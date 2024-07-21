Kids Ride Shotgun Lion Windproof Jersey

Kids Ride Shotgun has developed a range of clothing and characters designed for the youngest riders. The long-sleeved jerseys are fantastic quality, and great for muddy rides, but the sleeves could be longer.

Three colours are available, each with a character attached: Loose Lion, Dialled Dino, and Unshift Unicorn, taken from Kids Ride Shotgun's Shred Til Bed Animal Alphabet.

The jerseys come in three sizes, for approximate ages of two, four and six, though there's also a guide for chest size, front length, arm length and body opening. I measured both my children and the sizes matched their current ages.

Off the bike, the fit was great: loose but comfortable. While riding, the slightly dropped rear is noticeable, but not too extreme – the jersey would still be fine to wear off the bike – but for both children the sleeves came up short, leaving the wrist and forearm uncovered.

The jersey's windproof front panel is a great idea for younger riders, as the pace of most rides is likely to be chilled, more so if the youngest is sat on a front-mounted seat, fully exposed to the wind.

The front panel is nylon, with limited stretch, but the others are a mix of modal, cotton and spandex, giving some stretch and movement. All the seams are tightly stitched and feel smooth against the skin.

Despite the windproof panel, the jersey still has some breathability, and on hotter days or a few rides where my son wanted to ride fast, he didn't once complain about getting too hot or sweaty.

The jerseys have been taken on multiple muddy rides, with the rear getting covered on some occasions, but they've retained their colours well, washed at cool temperatures.

While £33 might seem expensive, the quality fabrics are a match for adult garments, and the windproof front panel is a great idea. Also, compared with the very few companies that make jerseys for younger riders (and the only one I'm aware of making tops suitable for a two year old), it's not bad value.

Altura has the Spark Long Sleeve for £30, for ages five and up, and Fox Racing produces the Youth Ranger Long Sleeve, with sizes starting from 61-63.5cm chest, around six years old, for £39.99. HUP is another brand making youth cycling kit, and its Enduro MTB jersey is £30.

The characters that Kids Ride Shotgun has created help sell the jersey, with brilliant artwork that stands out and print quality that should last. They feel good, with a comfortable mix of fabric and very clean stitching that ensures no itching. The only issue we had was with the sleeve length, so it might be worth sizing up.

Verdict

Great quality youth jersey for riding, with a fun design