The Magicshine SeeMe 150 Combo is a relatively potent pairing, giving a decent amount of punch for most situations. Run-times are surprisingly good, too, even with the rear light's 'braking' function engaged.

Having your rear light incorporate a brake light function isn't new, there have been various designs over the last few years, but the SeeMe 150's does seem to work better than others I've used.

Essentially, the light's sensor recognises when the bike's pace slows and engages the light's maximum output for approximately two seconds, regardless of what power setting you've chosen.

The problem I have encountered with other models, including the bigger Magicshine SeeMee 200 and the Xeccon Mars 60, is their sensitivity – a tendency to engage too readily – and to remain on longer than necessary.

The Xeccon's braking function, for example, can be triggered at the first hint of washboard tarmac as well as on minor, momentary losses of tempo on a climb. It will then remain on for a good five seconds or so after I've picked up speed – which also then adversely affects battery life.

While not perfect, Magicshine has this much better sussed with the 150. It doesn't seem to be triggered by lumpy, bumpy tarmac or those rumble strips designed to slow traffic near schools, nor does it remain on unduly when I've accelerated again.

It's assertive rather than aggressive – noticeable but not overkill, I've been told by other riders and road users, some of whom say they didn't necessarily perceive me 'braking', but the brighter output grabbed and held their attention.

The braking function still has some impact on run-times, and it's difficult to put a precise figure on this. But should reserves tumble, the light will disengage and default to the lowest 8-lumen mode. To date, I've never been plunged into darkness, so it seems a reliable failsafe.

The brake light function is optional, and can be disengaged if it's not required. You turn it on and off when the light itself is switched off.

Modes

As for the usual lighting modes, the front has four: Low (45 lumens), High (150 lumens), Flash (45 lumens), and Group ride/eco (8 lumens), with run-times cited as 10hrs 20mins, 5hrs 10mins, 15hrs, and 38hrs 30mins respectively.

The rear has six modes: Low (8 lumens), High (45 lumens), Flash (45 lumens), Group ride/Eco (8 lumens), Smart Day (150 lumens), and Smart Night (45 lumens). Run-times are cited as 18hrs 20mins, 5hrs 20mins, 15hrs, 38hrs 30mins, 13hrs, and 10hrs 30mins.

A memory function means the lights will default to the last one chosen.

Build & quality

The lights feel reassuringly solid, and both are well sealed from the elements, with an IPX6 rating (heavy rain). They also meet ANSI/NEMA FL1-2009 standards, meaning they'll survive being dropped onto a hard surface from a metre, which I can confirm they do – oops. They've also passed my garden hose test with flying colours.

Each light's switch is simple and easy to spot, and incorporates a simple but effective battery life indicator: green for good, red for power is dipping, and flashing red means it's about to auto kick-down.

Mounts

The lights use the same watch strap and saddle rail mounts as the others in the SeeMee family. I've used the 180 and 100 interchangeably.

The front works well on oversized bars, and even head tubes and fork legs, while the rear will fit seatstays and box section tubing as well as seatposts between 25.4 and 31.8mm diameter.

In use: front light

Although I'd prefer a 150-lumen flashing, the High constant is surprisingly effective as a daylight running mode, with oncoming traffic seeming to take notice at 80 or maybe 100 metres. It's also adequate as a solo light for well-lit town centres.

I've also been pleasantly surprised by the 45-lumen flashing's presence in low light – though 'flashing' is more accurately described as a quick, distinctive pulsing.

The 8-lumen Eco/group mode is brighter than the numbers might suggest – closer, I'd say, to other models' 15-lumen modes – though aside from economy, it's not a setting I'd choose for solo rides.

In use: rear light

The rear has more features and is by far the more extrovert. As well as the braking function it has those two 'smart' modes, Smart Night and Smart Day. Simply put, you select this function if you want the sensor to decide when to turn the light on or off.

The 150-lumen Smart Day is a fast flash, while the 45-lumen Smart Night is a slower tempo, closer to a pulse in fact.

On the darkest roads I've preferred to select the modes manually rather than rely on the sensor, but otherwise I've felt confident enough to leave it to the technology, and it seems very good at selecting the appropriate setting for the environment.

The Smart Day copes with brighter contexts very well. Consensus suggests it's not as bombastic as the SeeMee 200, but not far behind, with friends suggesting it can be seen at 400 metres.

On dawn rides I've found the 45-lumen flashing perfectly adequate, with ample punch, though it's better still in very low light, after dark proper. I've been happy enough to belt along A roads for a few miles, confident that approaching traffic would spot it at a good distance – a friend reckoned they could pick me out at 300 metres.

With the steady 45-lumen counterpart, this tumbled to around 100 metres.

I've also felt confident relying on the auto kickdown – it's never failed to default to the 8-lumen mode and get me home. It's a little subtle for the backroads but more than adequate for built-up areas as well as being easy on the eye at close quarters, so fine for a group ride.

Run & charge times

These have been within a few minutes of those cited, front and rear (with the braking function off). The braking mode does knock things a little, but much will depend on gradients and ride duration.

Charging, zero to hero, takes 1hr 15mins from the mains, 1hr 30mins from a laptop or similar device. It takes a bit longer from the dynamo USB but is achievable, so I cannot see any issues on multi-day rides.

The lights charge using a micro-USB cable – slightly old fashioned, some might say, but ubiquitous and therefore easily replaceable. The charging port is located on the back of each light rather than the base, which helps keep them sealed from the elements when clipped into their mounts.

Value

Although 'braking' functions on rear lights are becoming more popular, there aren't many sets comparable to the SeeMe 150 Combo.

Ravemen lists its £32.99 CL06 rear light (which Steve tested last year, and I've run for some time) as being part of a set with the FR150 front light, but the front doesn't seem to be imported into the UK, alone or as part of a set (though it is available for £24.99 from BikeInn). Like Steve, though, I find the CL06 sensor technology over-sensitive.

The SeeMe combo does compare well against Bontrager's Ion 100 R/Flare R City Bike light set at the same price. Despite only pumping out 100 and 35 lumens (front and rear respectively) the lights are still quite potent, but aside from the front having a daylight flash mode, they can't match the Magicshines in terms of presence, nor is there any braking tech here.

You can spend more for higher outputs – Knog's Blinder Square Light Twinpack is £74.99 and pumps out 200 lumens (front) and 100 (rear), both with very distinctive flash patterns – but you're not getting any braking or smart tech here.

There are cheaper options if you aren't set on a compact front light or smart tech – Cateye's AMMP 200 & ViZ 100 set, for example, costs just £44.99, with higher outputs front and rear (I tested the ViZ 100 last year).

Conclusion

I've enjoyed testing the Magicshine SeeMe 150 combo. Run-times and output are generally favourable, and it seems to have the braking function better sussed than many. That said, I think a 150-lumen daylight flash is a missed opportunity on the front light. And having a smart mode up front would be handy too.

Verdict

Well-designed lights, though the front would benefit from a 150-lumen daylight flash

