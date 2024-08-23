Gorewear Spinshift Cargo Bib Shorts Men's

The Gorewear Spinshift Cargo Bib Shorts are comfortable and practical for long rides, allowing you to carry extra stuff that's easy to access. The wide straps are easy on your skin with or without a base layer, and the pad doesn't need ongoing adjustment. The best accolade I can hand the Spinshift Cargo Bibs is that I often forgot to think about them when I was wearing them.
Whether it's a jersey, bibs, luggage or even a bike frame itself, having more places to stash stuff is the order of the day. The rise and rise of 'Gravel' cycling – AKA not wanting to ride in traffic whose drivers might kill you, while seeing nice places – has driven said desire to stash stuff all over your person and bicycle.
Whether it's food, spare parts, items of clothing or a phone, going further, higher and more remote changes your needs and the calculation of self-sufficiency against lightness and being unencumbered.
Gorewear's take on How To Carry Stuff is the Spinshift Cargo Bib Shorts. The Cargo bit is the four extra pockets, but first the shorts themselves.
Made from 65% recycled content, the shorts are a long fit, coming just above the knee. The fit is 'Form', Gorewear's closest fit with an amount of compression. The waist area is done just right to keep the pad in place, along with wide, comfortable shoulder straps held in place by a high yoke at the back, which are nice against your skin if you aren't wearing a base layer.
Branding is both minimal and slightly reflective, meaning they'll pair with pretty much any top.
The dual-density foam pad has a cutout to reduce perineal pressure. Between the front of the pad and the front waistband is an extra layer of wind-blocking material, which Gorewear describes as an 'anatomically pre-shaped, very breathable insert in the front [that] protects sensitive areas from wind chill'.
That's the 'Colder Rides' box ticket, then – but not really cold, as the overall material of the shorts isn't fleeced.
As with every pad, it's totally individual as to whether the fit will work for you. The best compliment I can give a pair of shorts is that I forget I'm wearing them (and not in the 'Work-Presentation-Look-Down-Nightmare' way either). This was the case with the Spinshift shorts – I found them very comfortable, enjoying both the length that didn't ride up, and the support of the broad straps even with no base layer on.
And so to the raison d'être of the Spinshift bibs – the four extra pockets. You get two tiny pockets either side of your torso, sewn into the white mesh between the front and back of each bib strap. These are 3cm deep at the front and 7cm towards the back, which is so shallow that they are only good for small, long items like gel sachets or bars, or empty wrappers. You wouldn't want to use them for anything hard or heavy like a multi tool.
The main, visible and most-useful additions are the two thigh pockets. The left pocket has a small flap over the top, to minimise the chance of anything working its way up and out. The right pocket has an open top. They both measure 17 x 9cm, with a slight curve at the bottom as the seam transitions from vertical to horizontal.
Either pocket can swallow a large phone (6in) in a protective case, or a banana, or a few food bars, or a pair of glasses. The tension of the slightly transparent mesh fabric holds items firmly in place, even rattling down rocky trails – so the left flap is really for reassurance more than anything else when riding. If you're off the bike and scrabbling around over streams or fences, the flap might prevent any unwanted loss of stuff.
Fit-wise, I went for the XL, my 36in waist and 40in hip fitting into Gorewear's size guide range. Gorewear assumes a moderately athletic build in its hip-waist ratios, so do check your fit. I was very happy with the leg length, and the hems stayed put due to the length and the subtle gripper strips.
Value
Compared to the £230 7Mesh RK2 Cargo Bib Short, the Gorewear Spinshifts represent great value and better function.
They have more competition from the 'Road.cc Recommends' £155 Albion ABR1 Pocket Bibs Shorts, which feature a massive rear torso pocket for expedition-grade hauling. That pocket is so big, loading it up would probably preclude carrying much if anything in your jersey pockets, so some thinking through is required.
At the lower end of the price scale, the £85 Altura All Road Cargo Bib Shorts are worth a look if you're on a tighter budget.
For more of our favourites, check out our best cycling bib shorts buyer's guide.
Conclusion
At £145 the Spinshift Bibs are a premium product at an about-average premium price. You're getting what you pay for, and shouldn't be disappointed in the purchase.
Verdict
A very comfortable pair of bib shorts with useful pockets for carrying your stuff on longer rides
Make and model: Gorewear Spinshift Cargo Bib Shorts Men's
Tell us what the product is for
The Spinshift bibs are designed for people wanting to carry more items than would fit in normal jersey pockets.
Gorewear says:
Made for hard-charging, mid-distance rides, this functional bib short delivers comfort, durability and the convenience of multiple pockets to carry your ride essentials.
From the snug compression of the densely knitted fabric to the comfortable support of the multi-layered seat pad, the SPINSHIFT cargo bib delivers performance you never have to think about.
With four pockets, one on each leg and two on the waistband, you can easily carry your ride essentials without overstuffing your jersey pockets.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
FEATURES
Recycled, densely knitted fabric
ADVANCED Brand Core Seat Pad
Versatile storage
RECYCLED, DENSELY KNITTED FABRIC
ADVANCED BRAND CORE SEAT PAD
VERSATILE STORAGE
Interlock fabric construction creates a quick-drying, highly breathable material with next-to-skin softness and durability.
Dual-density foam pad features a men's anatomic design with a channel to relieve soft-tissue pressure on the perineal nerve. The breathable GOREWEAR Cup protects sensitive areas from wind chill.
With pockets on each leg, plus two more on the waistband, you can carry all your ride essentials without overloading your jersey pockets.
DETAILS AND MATERIALS
Interlock fabric construction adds compression and support
Moisture-wicking material helps keep you cool and dry
Made with recycled content
Wide, open-weave bib straps distribute tension evenly on the shoulders
Central Torso Architecture helps keep seat pad in place
4 pockets (one on each leg, two on waistband) for storage
Dual-density foam seat pad with breathable GOREWEAR CUP
Soft silicone gripper print inside raw cut hem
Reflective details for visibility
Weight: 187 grams
MAIN: 65% Polyamide (recycled), 35% Elastane MESH: 70% Polyamide, 30% Elastane
ADVANCED BRAND CORE SEAT PAD MENS
Designed for comfort and support on middle to long-distance rides.
TOP LAYER: 80 kg/m3 open-cell foam with soft cover sheet that promotes moisture control.
BOTTOM LAYER: 120 kg/m3 perforated open-cell foam.
DESIGN: male-specific channel reduces pressure, with maximum pad thickness of 10.5 mm.
GOREWEAR CUP: the anatomically pre-shaped, very breathable insert in the front protects sensitive areas from wind chill.
Designed in cooperation with Elastic Interface®.
FIT Form Fit
Our closest fit, designed to be worn tight to the body, to enhance moisture management, thermal efficiency or aerodynamics. These garments are worn next-to-skin or over tight fitting base layers. These items may use compacting fabrics to provide muscle support, look for this in the product description.
SIZE XL
WAIST 34.75 - 37in
HIP 40.25 - 42in
INSIDE LEG 33in
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Forgetting you're wearing them three hours into a ride is a pretty good measure. The leg pockets just work, though the upper ones are only good for very small items.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
They aren't showing any signs of wear.
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
Very comfortable fit, with no movement.
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Sizing was pretty much spot on.
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Weight about average for a premium bib.
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Price-wise these are about average for cargo bibs of this sort of quality, so value reflects that.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Still look like new after months of washes.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Really l=iked riding in them - a new favourite pair I think.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The pad is very comfy, the long leg fit stays put, and the side pockets, obvs.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The upper pocekts could be a bit deeper.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Price is about average for cargo bibs.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Feature-wise the Spinshifts are a great pair of shorts. I can only mark them down on price, where they are about average.
Age: 47 Height: 183cm Weight: 77kg
I usually ride: Sonder Camino Gravelaxe My best bike is: Nah bro that's it
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, general fitness riding, mtb, G-R-A-V-E-L
