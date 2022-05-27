The Orro Pyro Line Bibshorts are really comfortable with a great pad, slightly compressive legs and a well-judged set of straps. The legs are about as long as they get and the fabric sits at the warmer end of the spectrum, but take that into account and both fit and function are excellent.

The relatively heavy 'Atlanta Plus' fabric of the actual shorts part has quite a strong stretch to it, and gives a fairly compressive fit that's very comfortable. While not windproof, it does keep chilly breezes off quite well, too, so it's good for the cooler end of shorts weather.

The top half, meanwhile, is a light and cool mesh edged with elastic, and both those things have a much more gentle stretch that's very comfortable. I found the overall fit of these just right, and I was happy with the long legs.

Pull these on and they sit only just above the kneecap, but after a few minutes' pedalling they rise to sit naturally perhaps a handwidth higher, on the thigh muscle. The very wide, silicone-backed elastic gripper and sheer length of material mean they stay secure and don't try to ride any higher.

It's worth noting that you might get slightly shorter legs and greater compression if you follow the size guide. I typically have to size up to a large with bib shorts to account for my relatively long torso and short legs, otherwise I get perfect shorts and too-tight straps, and I tested a large here, but it's possible I could wear a medium in these – the size that Orro's guide, like many others, suggests for my waist. The strap elastic certainly feels gentle enough to accommodate it.

Even so, if (like me) you size up, these prove neither too long nor too loose for excellent performance. The long legs may not be to everyone's taste, is all.

Apparently the Atlanta Plus fabric is dyed rather than sublimated (so it won't go see-through when stretched), and it's UPF 50+ protective. These wouldn't be my first choice on hot days, though – even at around 17°C I'd notice a bit of warmth at times, and the legs would verge on sweaty when working hard at a climb.

Principally this was the legs rather than all over, and the whole pad area seems to breathe very well despite quite a deep, plush feel. It's a Cytec Super Air pad with multiple densities and thicknesses, and designed for long-duration comfort (but then, aren't they all?). Certainly I found it notably comfy even after hours in the saddle.

It was never any hotter during the test to see if they get too warm all over, unfortunately, because, well – Wales. I live there.

Value

At £69.99 these are among the cheaper shorts we've reviewed – the majority are far more expensive, with plenty into triple figures. The Orros are up against the likes of dhb's very good Blok Bib Shorts at £65, for instance, which Iwein tested last year, and the Van Rysel Shorts Racer Ultralights at £64.99.

Both brands are well known for offering good value products, though those particular Van Rysel shorts, tested by Shaun last year, will require some nerve to wear in public – all but the most sensitive bits look like they're made from close-up pictures of teabags.

> Buyer’s Guide: 10 of the best cycling bib shorts

The Endura FS260-Pro bib shorts are a good bet if you want great comfort and build quality without the compression of the Orros – Stu tested those last year and thought they were excellent – but they're a bit more at £89.99.

Interestingly, at the time of writing Orro was discounting these to £39.99, and if that turns out to be a longterm thing (as they sometimes do...) then the value is excellent.

Overall

These are great – well made (I haven't mentioned the stitching because it's all fine), very comfortable and substantial enough to last. The only downsides are that they're on the warm side for the very hottest days, and the long legs might not be to everyone's taste.

Verdict

Very comfortable and a great, slightly compressive fit, though the long legs and warmish fabric won't please everyone

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website