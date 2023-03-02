I would have called the Nalini Ergo XWarm Jersey the QWarm, because it's quite warm rather than extra warm, but this is why I don't work in marketing. Nevertheless, it makes a comfy and very useful mid-layer or sunny spring/autumn top layer, even if it lacks the windproofing of a worthy outer when it's actually cold.

While I'm not sure the 'XWarm' name is particularly accurate, Nalini's recommended temperature range is 8-14°C – conditions that hardly require extra-warm or thermal clothing anyway. If you're from the UK, that's basically warm already. That's basically summer.

I haven't been able to test the upper limits as the temperature was never in double figures during the test, but 8°C is a reasonable lower end for this on a sunny day – though you're still going to want a decent long-sleeved base underneath, and perhaps a gilet too. Mostly, however, I wore it beneath at least a windproof jacket, and frequently an insulated one.

As a guide, with a long sleeve base below and a windproof, waterproof jacket like the Santini Guard Nimbus on top, I found the Ergo XWarm got marginal at around 3-4°C, no matter how hard I worked. It may have a thermal lining, but think of it more as regular jersey with a bit of extra heft than an actual warm winter option.

Oddly, while the sleeves and top of the shoulders are thick, with a quite pronounced fleecy lining, the chest is less protected. Here the inside is still soft, but it's the same thin and quite porous fabric that the sides and back are made of. Perhaps it's designed to work best with a gilet but, to put it bluntly, there's no gilet included in the price.

I think you'd have to be a pretty serious racer to consider this particularly toasty, and that most people will feel misled by the XWarm name and 'thermal jersey' description. In this it's very similar to the Rapha Men's Pro Team Long Sleeve Thermal Jersey, which is also neither windproof nor particularly warm. That was £150 when tested, and is £165 now.

So ignore the words and pay attention to the numbers: 8-14°C is a far more accurate way to think of this Nalini jersey.

Stick to that range and it's great. The sizing is just right for a nice slim fit, and the stretchy fabric is unrestrictive. You get zip garages top and bottom to protect necks and shorts, and the metal puller has a reasonably large plastic gripper on it.

The whole thing has very neatly stitched seams that feel strong and don't dig in. It also breathes very well, even under waterproofs and windproofs, and the stretch is really well judged for a lovely slim but unrestrictive fit. Presumably this is the basis for Nalini's unquantified claim of 'superior aerodynamic properties'. It's smooth and certainly doesn't flap.

The elasticated waist has silicone grippers in the shape of Nalini logos, and while they're not actually that grippy I never had any issues with it rising up.

I particularly like the cuffs, which are cut slim from a stretchy, almost rubberised fabric that works well with gloves to seal out draughts.

You get the usual three pockets across the back, and they work well thanks to an easy stretch and some heavier elastic across the top to keep everything in. This strip also has a line of reflective tape in it, and the logo is reflective too.

You may also like the inane slogans typed up the arm and down the baffle behind the zip, but I couldn't possibly comment. Every time I read 'Where's your Finish Line?' I just think 'It's on my chain, why do you ask?'

Value

You can get similar things for a lot less – budget brand Van Rysel's Men's Mid-Season Long-Sleeved Road Cycling Jersey Racer is just £54.99, and impressed our reviewer Shaun so much he almost fell off his velocipede.

Others can be had for around £70, such as the Altura Icon Long Sleeve Jersey that Stu tested a couple of years ago, and Giant's Illume Mid-Thermal Long Sleeve Jersey.

That said, at £120 the Ergo is actually quite reasonably priced against many we've reviewed recently from premium and even mainstream brands. The Universal Colours Spectrum LS jersey that Ben tested in December is also warm but has useful wind protection, for instance, and is £140, while the 7mesh Men's Seton Jersey is £170.

Overall

This is slim, very comfortable, strongly made and pretty stylish. It has a little bit of extra warmth over a regular jersey, and works well with a windproof gilet when temperatures are marginal; those times when it's just a bit too chilly for a regular jersey but not cold enough for actual bad weather gear are, I feel, its forte. Otherwise, it's a nice warmish mid-layer but not that protective on its own for actual cold, and not cheap either.

Verdict

Sleek and comfy jersey with a bit of extra warmth, but best for cool rather than cold days

