The Orro Pyro Line Bibshorts are really comfortable with a great pad, slightly compressive legs and a well-judged set of straps. The legs are about as long as they get and the fabric sits at the warmer end of the spectrum, but take that into account and both fit and function are excellent.
The relatively heavy 'Atlanta Plus' fabric of the actual shorts part has quite a strong stretch to it, and gives a fairly compressive fit that's very comfortable. While not windproof, it does keep chilly breezes off quite well, too, so it's good for the cooler end of shorts weather.
The top half, meanwhile, is a light and cool mesh edged with elastic, and both those things have a much more gentle stretch that's very comfortable. I found the overall fit of these just right, and I was happy with the long legs.
Pull these on and they sit only just above the kneecap, but after a few minutes' pedalling they rise to sit naturally perhaps a handwidth higher, on the thigh muscle. The very wide, silicone-backed elastic gripper and sheer length of material mean they stay secure and don't try to ride any higher.
It's worth noting that you might get slightly shorter legs and greater compression if you follow the size guide. I typically have to size up to a large with bib shorts to account for my relatively long torso and short legs, otherwise I get perfect shorts and too-tight straps, and I tested a large here, but it's possible I could wear a medium in these – the size that Orro's guide, like many others, suggests for my waist. The strap elastic certainly feels gentle enough to accommodate it.
Even so, if (like me) you size up, these prove neither too long nor too loose for excellent performance. The long legs may not be to everyone's taste, is all.
Apparently the Atlanta Plus fabric is dyed rather than sublimated (so it won't go see-through when stretched), and it's UPF 50+ protective. These wouldn't be my first choice on hot days, though – even at around 17°C I'd notice a bit of warmth at times, and the legs would verge on sweaty when working hard at a climb.
Principally this was the legs rather than all over, and the whole pad area seems to breathe very well despite quite a deep, plush feel. It's a Cytec Super Air pad with multiple densities and thicknesses, and designed for long-duration comfort (but then, aren't they all?). Certainly I found it notably comfy even after hours in the saddle.
It was never any hotter during the test to see if they get too warm all over, unfortunately, because, well – Wales. I live there.
Value
At £69.99 these are among the cheaper shorts we've reviewed – the majority are far more expensive, with plenty into triple figures. The Orros are up against the likes of dhb's very good Blok Bib Shorts at £65, for instance, which Iwein tested last year, and the Van Rysel Shorts Racer Ultralights at £64.99.
Both brands are well known for offering good value products, though those particular Van Rysel shorts, tested by Shaun last year, will require some nerve to wear in public – all but the most sensitive bits look like they're made from close-up pictures of teabags.
The Endura FS260-Pro bib shorts are a good bet if you want great comfort and build quality without the compression of the Orros – Stu tested those last year and thought they were excellent – but they're a bit more at £89.99.
Interestingly, at the time of writing Orro was discounting these to £39.99, and if that turns out to be a longterm thing (as they sometimes do...) then the value is excellent.
Overall
These are great – well made (I haven't mentioned the stitching because it's all fine), very comfortable and substantial enough to last. The only downsides are that they're on the warm side for the very hottest days, and the long legs might not be to everyone's taste.
Verdict
Very comfortable and a great, slightly compressive fit, though the long legs and warmish fabric won't please everyone
Make and model: Orro Pyro Line Bibshorts
Tell us what the product is for
Orro says: "Our latest Pyro Line Cycling Bibshorts sit below our Gold Bibs and offer excellent features at an exceptional price. These bibshorts are Italian made using a fabric called Atlanta Plus. This fabric offers muscular compression and decreases muscle vibrations to improve performance.
"High-performance elastic grippers at the bottom of the leg stop the cycling bibs moving and are decorated with the Orro logo in black. The fabric is also dyed instead of sublimated, meaning a richer black that will not go see through when pulled tight."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Orro lists:
Main Body - 80% Polyamide and 20% Elastane, 225 gsm.
Super high piling resistance and shape retention
UPF 50+
Two-Way Stretch
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Very comfortable, if a little too warm for the hottest days.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Comfortable compression to the shorts and a gentle but supportive stretch to the straps. The legs are long and might not suit everybody, but probably won't cause issues – my legs are relatively short for my height (I've a long torso) so I generally size up for comfy straps, and I still found these all-over comfy and secure.
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
The shorts are tight but they're meant to be, while the straps are supportive without being tight.
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Rate the product for value:
6/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
No problems at all.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well, though the fabric is quite warm.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The comfort.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
White straps discolour easily with suntan lotion... but then they're not best on very hot rides anyway.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At £69.99 these are among the cheaper shorts we've reviewed – the majority are far more expensive, with plenty into triple figures and a minority at over £200. The Orros are up against the likes of dhb's very good Blok Bib Shorts at £65, and the Van Rysel Shorts Racer Ultralights at £64.99. Both brands are well known for offering good value, though those particular Van Rysel shorts will require some nerve to wear in public...
The Endura FS260-Pro bib shorts are a good bet if you want great comfort and build quality without the compression of the Orros, but they're a bit more at £89.99.
Interestingly, at the time of writing Orro was discounting these to £39.99, and if that turns out to be a longterm thing (as they sometimes do...) then the value is excellent.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
So long as you don't want these for very hot climates and you're happy with the long-legged look, they're everything you could ask for. They're very comfortable, fit well and feel like they'll last, and they don't cost the earth, either.
Age: 48 Height: 183cm Weight: 78kg
I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,
