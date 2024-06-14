Pas Normal Studios' Women's Essential Long Sleeve Jersey is a sublimely soft, mid-season top that keeps you warm when the temperatures plummet. But while the quality is generally good and the jersey does what it's meant to well, the fit is anything but standard, with overlong sleeves and a very short front.

Pas Normal Studios' Essential collection is a slightly more relaxed lineup than its Mechanism range, but even so the Essential Long Sleeve Jersey is still quite a figure-hugging and performance-orientated top.

Its fleece-backed, Italian-made grid fabric has a soft four-way stretch that feels super nice and cosy against the skin and is, in my opinion, the jersey's main selling point. But although it excels in comfort, that's about it – there is no real wind or rain protection on offer here.

Also, Pas Normal Studios says it has a pilling-resistant surface, but in a few months of testing the fabric has accumulated quite a few little bumps at various points.

You do get very decent breathability – I've mostly been pairing the jersey with a long-sleeve baselayer, and in cold and dry conditions I've found any moisture has evaporated effectively. Damper conditions are a tough bill for any jersey, but this one did quite well in staying warm even in wetter conditions.

When it comes to its ideal temperature range, I'd say this jersey does quite well even in a relatively wide range of wintry conditions as long as it's dry (which it seldom is up in Scotland). I've paired it with an insulated gilet for extra warmth, and with a lighter baselayer for rides in low-teen temperatures, and as long as you can predict the weather, there's nothing to fault in terms of its performance.

It doesn't lack in features, either. At the back, you have three pockets with plenty of space for spares and extra layers, and there's also a reasonably sized zip pocket for keys and valuables. The pockets do sit a little high, but not quite as high as with some jerseys (Maap, mostly).

The full-length front zipper has generous garages to prevent it from rubbing on the neck or at your shorts/tights, and the collar is slightly higher than most and is great at keeping the breeze at bay without feeling too restrictive.

Everything has been stitched together neatly (though there are some untidy thread ends on the inside) and the quality of the work is good.

Though the design and quality are good – if not exceptional – I wasn't very impressed with the fit. Despite Pas Normal Studios saying the fit is relaxed, it still fits snugly. I usually size up on Pas Normal Studios, which meant I tested an S instead of an XS (the full range extends from XXS to XXL). This fitted well around the shoulders and waist, but a little loose around the sides, and the sleeves are very long. Long sleeves on a cold-weather jersey aren't at all a bad thing as you don't want a gap between your gloves and the sleeve. In this instance they were just a little too long, and I ended up with folds of fabric on the arms because of it.

Another gripe I had with the fit was the front, which is quite short. The silicone gripper on the hem keeps the jersey in place, but I think for most people it will be a touch too short.

Pas Normal Studios, hailing from Denmark, is quite well known as a stylish cycling apparel brand, and the Essential Long Sleeve jersey doesn't deviate from that. The colours it's available in are all very neutral and easy to pair with any shorts or tights. I tested the Dark Grey, but there are six other colours to choose from. I'm generally not keen on big brand logos, but I think if you spend £190 on a jersey then it's quite understandable that you might want to make your investment visible. The logo at the back of the jersey will leave no one guessing the make, and the same registered trademark has also been printed on the chest.

Value and conclusion

What about value, then? Well, it's hard to find another mid-season jersey that is quite as expensive as this.

Emma really liked the Iris Amadinia Long Sleeve Jersey for its fit and lifetime repairs scheme and that's €145 (around £125). She also liked the 7mesh Women's Ashlu Merino Jersey LS, which isn't quite as warm as the Pas Normal Studios but does defy odours very effectively, and is 'only' £160.

Or there's Stolen Goat's Women's Green Kiko Bodyline LS Jersey for £130, which Emma again praised for its versatility and a pop of colour (though not its tight sleeves).

If the fit of the Essential jersey was better and there was no pilling of the fabric then I'd be less critical of its high price, but unfortunately that's not the case. If the fit works for you, then it's certainly a good jersey for layering up in colder temperatures and being comfy in spring and autumn, but I think that for most of us it could do with a little tweaking.

Verdict

Sublimely soft jersey with good breathability but rather poor overall fit and a very high price