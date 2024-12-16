Roglič's new shades and HED's "fastest wheels ever"! Five cool things coming soon from Madison, Muc-Off, HED, Velocio and Koo

In this week’s edition of Five Cool Things, we have HED’s ‘"fastest wheels ever", the latest electric mini pump from Muc-Off, sunglasses from Koo Eyewear worn by Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe riders, Velocio's do-it-all jacket and some affordable thermal bib tights from Madison. Here are the previews before our full reviews go live...

Muc-Off AirMach Electric Mini Inflator (£90)

> Best cycling mini pumps

Electric mini pumps have grown in popularity in recent years, and the latest brand to push one across our desk is Muc-Off.

Not only does it have "aircraft grade aluminium construction", but Muc-Off also claims that this 114g pump can inflate two tyres (700x25mm) from 0-80psi on a single charge.

Mike Stead has been trying it out, and will be letting us know if this USB-C equipped electric pump can take it to the best in the business.

Find out more

HED Wheels Vanquish Pro V45 wheelset (£2,090)

> Best road bike wheels

HED has an enviable reputation when it comes to aerodynamics, and this 45mm wheelset is the latest in a long line of carbon upgrade options from the brand. In fact, HED says the Vanquish Pro wheelsets are its fastest wheels ever.

This hooked wheelset is handmade in the USA, and features external rims just under 31mm wide, aligning with recent trends.

Weighing in at 1,599g on our scales, it's safe to say that there's lighter out there at this price point, but Sam Smith will be letting us know if they can make up for it in other areas.

Find out more

Velocio Mens One Jacket (£267)

Velocio claims to have the winter cycling jacket for everything with its Mens One Jacket, said to be "waterproof, windproof, and exceptionally breathable" and designed to perform in temperatures between 0 and 10°C.

The One Jacket is made from fabrics that Velocio claims are environmentally-friendly, free of PFAS and incorporating Biolon nylon - a plant-based alternative that reportedly reduces the carbon footprint by 50% compared to traditional virgin nylon.

Find out more

Koo Eyewear Hype sunglasses (£180)

> Best cycling sunglasses

Italian eyewear brand Koo, the official eyewear sponsor of Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe, has released its latest model, the Hype.

Available in nine colourways, Koo highlights key features of the Hype, including a maximum ventilation system, enhanced temple retention, and a dual-curve lens designed to deliver "exceptional field of vision and optical clarity."

So, should we believe the Hype? We’re reviewing the Violet model with Pink mirror lenses, with Ollie Smith currently putting them through their paces.

Find out more

Madison DTE Men's Thermal Bib Tights With EIT Pad (£99.99)

Madison is known for offering good quality kit at a more affordable price point, and their most recent addition we have for testing is the DTE Men's Thermal Bib Tights With EIT Pad.

These bibs feature a DWR coating to repel spray and showers, along with Madison's EIT dual-density pad, engineered with chamois supplier 'EIT' Elastic Interface from Italy.

Check back in a couple of weeks to see how Josh got on with them.

Find out more

