey. It's been great for hot rides, yet versatile enough to wear with layers on cooler spring days.

road.cc test report

Make and model: Stolen Goat Tappa Bodyline jersey

Size tested: Medium

Tell us what the product is for

Stolen Goat says: "With its classic stripes on a cool blue background, the Stolen Goat men's Tappa jersey is sure to get you tapping your hooves with excitement to get out and show it off on a ride!

"This short-sleeved jersey is perfect for all of your summer adventures. Lightweight, breathable and made from premium fabric with 4-way stretch. Plenty of pockets and UV protection. Ride all day comfort, with next level style and performance. Yep, this jersey has got it all!"

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Stolen Goat lists these details:

Aerodynamically tuned jersey

Long, aero sleeves, with a neat, laser cut end

Hot/warm weather jersey

UV-protected material

Performance fit

Two-way breathable and fast drying

Water-resistance zipped 4th pocket

Full length YKK cam-lock zipper

Neckline zip protector

Heat transfer neck labels

Silicone elastic waist gripper

Male specific fit

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
9/10

I have worn this a lot during testing and it has no signs of age.

Rate the product for fit:
 
9/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10

Sizing is slightly more generous than some brands. There are seven sizes available.

Rate the product for weight:
 
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
9/10
Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

Very easy, washed at 30 and air dried. I've washed this a lot and there's no difference from new.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very well, coped well with warm weather and was very comfortable.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

I really like the performance fit and the looks of the jersey.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Nothing.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It's about mid-range – a fiver more than the Lusso Dunsop (£70), but £15 less than the Gore Torrent (£89.99). The Scott Endurance 10 is a bit cheaper at £63.99 though.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

It's excellent – a top quality jersey that fits well, works well in warm weather but is versatile enough for cooler days.

Overall rating: 9/10

About the tester

Age: 35  Height: 178cm  Weight: 73kg

I usually ride: Specialized Roubaix  My best bike is: Cervelo S3

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, Indoor

