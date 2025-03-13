The Lezyne Strip Drive+ Pair is a durable, well-made set of lights designed to increase visibility out on the road, and it does just that – the Strip Drive+ front puts out a maximum 700 lumens, the Strip Drive 300+ rear 300 lumens – although they are a little bulky looking.

To see how they compare with lights sold separately, check out our guides to the best front bike lights and best rear bike lights.

It's immediately apparent how solid and well made the Strip Drive+ lights feel from the off. Both front and rear have a plastic casing with no obvious seams or joins that might allow water ingress, a USB-C charge port concealed by a tough rubber cap, and a waterproof rating of IPX7 – which means the lights should withstand being submerged in water up to metre deep for up to 30 minutes without being permanently damaged.

2024 Lezyne Strip Drive Pair - rear.jpg (credit: road.cc)

The lights have a slightly curved back – about 15mm wide – which means they fit pretty nicely to round tubes and slightly more aero profiles alike. The lights spent most of the test period fitted to my Specialized Tarmac SL7 and the rear light fitted very nicely on the flat back of the D-shaped seatpost. The bladed stays and fork proved a little too narrow to mount the lights without them slipping around to the side, but on my gravel bike (which has round tubes) the lights also stayed straight and true.

Both front and rear lights have a very wide 270 degrees of visibility – so can be seen pretty much from behind as well as head on or to the side. This proved really useful, and certainly made me feel a lot more visible when riding in dusk or in traffic-heavy areas emerging from junctions.

2024 Lezyne Strip Drive Pair - rear - lens.jpg (credit: road.cc)

The only issue I had was with the front light which, when mounted horizontally on the handlebar, was quite distracting, sitting in my peripheral vision.

Modes & run-times

The lights have a maximum output of 700 and 300 lumens respectively, which is more than enough to be seen with. The wide angle and indirect light beam means they're suited more for being seen rather than illuminating the road or trail ahead, but in dusky, low light conditions the front did a fair job of lighting the way until the sun fully set, when I'd want something with a more focused, direct beam.

Across the various seven modes – which are cycled through in simple fashion by pressing the one button – the longest available battery life is 22 hours for the front and 80 for the rear. In testing I found the lights ran pretty true to this, with a slight margin for error built in for variations in temperature and climate.

2024 Lezyne Strip Drive Pair - rear - button.jpg (credit: road.cc)

Charging

To fully charge from flat, each light took around 90 to 120 minutes, which is pretty fast for a battery with such a long burn-time.

2024 Lezyne Strip Drive Pair - USB ports.jpg (credit: road.cc)

They charge via USB-C, which feels modern and up to date compared with the older Micro USB standard. The port is weatherproofed and protected by a very solid rubber cover that doesn't feel like it'll wear out or flap open without some serious force.

Plus & minus

I like the mode memory feature, which meant I didn't have to scroll through each setting when turning the light back on to find the one I was previously using. Admittedly, that is something that's commonplace now on most lights, but it's a nice feature nonetheless.

I didn't love the silicone rubber straps that hold the lights in place. It's a Lezyne part that I think is specific to its Strip Drive lights, but it feels like a pretty simple piece that could prove a point of failure over time – especially if it's being stretched around deeper tubes.

2024 Lezyne Strip Drive Pair - front - side.jpg (credit: road.cc)

I do like that it's a separate strap, so could be replaced in the event of a failure, but a sturdier solution would be appreciated.

Value

In terms of value, £75 for the pair is pretty good. It's towards the top end of what I'd be comfortable spending on a pair of lights geared more towards being seen than seeing with, but £35 each for a high-quality light is good.

That's the same price as the Sigma Buster 800 & RL 80 set, which Dave thought were good, though he was a bit disappointed with the IPX4 water rating, and £25 less than the Cateye Sync Set Core & Kinetic Front & Rear Light Set, which offers maximum outputs of 500 and 50 lumens, though you can control them remotely with a smartphone app.

They also look good value compared with the Knog Cobber Lil Light Twinpack, which also offer a wide (even wider in fact – 330 degrees) angle of visibility, but only 110 lumens (front) and 50 (rear), and cost £15 more.

Conclusion

On the whole, I really like the Lezyne Strip Drive+ lights. They are a little chunky, but feel very solid and should last for many years of use and abuse. The wide angle of visibility, good battery life, and well-sealed charge port make these a perfect addition to a bike for road riding or commuting all year round. They're good value too.

Verdict

Really well built and bright lights with a wide angle of visibility and a competitive price