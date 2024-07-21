Kids Ride Shotgun Lion Windproof Jersey

Kids Ride Shotgun has developed a range of clothing and characters designed for the youngest riders. The long-sleeved jerseys are fantastic quality, and great for muddy rides, but the sleeves could be longer.
Three colours are available, each with a character attached: Loose Lion, Dialled Dino, and Unshift Unicorn, taken from Kids Ride Shotgun's Shred Til Bed Animal Alphabet.
The jerseys come in three sizes, for approximate ages of two, four and six, though there's also a guide for chest size, front length, arm length and body opening. I measured both my children and the sizes matched their current ages.
Off the bike, the fit was great: loose but comfortable. While riding, the slightly dropped rear is noticeable, but not too extreme – the jersey would still be fine to wear off the bike – but for both children the sleeves came up short, leaving the wrist and forearm uncovered.
The jersey's windproof front panel is a great idea for younger riders, as the pace of most rides is likely to be chilled, more so if the youngest is sat on a front-mounted seat, fully exposed to the wind.
The front panel is nylon, with limited stretch, but the others are a mix of modal, cotton and spandex, giving some stretch and movement. All the seams are tightly stitched and feel smooth against the skin.
Despite the windproof panel, the jersey still has some breathability, and on hotter days or a few rides where my son wanted to ride fast, he didn't once complain about getting too hot or sweaty.
The jerseys have been taken on multiple muddy rides, with the rear getting covered on some occasions, but they've retained their colours well, washed at cool temperatures.
While £33 might seem expensive, the quality fabrics are a match for adult garments, and the windproof front panel is a great idea. Also, compared with the very few companies that make jerseys for younger riders (and the only one I'm aware of making tops suitable for a two year old), it's not bad value.
Altura has the Spark Long Sleeve for £30, for ages five and up, and Fox Racing produces the Youth Ranger Long Sleeve, with sizes starting from 61-63.5cm chest, around six years old, for £39.99. HUP is another brand making youth cycling kit, and its Enduro MTB jersey is £30.
The characters that Kids Ride Shotgun has created help sell the jersey, with brilliant artwork that stands out and print quality that should last. They feel good, with a comfortable mix of fabric and very clean stitching that ensures no itching. The only issue we had was with the sleeve length, so it might be worth sizing up.
Verdict
Great quality youth jersey for riding, with a fun design
Make and model: Kids Ride Shotgun Lion Windproof Jersey
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it?
Kids Ride Shotgun says:
"Our kids riding jersey is made for the trails!
Featuring your kid's favourite animals from our Shred Til Bed series, paired with a windproof front panel and durable & breathable eco fabric construction, this jersey will not only get your little one stoked to go riding – but it'll keep them comfortable whilst they're at it.
Mini mountain biker style
Featuring the much-loved Dialled Dino from our Shred Til Bed series, designed to get your little one stoked to go riding.
Performance fabric blend
Made from a blend of durable, stretchy & breathable eco fabrics to offer protection from the wind and keep your little one's temperature regulated whilst riding.
Built for the trails
With a nylon front panel to shield from the wind + a drop tail at the back for extra coverage – our riding jersey is built for life on the trails."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product
Kids Ride Shotgun lists:
Fabric
Body: 47% modal / 47% cotton / 6% spandex
Windproof front panel: 100% nylon
Care
Cold machine wash with like colours. Dry in the shade. Do not tumble dry. Do not iron. Do not dry clean.
Rate the product for quality:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It was comfortable, and my son commented on how it didn't feel itchy. It cleans up well, the main body shape is good, and the windproof front panel is a great addition. The sleeves were short, though, even when measuring within the size guide range, so I would consider sizing up.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The fit of the main body and slightly dropped rear make it great for riding. It cleans up well, even after getting muddy.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The short sleeve length.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Altura has the Spark at £30, for children aged five and up. HUP is another brand making youth cycling kit, with a more race/road-orientated fit, but its Enduro MTB jersey is also £30, while Fox Racing's Youth Ranger Long Sleeve is £39.99.
Though £33 might seem expensive, the quality fabrics are a match to adult garments, and the windproof front panel is a great idea.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes, they both enjoyed wearing them.
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
The overall quality is great, with the windproof front panel especially beneficial for riders not pedalling, or riding at a less intense level, helping keep the chill off. The only issue is sleeve length, but even so it's still very good overall.
Age: 39 Height: 168 Weight: 61
I usually ride: My best bike is: Cannondale SystemSix
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, commuting, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb, Lots of gravel style riding
