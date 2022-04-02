Rapha Men’s Pro Team Long Sleeve Thermal Jersey

The Rapha Pro Team Long Sleeve Thermal Jersey is an extremely comfortable, close-fitting top with fabrics and seamless construction that make it great next to your skin. Rapha intends it as a midlayer, so it's not windproof or even particularly insulating – things you might expect from 'thermal' jerseys – and arguably poorly named. Used correctly it is reasonably warm and very comfortable though, and I kept reaching for it whenever the weather suited.

With sizes ranging from XS to XXL (88cm to 118cm chests), the Rapha Pro is designed to be a skin-tight, figure-hugging style with no excess. While Rapha does not claim any aero benefits, the close fit will likely help if you wear it on its own. I found it comfortable this way down to about 10°C.

I tested the XS, and with my 88cm chest I am on the limit of the size and the tight (but not restrictive) fit is very evident. Sizing up might be wise, particularly if you are not keen on a very tight fit. The fabric does have a reasonably high level of stretch, with the main body fabric being 92% polyester and 8% spandex.

The cuffs are tight but still easy to get in and out of (unless you're wearing a watch), and the neck line feels ideally placed. I found it incredibly comfortable, and the high front and dropped rear suits the more aggressive position I prefer. The fabric felt smooth and barely detectable next to my skin, and the seamless construction is great. I found myself choosing this jersey whenever I could.

Warmth

Being called thermal, you might expect some decent warmth from this, but it's limited. Rapha describes this as a midlayer so really its usefulness will depend on what you wear under and over it, but for reference I found it good enough on its own, as I said above, to around 10°C – though I tend to run quite warm. It's also not windproof, so as an outer it's limited.

I was also comfortable in it up to around 17°C, which again probably tells you a bit about its insulating properties. For less intense riding, I can see it being comfortable into the 20s, and it could be ideal for early morning starts where you know the temperature will increase as you ride.

The full zip is easy to use with a big puller, and there's a zip garage at the top to prevent it catching your skin. There are a few patches of reflective fabric too, and it's good to have this very bright orange option – there are four other choices though, including navy and black, if you prefer the stealthy look.

I found the three rear pockets on the tight side. I was able to fit a phone within a protective case and a day's worth of food items such as cereal bars on either side, but any jacket or gilet will need to pack very small to fit. Even my skinny little Gore Shakedry filled the pocket and was difficult to put in and take out, with a notable bulge.

The small zipped essentials pocket on the side is big enough for some keys, a card or cash.

Value

With an RRP of £150, it's at the upper end of the jersey market. There are a few more expensive offerings, such as the MAAP Force Pro Winter at £160 or the Cafe du Cycliste Audax at £188, but they're also considerably more thermal (and consequently bulkier).

It also isn't hard to find much cheaper warm midlayers, such as the very good Gore Progress Thermo at £89.99 or the similarly nice Santani Colore at £99.

Overall

While it's expensive, a little limited for pockets and arguably not as warm as the 'Thermal' part of the name implies, this is an exceptionally comfortable jersey that I found myself reaching for at every opportunity. With tweaked pockets and a significant price drop it would score higher, though.

Verdict

Exceptionally comfortable close-fitting jersey, but not that warm and very expensive

