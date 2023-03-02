I would have called the Nalini Ergo XWarm Jersey the QWarm, because it's quite warm rather than extra warm, but this is why I don't work in marketing. Nevertheless, it makes a comfy and very useful mid-layer or sunny spring/autumn top layer, even if it lacks the windproofing of a worthy outer when it's actually cold.
While I'm not sure the 'XWarm' name is particularly accurate, Nalini's recommended temperature range is 8-14°C – conditions that hardly require extra-warm or thermal clothing anyway. If you're from the UK, that's basically warm already. That's basically summer.
I haven't been able to test the upper limits as the temperature was never in double figures during the test, but 8°C is a reasonable lower end for this on a sunny day – though you're still going to want a decent long-sleeved base underneath, and perhaps a gilet too. Mostly, however, I wore it beneath at least a windproof jacket, and frequently an insulated one.
As a guide, with a long sleeve base below and a windproof, waterproof jacket like the Santini Guard Nimbus on top, I found the Ergo XWarm got marginal at around 3-4°C, no matter how hard I worked. It may have a thermal lining, but think of it more as regular jersey with a bit of extra heft than an actual warm winter option.
Oddly, while the sleeves and top of the shoulders are thick, with a quite pronounced fleecy lining, the chest is less protected. Here the inside is still soft, but it's the same thin and quite porous fabric that the sides and back are made of. Perhaps it's designed to work best with a gilet but, to put it bluntly, there's no gilet included in the price.
I think you'd have to be a pretty serious racer to consider this particularly toasty, and that most people will feel misled by the XWarm name and 'thermal jersey' description. In this it's very similar to the Rapha Men's Pro Team Long Sleeve Thermal Jersey, which is also neither windproof nor particularly warm. That was £150 when tested, and is £165 now.
So ignore the words and pay attention to the numbers: 8-14°C is a far more accurate way to think of this Nalini jersey.
Stick to that range and it's great. The sizing is just right for a nice slim fit, and the stretchy fabric is unrestrictive. You get zip garages top and bottom to protect necks and shorts, and the metal puller has a reasonably large plastic gripper on it.
The whole thing has very neatly stitched seams that feel strong and don't dig in. It also breathes very well, even under waterproofs and windproofs, and the stretch is really well judged for a lovely slim but unrestrictive fit. Presumably this is the basis for Nalini's unquantified claim of 'superior aerodynamic properties'. It's smooth and certainly doesn't flap.
The elasticated waist has silicone grippers in the shape of Nalini logos, and while they're not actually that grippy I never had any issues with it rising up.
I particularly like the cuffs, which are cut slim from a stretchy, almost rubberised fabric that works well with gloves to seal out draughts.
You get the usual three pockets across the back, and they work well thanks to an easy stretch and some heavier elastic across the top to keep everything in. This strip also has a line of reflective tape in it, and the logo is reflective too.
You may also like the inane slogans typed up the arm and down the baffle behind the zip, but I couldn't possibly comment. Every time I read 'Where's your Finish Line?' I just think 'It's on my chain, why do you ask?'
Value
You can get similar things for a lot less – budget brand Van Rysel's Men's Mid-Season Long-Sleeved Road Cycling Jersey Racer is just £54.99, and impressed our reviewer Shaun so much he almost fell off his velocipede.
Others can be had for around £70, such as the Altura Icon Long Sleeve Jersey that Stu tested a couple of years ago, and Giant's Illume Mid-Thermal Long Sleeve Jersey.
That said, at £120 the Ergo is actually quite reasonably priced against many we've reviewed recently from premium and even mainstream brands. The Universal Colours Spectrum LS jersey that Ben tested in December is also warm but has useful wind protection, for instance, and is £140, while the 7mesh Men's Seton Jersey is £170.
Overall
This is slim, very comfortable, strongly made and pretty stylish. It has a little bit of extra warmth over a regular jersey, and works well with a windproof gilet when temperatures are marginal; those times when it's just a bit too chilly for a regular jersey but not cold enough for actual bad weather gear are, I feel, its forte. Otherwise, it's a nice warmish mid-layer but not that protective on its own for actual cold, and not cheap either.
Verdict
Sleek and comfy jersey with a bit of extra warmth, but best for cool rather than cold days
Make and model: Nalini Ergo XWarm Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
Nalini says: "Thermal jersey tight-fitted and nevertheless extremely comfortable. The textured fabric with a 3D surface, used in the upper body and sleeves, provides superior aerodynamic properties and is water repellent which makes it adapt to be used also as external garment on more mild days.
"The thermal fabric used in the rest of the body is highly stretchable and fleeced and makes this jersey particularly soft and comfortable to wear."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Nalini lists these technical features:
* Long sleeve thermal jersey
* Thermal and textured fleeced fabric in the upper part
* Full-length front cam-lock zipper YKK with inner windproof flap
* Elastic band with silicone gripper at bottom hem
* 3 expandable back pockets with reflective piping
* White reflective logos and claim at shoulder
* Zipper garage on top and bottom
Suggested temperature (°C) from 8° to 14°
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Stick to that 8-14°C range and wear the right things with it and it's great – but that's quite a narrow window.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
Rate the product for sizing:
9/10
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
It's cheaper than similar things from premium brands, if more expensive than warmer tops from 'regular' ones.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
No problems.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It's great for when it's too cold for a jersey but too warm for a serious jacket, especially when combined with a windproof gilet.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Great fit, comfortable stretch, breathes well, has some reflectives.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Not that warm, not windproof, chest is less protected than the arms, the slogans won't please everyone, expensive.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
You can get similar things for a lot less – budget brand Van Rysel's Men's Mid-Season Long-Sleeved Road Cycling Jersey Racer is just £54.99 and very good, while the likes of Altura's Icon Long Sleeve Jersey and Giant's Illume Mid-Thermal Long Sleeve Jersey can be had for around £70 each.
That said, at £120 the Ergo is actually quite reasonably priced against many premium and even mainstream brands. The Universal Colours Spectrum LS jersey is also warm but has useful wind protection, for instance, and is £140, while the 7mesh Men's Seton Jersey is £170.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This works well in its stated temperature range, though it still needs a careful choice of baselayers and at least a gilet as backup. I do feel the 'XWarm' name and 'thermal jersey' description is potentially misleading – it's just a bit warmer than a regular jersey, and no more protective against chill winds. Given the narrow window where it's great and the price, it averages out as a 'good' 7.
Age: 48 Height: 183cm Weight: 78kg
I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,
