The Van Rysel Men's Mid-Season Long-Sleeved Road Cycling Jersey Racer is a great choice for autumn and spring – and into winter if layered with other garments. If you can carry off the slim fit, it's very good value, well made and well detailed. It's only really missing a bit more reflectivity, and the zip tags could be bigger – minor grumbles.

It's best described as a bridge garment, designed for conditions where it's a bit too cool for a short sleeve summer top but too warm for winter weight jerseys. Van Rysel doesn't cite a recommended temperature range, but I'd say it's ideal from high single figures to the mid teens, though pairing it with a baselayer and/or gilet will extend its usability when temperatures dip a little lower.

Rather than just being a summer jersey with longer sleeves, the fabric used here is thicker to cope with cooler weather, with thinner panels along the armpits, sides and back for efficient wicking.

Even in the mid-teens, moisture management is very good, helped by the ventilated panels. I've needed to drop the zipper occasionally but have never overheated, although it seems to take fractionally longer to expel sweat than lighter-weight tops.

At the cooler end of the spectrum I've been comfortable with just a vest-type baselayer down to 7°C, adding a lightweight gilet to block chillier autumn blasts or a packable micro jacket for additional protection for my arms.

I wasn't expecting a DWR (durable water repelling) coating at this end of the market, and half an hour in showery conditions rain will start to make itself known, though I did remain dry in damp, misty conditions.

Sizing/cut

Medium is my default these days, and despite being broad around the shoulders, relatively long limbed and short in the torso, the Van Rysel sized up perfectly – in fact it almost felt bespoke. Raglan sleeves and a stretchy fabric certainly help.

It's part of Van Rysel's pro-fit range. While super-efficient, ruling out any annoying flutter, this figure-hugging profile will ruthlessly exploit any hint of a spare tyre – if you're self-conscious about carrying a few extra pounds then I'd err toward something in the classic or relaxed range.

Close-fitting cuffs ensure a useful seal between glove and sleeve, preventing any cold, damp stuff being blown inside. You also get flat seams for comfort.

Some folks reckon the front is cut a little too short but I didn't have that problem, given my proportions, but it might be worth trying for size if you're longer in the body.

The stretchy materials and silicone hem ensure the jersey moves with you and I've never felt remotely restricted when switching between hoods, tops and drops, or when reaching for down tube shifters or bottles and so on.

Pockets

Around the back we have the classic three pockets with elasticated tops, plus a zippered 'end terrace' for valuables. The main three are generous, with a decent amount of give, too – I sometimes carry a 750ml bottle in a pocket and there was no problem with that here, or big bananas, spare tubes, and a large smartphone.

Goodies are easily retrieved, too, though I found the zipped pocket a little tricky to get into (when stationary) – the zip-tag is a little small, but running a cable tie through it solved the problem.

The tops of the main pockets also prove an excellent parking point for a small LED, which helps compensate for the rather modest retro-reflective strip and logo.

Care/durability

Though not good practice on the hygiene front, successive wearing and long steady miles haven't resulted in a wallpaper-stripping, social pariah-inducing funk, which bodes well for weekend tours and bikepacking duties.

When it does come to washing it's very easy – just stick to the 30-degree, minimum detergent rule wherever possible. Ours has done the odd 40-degree wash cycle with no apparent harm, but the retro-reflective detailing on the Triban RC500 Mid-Season jersey I tested is showing faint signs of wear.

I've also washed the jersey by hand using soapflakes to favourable effect.

Two-year warranties inspire confidence from the off, but so long as you stick to the washing instructions and avoid a nasty spill, I can't see any reason it shouldn't lead a long and productive life. Ours sports one loose thread but I've exposed it to my usual mixed terrain, road and trail shenanigans with no obvious ill-effect.

As well as the ultra-practical, goes-with-anything black on test, the jersey is also available in Bordeaux (red) or sage green.

Value

In terms of value, I'm yet to find a jersey around this price point – and some more expensive examples – that offer a specification and detailing to rival it.

dhb's long sleeve jersey could prove a bargain at £40 if it fits, as it's well made, but when Steve tested it last year he found the fit unusual – tight sleeves, loose chest – and the rear pockets weren't the most confidence inspiring.

Altura's Icon long sleeve jersey features a semi-fitted cut and four pockets (one zippered), and according to Stu, who tested it in 2020, it wicks very well – but it's gone up to £75.

Lusso's Stripes Long Sleeve Jersey is another that might be ideal for autumn and spring, and also features a UV-repelling fabric, but that's £69.99 at rrp (though currently discounted).

Conclusion

The Van Rysel bridges the gap between summer and winter jersey very competently. Its usability can easily be extended with a thicker baselayer and gilet or jacket, and though the racer cut won't suit everyone, for those it does it's hard to fault for the money.

Verdict

Great jersey for cooler weather, provided you can carry off the snug racer cut

