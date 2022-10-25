7mesh Men’s Seton Jersey

7mesh's Seton jersey is made from the brand's new WTV fabric, which is windproof, breathable and warm. It's worked well for me on rides where temperatures range from low single digits to high teens, though you'll need to pack a waterproof if there's rain in the forecast – the Seton is not and doesn't claim to be waterproof. It's one of the best winter cycling jerseys out there in terms of performance, but commands a high price.

Looking in more detail at that new fabric, WTV stands for Wind Thermal Ventilation. The outside of the fabric is a stretch-woven, breathable but windproof layer, while the brushed loft inside, which has a waffled texture and feels lovely next to the skin, captures warmth.

> Buy now: 7mesh Seton for £170 from 7mesh

7mesh claims the waffled interior layer keeps the warmth you need but lets out the excess. I don't really know how that works, but I did find the Seton comfortable to wear in temperatures from low single digits at the start of a ride up to high teens at the end, with just a short sleeve baselayer underneath.

The windproofing versus breathability factor is just right: no windchill on long descents, but breathable enough to keep the sweat at bay when climbing.

I fully realise that this is what many long sleeve jerseys claim, but this one really does it better than most. Combined with a baselayer and a decent waterproof, this top will do you in pretty much all non-summer conditions – as long as it's not too rainy. The Seton is not waterproof, and doesn't have a DWR treatment. It dries quickly, so occasional drizzle or a light shower isn't much of an issue, but if there's rain in the forecast, pack a waterproof. (If you're on the lookout for one, check out our guide to the best waterproof cycling jackets.)

Features

For on and offing, you get a full-length YKK zipper. There's no storm flap, but no discernible wind got through so it's not needed, and it means it doesn't get caught in the zipper.

On the waist hem you get vertical silicone stripes. They are fairly minimal, but I didn't have any issues with the jersey riding up.

The logos on the front and the back are reflective, but as reflectives go they are pretty minimal. It's certainly not the most visible jacket – this might not be your top pick for commuting duties in the dark. If visibility is important to you, the jersey is also available in a brighter Zest colour (bright lemony yellow), and black, as well as the midnight blue I'm reviewing here.

The WTV fabric has some stretch, but 7mesh has added a dart of thinner, more stretchy fabric on the sleeves to make hand/glove entry and exit easier. It's used the same stretchy fabric for the pocket arrangement.

Pockets

One of the things that makes the Seton stand apart is the pocket arrangement on the back. 7mesh calls this 'Anything pockets'. The Skyline jersey I reviewed last year also had these, and just like on the Skyline, they work well here too.

Basically, you get five pockets – the usual three, and another two zipped pockets that sit underneath them, one of which is the width of one of the traditional pockets, the other the width of the other two.

The pocket arrangement is a separate panel that's only attached on the top and the sides, the idea being for the fit and shape of the jersey to remain unchanged no matter how full you stuff the pockets. And I must say, it works well.

Sizing

I'm 178cm and weigh 77kg, and am in the middle of the medium sizing range in most non-Italian brands.

According to the 7mesh sizing chart, a chest size of 98cm puts me in between small and medium, but nearer the latter, and the medium I'm reviewing here fits me well. A small would probably work, but the Seton jersey is designed to be a 'trim fit', which 7mesh describes as 'sit slightly off the body, providing some room for light layering'.

Value

There's no argument there, £170 is very expensive, but 7mesh is not alone in this category.

Rapha's Pro Team Long Sleeve Thermal Jersey costs £160 (£150 at the time of our review), and that's intended as a midlayer and not windproof or that insulating.

Cafe Du Cycliste's Irma Men's Merino Cycling Jersey is more expensive still at £188. It's made from a 35% merino mix, and again works well as a mid-layer but not as well as an outer.

I reckon the Seton easily works better than both those.

MAAP's Force Pro Winter LS jersey costs £160 and works well as either a mid or outer layer. It has a DWR treatment which the 7Mesh doesn't, but Jamie found the sleeves excessively long – the Seton's fit is bang on for me.

You can, of course spend less; Lusso's Long Sleeve Jersey+ is a good option, it costs £90 and has a DWR treatment.

It's worth mentioning here that 7mesh offers a crash replacement policy, which may or may not help you justify the price tag.

Conclusion

Overall, I've really enjoyed wearing the Seton. It looks a bit different, in a way that attracts positive comments. I think it excels in dryish conditions where the temperature changes from low single digits to high teens. Add in a waterproof and you can extend use to wetter conditions and/or lower temperatures. Yes, it's very expensive, and I would struggle to cough up the full rrp, but it is very good, and looking at similar jerseys we've reviewed recently, I'd say it performs better than others in the same price bracket. If you decide to spend, you won't be disappointed.

Verdict

Great windproof, warm and breathable jersey, but very expensive

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website