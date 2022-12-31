The Universal Colours Spectrum Long Sleeve Jersey is very comfortable, and provides excellent warmth and wind protection. It has a cropped race fit and sizes up small – so it's worth double-checking the size guide.

The recommended temperature range is from 3°C to 12°C. I found it good for a bit colder than 3°C, and I wore it at 5°C with just a thin baselayer during one short, sharp ride and I felt fine.

On deep winter days of below 3°C it was too warm to pair with my winter jacket, so I'd pair it with a merino baselayer and a windproof gilet or a waterproof shell if it was wet.

I haven't had the opportunity to wear it near 12°C but I think it would be too warm unless it was an easy ride.

And if you are on the lookout for a jersey like this, it's worth checking out our best winter cycling jerseys buyer's guide.

Materials

The jersey has good green credentials and is made from 86% recycled polyester and 14% elastane, and the thermal fleecy material feels luxurious and comfortable against your skin. I have worn it on a variety of rides, including rides up to four hours, and found it comfortable throughout.

The jersey has a good balance between breathability and windproofing. It held off freezing cold winds on descents while not getting too hot on climbs. It also has a DWR – durable water repellent – coating to help keep out light rain and road spray.

Fit

The jersey has a cropped fit and is designed to be a close-fitting jersey. I certainly found it a very snug fit but with just enough room for a baselayer. As you'd expect, the fit is optimised for on-the-bike comfort and once in the saddle it felt really comfortable.

The sleeves are a good length to meet your gloves to protect your wrists from the elements.

It is a little shorter than other winter jerseys I have worn. However, there was no risk of stomach exposure off the bike, especially as I'd wear this with thermal shorts or tights that tend to have slightly higher fronts.

There's also a good gripper in place to ensure it doesn't ride up.

Size

The Spectrum comes in seven sizes from XS-3XL. Universal Colours does recommend sizing up with this jersey and I would definitely agree. I tested the medium, which is my usual size, and while it was okay, I'd have preferred the large, perhaps even the XL. And as I'm 178cm and 73kg that's something I would never have normally considered.

The measurements on the size guide are on the smaller side compared to other brands, so I'd double-check before ordering, and you may even want to consider going two sizes up.

At the back there are the usual three pockets. The middle pocket is slightly larger, which I found useful. Given recent mixed weather I'd always have a waterproof in my pocket and the larger pocket made this easy.

There is a small, zipped valuables pocket, but as is often the case, while it is big enough for your keys and cards, it's not big enough for a modern smartphone.

There is a zip garage to ensure the YKK zipper doesn't cause any irritation.

The quality of the jersey is excellent, I wore this on numerous occasions during testing in variable weather conditions and it still looks as good as new. It came up clean even after getting very muddy because of my poor route planning.

I tested the 'green grid' jersey, I was a little sceptical of the design at first, but it does look better when you're wearing it than it does in the pictures. It also comes in 'orange blur'.

Value

The £140 price isn't exactly cheap for a long-sleeve jersey – though if you buy it from the Universal Colours website, you do get a free pair of merino socks.

The MAAP Force Pro Winter LS Jersey received a good review from Jamie but he felt it struggled to justify its £160 price tag.

Iwein liked the 7Mesh Seton Jersey but at £170 it is £30 more expensive than the Universal Colours Spectrum.

That said, you can get a high-quality jersey for much less, such as the £54.99 Van Rysel Men’s Mid-Season Long-Sleeved Road Cycling Jersey Race that Shaun rated very highly.

Conclusion

Overall, this is a very good thermal jersey. It is warm, comfortable and provides great protection from the wind and light rain.

It does size up very small, though, so be careful with the sizing.

Verdict

Very comfortable and warm thermal jersey with a race fit, but sizes up very small

