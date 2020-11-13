The Altura Icon Long Sleeve Jersey is a warm, comfortable and very effective top or mid-layer for cool to cold rides, with a style and build that belies its price. It breathes and wicks well, and bar a lack of windproofing really has no negatives.

The fleecy white lining is soft against the skin and stays put against baselayers, and while the overlocked seams are fairly chunky, they're never perceptible once on.

Continuous silicone grippers on the side elastic (and silicone dots on the broader rear band) stop it rucking up, and the length is well judged both in the front and for the dropped tail (which includes a reflective band). I never had anything bunch up or chilly gaps appear.

Sleeve length is longer than some jerseys but spot on for sealing snugly with gloves, and the collar is slightly looser than the previous iteration's – as long as you're not as skinny-necked as our model, no draughts get in. That said, the fabric isn't windproof, so this is better beneath a hardier shell on days with stabby winds.

It all adds up to a jersey that's warm and very comfortable, and the fabric (polyester with a dash of spandex) is nicely breathable and very good at wicking sweat: the Icon managed the impressive trick of ending rides drier than both the layer above and below it. It's also soft on the outside for a feel/look that, if not quite premium, is certainly pleasing.

Strong elastic and an average depth mean the three pockets are happy keeping hold of phones, packable layers and gels, and there's a side zip for extra security. Note this pocket (roughly 16x11cm, but with an 11cm zip that makes getting bigger phones in a struggle) intrudes on the main pocket's space, so you still only really have three rather than four.

This Hex-Repeat design of the Icon comes in three different colour options: this orange/navy, teal/blue and yellow/navy. If you like your patterns bold then there is also a Tokyo version available in white/black or lime/black. There are various options for women too.

Scanning our recent reviews shows the Altura to be well priced compared with others such as the dhb Classic Long Sleeve Jersey. That costs £65 (not that dhb's products are ever marked up at full rrp) and I'd say after wearing both that the Altura is the better jersey.

The Giant Illume Mid-Thermal was a jersey that I also liked when I reviewed it at the beginning of the year. It was warm and breathable, sharing a lot of the qualities of the Icon. It, too, is priced at £65, again highlighting the Altura's competitiveness.

The Icon is pretty typical for a long-sleeve winter jersey, whatever the price: fleecy lining, high-ish collar, three pockets, silicone grippers and reflective highlights. Brilliantly, it hits the sweet spot with all these aspects, boasts impressive quality, looks sharp while doing it, and is very affordable. Recommended.

Verdict

Really well-cut, warm and stylish jersey at a great price

