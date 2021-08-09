Van Rysel Shorts Racer Ultralight

Rather than simply offering a weight advantage over standard designs, the Van Rysel Racer Ultralight bib shorts are designed for comfort in hot weather – or indoor turbo sessions. Their heavily perforated panels work very well in the heat, but the shorts also regulate temperature well when the mercury's lingering around 13-14 degrees.

The shorts are an eight-panel design, and, as you can see from the photos, alongside the perforated panels there's plenty of modesty around the seat and crotch areas. The perforated panelling is actually less revealing than the photos suggest, but they do compromise UV protection, so you'd be advised to apply a good sunscreen.

I've worn these in temperatures ranging from 12 to 25°C, and on rides of up to six hours, and found the perforated panels ensure a subtle, cooling airflow, rather than ramming it in, resulting in you feeling cold.

I was also somewhat surprised by the shorts' ability to retain some warmth around the thighs and lower back – useful on cool early morning rides. They also dry quickly if you're caught out in a shower.

The Endurance HD 2.5 pad is high-density foam, designed to retain support and comfort for up to seven hours, with a central channel for improved blood flow and reduced pressure. I found it to offer just the right amount of compression and support, with no hint of numbness, chafing or soreness. I did experience some clamminess, but the pad kept this in check.

The fabrics – a mix of 65% polyamide, 35% elastane for the main part; the bib 95% polyester, 5% elastane – offer some welcome compression but without being intrusive or leaving unsightly marks. They also hit the sweet spot with all my saddles, offering easy tenure without impairing subtle shifts in position.

Silicone leg grippers hold everything in position unobtrusively and without tell-tale branding.

Sizing/fit

Testing my usual medium size, these fitted well with no gathering or bunching. I'm proportionally long in the leg and they sat particularly well here.

The bib straps are a little stretchier than most, which is another plus on the freedom and comfort fronts. Aside from helping with the usual shifts in riding position, this makes roadside comfort stops easier too.

Durability

Though the shorts are primarily designed for road rides, I've been unable to resist the odd green lane and bridleway deviation. Aside from being snagged by a passing bramble, they show no signs of bobbling or other deterioration.

I have been a little more diligent in sticking to 30 degree washing cycles, which they respond to very well. They have also been on the odd 40-degree wash, too, with the household load, with no obvious issues.

Value

My experience with Decathlon is that its brands offer excellent specification for the money. These are no exception.

Altura's £60 Progel Plus bib shorts feature a gel-infused pad and mesh bib straps, and are nice staples, but I found the Van Rysel's cut, leg-wise, suited me better.

Lusso's Pro Gel Bib Shorts are a little more at £75, but perhaps a more obvious choice for general summer duties here in the UK.

Conclusion

Overall, I've been impressed with the balance of comfort and price here. Some might consider the perforated panels unnecessary for the UK, but they're great for really hot days – and will no doubt be very welcome for turbo trainer slavery during the colder months. They do also retain some warmth when temperatures fall, which is welcome on cooler mornings and evenings.

Verdict

Very capable bib shorts that are particularly good in hot weather

