The Cycology Horizon Lightweight Long Sleeve Summer Jersey is a simple prospect: if you want a top of its (very clear) description, and you like the bold look, just go for it. The cut, sizing, comfort and quality are all great, and against the competition the price is good. It's an easy choice that's easy to live with.
Perhaps the only riders this won't please are a) those who don't like the look and b) hardcore racers looking for the lightest and tightest clothing. In my recommended size this gives a slim yet relaxed fit, as it pulls tight with only a gentle squeeze.
Once riding it would wrinkle slightly around my biceps and over my belly, and hang away from my chest just a little between my shoulders, but unless you're looking for proper aero it's of no consequence. Certainly it's very comfortable, not even close to flappy and it looks good.
For the record the size brackets are quite wide (Large covers a full 8cm from 97cm to 105cm chests, for instance), and I'm around the middle at 100cm.
The sleeves and body are really well judged for length, being long (but not too long) for easy coverage when tucked in with arms stretched out.
Underneath your arms runs a broad strip of mesh, which continues across the back and sides for ventilation; the front panels, meanwhile, are solid. They're not windproof, but they provide a useful amount of protection nonetheless. I found this top comfortable with just a baselayer tee on 14-15°C days, even on long sunless descents. Meanwhile it inevitably breathes very well on the climbs.
Round the back you'll find three pockets made from the same thicker fabric as the front, and the one on the right has a little zipped stash on top.
It's sized for credit cards and keys, not phones, which is a bit of a shame, though the reflective strip hiding the zip is nice touch. The pockets are stretchy and well-sized for easily shoving gloved hands into, while an elasticated topper keeps your stuff secure; it all does the job well.
A silicone gripper keeps the rear in place (the long tail and subtle rather than bear-like squeeze from the fabric mean it doesn't have to struggle), and on the front, two small baffles keep the zip off your shorts at one end and your neck at the other. Oh, and the seams are all overlocked for smooth comfort. Tidy.
Value
The £80 price is good for a long-sleeve jersey, especially a well-made and boldly styled one like this.
We've tested others fairly recently for about the same money, such as the also-£80 Altura Icon Men's Long Sleeve Jersey – which is a Polartec fleece so it's warmer – and the Invani Reversible Slim Fit Long Sleeve Jersey.
The latter gives you two colours for two different looks, and is only slightly more at £90.
Most of those we test cost a lot more; the 10 most recently reviewed jerseys at the time of writing were all between £120-£190.
Overall
Ignore those dashing stripes and this is at heart a good jersey: well designed, well made and well shaped. Then again, you can't really ignore those stripes... personally I love the design, right down to the asymmetry of the single cuff stripe, and feel like you could pay two to three times as much for something similar yet 'boutique'. Or you could if 2024 boutique weren't so into monotone slabs of mud brown, fog grey and encrusted mustard yellow, anyway. £80 for a really good jersey with a standout style seems like great value to me.
Verdict
Great fit, great comfort and a good solid build. If you love the look, go for it
Make and model: Cycology Horizon Lightweight Long Sleeve Summer Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
Cycology says: "The Horizon design features fluro slashes of hand painted stripes to enhance your visibility & stand out for miles, even on far horizons.
"Our lightweight long sleeve summer cycling jersey offers desirable protection from the sun or just a touch more warmth for a cool morning start."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Cycology says:
High performance close fitting
Lightweight breathable moisture-wicking fabric
4 way stretch panels
85% polyester and 15% elastane.
3 rear pockets + one zippered valuables pocket with reflective trim.
Full length hidden YKK zipper.
Elasticised laser cut gripper on hips and sleeves
Rear silicone hem gripper
SPF 50 fabric treatment
CYCOLOGY original artwork.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
No issues.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The looks, the fit.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing really.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The £80 RRP is fairly low for a good quality cycling LS. The 10 we've tested most recently have all been between £120-£190.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is well designed and well made, and has a great cut. It's got its own strong style, too.
Age: 48 Height: 183cm Weight: 78kg
I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,
