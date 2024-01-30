You've never seen pedals like these before! Ekoi’s €2 million radical road cycling pedal project predicts 8-watt savings

We've spied new road pedals from French cycling brand Ekoï, and they look really, really radical. The company seems to be currently in the development phase of a pedal concept that promises to deliver a pretty remarkable eight-watt improvement in performance - though verified details are scarce as yet.

The pedal concept, dubbed as 'PW8', came to the spotlight when it was first reported by the French publication LeCycle. While Ekoï's innovative pedals are still in the prototype stage, they have already stirred the interest of professional cycling teams, including UAE Team Emirates and Team Ineos Grenadiers - but the official release date is still unconfirmed, although, on the Ekoï Canada's Facebook page, there is a post saying:

"Ekoï will launch the new PW8 pedal this fall. According to biometric tests, it will increase the cyclist's power by 8 watts, hence its name, PW8. The new pedals will provide the cyclist with 8 watts because they are positioned at 8mm from the pedal axis."

> Best clipless pedals for cycling

We're not at all sure about the logic of that last sentence! The prototype pedals are now being put through their paces by UCI Continental teams Nice Métropole and Burgos, who are testing the concept for reliability and performance before they are made available to a wider audience.

“These are new shoe pedals with a new concept, it’s an innovation that makes me dream because compared to other pedals on the market, we tested a gain of 8 watts. Two years ago, the inventor came to see me and we bought the patent. He is still with us working on the project. The latter is complex because it is obligatory to make a specific shoe for this pedal. It is very close to the axis and improves traction," Jean-Christophe Rattel, the CEO of Ekoï told LeCycle last year.

What we can see from the Tean Nice Métropole Côte d'Azur's photoshoot is a pedal that does indeed sit flush with the shoe and features a larger platform that extends both in front and behind the axle. As Rattel explained, the pedal also requires a specific shoe to complete the setup – and this means developing a new cleat, too. Rattel believes this will also make walking in the shoes more comfortable.

“In addition, walking will be easier because there are no more prominent wedges. It is being tested and we have good results," Rattel said to LeCycle.

Entering the competitive pedal market dominated by the likes of Shimano and Look is a challenging endeavour, to say the least, but Ekoï is confident in its ability to establish a foothold as an underdog in the sector. The company's substantial €2 million investment in this project is a testament to its commitment.

“I have already put €2 million into development, no one does that. I say this clearly, especially since profitability may not be there. I don't even bother to Look or Shimano, that doesn't interest me. But it is a project that is close to my heart. We may fail, like others, but the Jumbo, UAE and Ineos teams want to test them, they are interested. It's great because we don't expect Ekoï on this ground. So, does everyone need to gain 8 watts? No, it's clear. It's not essential. But the invention has a lot of importance on a personal level,“ Rattel said.

We have reached out to Ekoï for a comment on the development of these groundbreaking shoes and will update this article if we get any more info.