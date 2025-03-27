Moon MX 2.4G (400lm) & Cerberus Link 2.4G (150lm)

The Moon MX2.4G (400lm) and Cerberus Link 2.4G (150lm) is a wirelessly connected pair of lights, with the front doubling as an out-front computer mount. Both are sufficiently bright for you to be seen by, and the out-front mount proved impressively solid when holding my Garmin 1030.

> Buy now: Moon MX2.4G (400LM) and Cerberus Link 2.4G (150LM) for £84.99 from Swinnerton Cycles

Check out our best front bike lights buyer's guide and best rear bike lights guide for more options.

This pair of lights from Moon is wirelessly connected, so that when you turn either light on or off, the other will follow suit. If you want to change an individual mode, you have to do that manually, but it's handy only ever having to turn one light on or off.

2024 Moon MX 2.4G 400lm and Cerberus Link 2.4G 150lm - front light clamp.jpg (credit: road.cc)

You have to pair the lights out of the box, and the instructions cover this, but it took me a few attempts to get it to work, and it was a bit of a faff.

It is worth mentioning, though, that there were a few occasions where the second light wouldn't act as it was meant to.

2024 Moon MX 2.4G 400lm and Cerberus Link 2.4G 150lm - front light 2.jpg (credit: road.cc)

The front puts out a maximum output of 400 lumens, with the main front light joined by a light bar underneath and a pair of small sidelights. You can cycle through which lights you want on, but for the great majority of testing I ran with all of them.

There are two buttons on the left-hand side. The front turns the light on and off and lets you cycle through the modes, the rear allows you to choose which lights are on.

2024 Moon MX 2.4G 400lm and Cerberus Link 2.4G 150lm - front light 3.jpg (credit: road.cc)

If you press and hold the second button when the light is on, you can change the power output of that mode, which offers an impressive amount of adjustability.

The main front light is articulated, letting you angle it up and down so you don't dazzle oncoming road users.

2024 Moon MX 2.4G 400lm and Cerberus Link 2.4G 150lm - front light angled lens.jpg (credit: road.cc)

The out-front fitting takes Garmin-, Wahoo- or Bryton-compatible mounts – and it's surprisingly solid and reassuring. I was impressed by how well it held my quite chunky Garmin 1030.

2024 Moon MX 2.4G 400lm and Cerberus Link 2.4G 150lm - front light mount.jpg (credit: road.cc)

The clamp will only work with a round handlebar, not a flattened aero bar. And do take care when fitting the mount – the clamping bolt is on the underside, and it's quite easy to drop it.

2024 Moon MX 2.4G 400lm and Cerberus Link 2.4G 150lm - front light sliding out of clamp.jpg (credit: road.cc)

The rear light is a solid piece of kit that comes with three different sized rubber bands, and I've found the light works well with both round and aero seatposts. Some articulation is possible with the light, which means that it fits snugly to the post, and is stable and secure even on an aero post.

2024 Moon MX 2.4G 400lm and Cerberus Link 2.4G 150lm - rear light 2.jpg (credit: road.cc)

You turn the light on by pressing the top button, and tapping it again lets you cycle through the modes. The usual long press will turn the light off. Charging is pretty straightforward, each light having a USB-C port under a weatherproof flap.

2024 Moon MX 2.4G 400lm and Cerberus Link 2.4G 150lm - rear light USB port.jpg (credit: road.cc)

And both lights have a very high IXP7 rating, which means they can survive being submerged in water, so even heavy rain should prove no issue.

2024 Moon MX 2.4G 400lm and Cerberus Link 2.4G 150lm - front light USB port.jpg (credit: road.cc)

Both lights charged in around two hours or so.

The front light's output is impressive for its diminutive size, and in a constant output at its maximum 400 lumen power it's just about powerful enough to see by if you have no other choice.

It has three flash modes plus an SOS option. My favourite option was three medium flashes followed by a bright flash, but all the options will attract the attention of other road users and will help you be seen.

The rear is impressively bright, with its flashing modes making sure you're clearly visible throughout the darker months. It boasts two solid and three flashing outputs, with the daytime flash my favourite.

2024 Moon MX 2.4G 400lm and Cerberus Link 2.4G 150lm - rear light side.jpg (credit: road.cc)

The battery level feedback form the lights isn't quite as impressive, and unless you read the manual, you're not going to know that the front's side lights flash when the battery is low – though Moon doesn't actually tell you what constitutes 'low'. And as these sidelights are likely to be recessed under your computer, you have to look around the side to see them

The rear light has a tiny little LED by the power button to show you when the battery's low – but you can't see it with just a quick glance, and again there's no way of knowing what 'low' actually is.

2024 Moon MX 2.4G 400lm and Cerberus Link 2.4G 150lm - rear light buttons.jpg (credit: road.cc)

When the two lights are paired wirelessly, the front uses the side LEDs to notify you when one or the other light is low on charge. I don't think it's the most straightforward method, but it is better than trying to see the tiny LED on the rear light.

And if you've read any of my other light reviews, you'll know that poor battery life feedback is a bugbear of mine. You may end up charging lights more than necessary just to avoid ending up with no lighting whatsoever.

All that said, this combo is an effective pair of lights that offers connectivity and a clean-looking front end. Personally, however, I prefer a light that attaches underneath an out-front mount, such as the Magicshine Evo 1300, which you can also easily swap between bikes.

2024 Moon MX 2.4G 400lm and Cerberus Link 2.4G 150lm - rear light.jpg (credit: road.cc)

The front light in its constant 250-lumen mode gives about five and a half hours of life, with the low-battery level indicator coming on after around four and a half hours. The light died after nearly six hours, with the final hour at a reduced output. It provided about six hours in the bright flash mode.

The rear put out roughly five hours in its bright flash mode, reducing to around 90 minutes at its maximum output in its constant mode.

Value

At £99.99, this pair isn't exactly a budget option, especially as the front is more of a light to be seen by than one to light your way.

For about a fiver more, you could get the Magicshine Evo 1300 along with the Magicshine SEEMEE 50 MAG rear, which provides a much more powerful front light, though the rear isn't as bright.

The Moon's out-front mount does add value, though this is really only true if you don't already have an out-front mount. If you're starting afresh and don't already have a mount, then the Moon could be a good option.

Another option for a similar price would be to pair the Ravemen LR1000 Ravemen LR1000 front with the Lezyne Strip Drive 300+ rear. This would come in at the same price as the Moon pairing, with much more powerful outputs, though you won't get an out-front mount or the wireless connectivity.

Conclusion

If you're looking for a complete package that helps to keep you seen during daytime rides, this could be an interesting option, with the out-front mount killing two birds with one stone. The front's not quite bight enough for seeing by except in an emergency, and I'd still like better feedback about battery life.

Verdict

Wireless connectivity and good for being seen by, but a few hiccups and slightly sub-par battery feedback hold them back

> Buy now: Moon MX2.4G (400LM) and Cerberus Link 2.4G (150LM) for £84.99 from Swinnerton Cycles