The Knog Blinder Pro 900 + Mid Cobber Rear Light Set is a great all-round combination, with loads of modes, decent battery life and easy recharging. You can buy each one separately, but getting them as a pair is a better value way to fully light your rides – a job they do really well.
Knog Blinder Pro 900 Front Light
The front light has a maximum output of 900 lumens and boasts 'industry leading battery tech', with a claimed 2-hour run-time on full beam.
It has three steady modes – Low, Medium and High – and three pulsing/flashing modes: Steady Pulse, Eco Flash, and Strobe.
I mostly used the 200-lumen Low steady for my daytime road rides, which has a claimed run-time of 8 hours; I thought that sounded pretty good, but it was even better – when I measured it at home it actually achieved 9 hours.
That said, battery life does seem to be affected by the cold – on my recent winter rides I've found the run-times significantly shorter. For example, the Medium setting should last 4 hours, but I'm regularly having to charge it after a couple of weeks' commuting, which equates to around 2-3 hours. Something to be aware of so you don't get caught out.
The range of light offered by the Blinder is good, and suitable for seeing far enough into the distance to identify obstacles or potholes. On any unlit or low-lit roads, you need the 900-lumen mode, but although I found it to be pretty good, I would opt for something more beefy if I was frequently riding on unlit roads.
My main use for the light was commuting; the Low steady mode was more than adequate for daytime riding, and the Medium good for riding at night on well-lit city roads.
Charging
It's a big thumbs-up for the USC-C charging port – something that just makes life so much easier. I never had to think about taking a separate charging cable into the office, and could charge it in any of my usual locations at home.
A neat little feature is the 'intelligent' silicone button, which uses uses different colours to indicate the remaining level of charge, with just a quick press of the button when it's off. Green indicates 100-50% charge remaining, yellow 50-25%, and red under 25%. When charging, a yellow flash indicates the light is being charged, which turns green when it's full.
Mounting
The light comes with two mounting options: a GoPro-style attachment and a firm rubber strap that can fit a range of handlebar diameters. I tested both. On my road bike I used the GoPro-style adaptor. This is compatible with common computer mounts such as Garmin and K-Edge and is a very neat solution, avoiding cluttered handlebars. However, the mini clamp on this mount was slightly loose, with no real adjustability, and the light did move position a little too much, especially on bumpy roads. The rubber strap mount was a much sturdier option, which I used on my commuter bike. It held the light very securely, and mounting and dismounting the light unit was extremely quick and easy.
Overall, the Blinder is a really good front light. Its build quality is great, it's super easy to use, and it's battery life is good.
Mid Cobber Rear Light
The Mid Cobber is a very bright rear light that I've really enjoyed using. Before I go any further, I must say that I very much agree with the comments Stu made in his standalone review of it back in 2019.
The first adjective that comes to mind is 'eye-catching'. The Cobber has a surface of Chip on Board (COB) LEDs that wraps around the mount and delivers an outstanding 330 degrees of light. I think this is a really important feature that enhances safety – often bike lights are very one-directional, and it's great to have a light that lets you be seen very clearly from the side.
It's also outstandingly bright – for a rear light, 170 lumens really is very powerful – indeed, you'd probably want to think about using one of the dimmer settings if you're in close proximity to drivers.
It has a wide range of modes, eight in total, which add to its eye-catching qualities. Personally, as a driver, I really hate flashing front lights, so always have them set to steady modes, but a rear light can be as funky as you like – and the Knog Cobber really gives a range of options to do this, from 15 lumens (Eco Flash) to 170 (Steady Pulse and Flash modes).
I really like the Rolling Flash (70lm) and Disco Flash (80lm) modes, which would be hard for any approaching drivers to ignore. Also worth noting is that you can customise the modes via Knog's ModeMaker app – a cool feature.
Run-times & charging
The battery life of the Cobber is pretty decent. On Eco Flash it can keep going for a claimed 100 hours. I didn't check that, but the light outperformed its claimed 2-hour run-time on Max mode (75lm) when tested at home. As with the Blinder, it struggled to achieve the same performance on cold winter rides, although I tended to have it set to Eco Flash to ensure it would never run the risk of going flat.
The Cobber recharges via a USB A port, and comes with a small extender wire to make this easy. Depending on the plug design, you can push it directly into a USB-A socket. If I was being picky, I'd love this to be USB-C too, though it was still convenient.
Mount
The Cobber mounts to the seatpost using a rather standard rubber band loop, with the body of the light able to slide on and off. The mount worked well on both my round and aero seatposts. The mounting is a little difficult, especially with cold hands, but once attached it is very secure.
One slight concern was that the light seemed rather wet in the inside of the mount after a drizzly ride; I wonder if this might cause the charging contacts to deteriorate over time, but the light is rated IP67 waterproof, so it's not an immediate concern, though it might be worth ensuring it's fully dried before charging.
To summarise, the Cobber is probably the best rear light I've used, primarily because of its 330-degree visibility. I felt comfortable sticking this on both my commuter and road bikes. Its battery life also meant I could be confident in it retaining full charge on my longer road rides.
Value
The set retails for £139.99, which isn't cheap, though there are some good deals to be had right now.
It's more expensive than the Kryptonite combination set we tested recently, which costs £105, but the Knog pair are more powerful and perform significantly better, going by Matt's review.
There are more expensive and fancier options, too, such as the Trek Commuter Pro, with Bluetooth connectivity, but again the performance doesn't sound like it matches the Knog lights.
For more options, check out our guides to the best front bike lights and the best rear bike lights.
Overall, I'd say the Knog set is a good price for what you get. I've always had good experience with the longevity of Knog lights, too, and the build quality of both the Blinder and Cobber is excellent, so I would expect them to be reliable for a good period of time.
It's also worth noting that the lights come with a two-year warranty. I've had to use this on a Knog light, and the warranty experience was really good.
Conclusion
This Knog light set delivers a really good all-round experience, for road riding or daily commuting. I've really enjoyed using it. The range of functionality, quick mounting and easy charging makes it a very appealing option at a decent price.
Verdict
Great pair of bike lights, suitable for a wide range of uses
Make and model: Knog Blinder Pro 900 + Mid Cobber Rear - Light Set
Tell us what the light set is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
This is a pair of bike lights suitable for all round use. I've tested them on winter road rides and city commutes, they do a good job for both.
Knog says: "A brilliant choice for road cyclists who demand the very best in performance and safety - with the Cobber being the world's only rear light with a 330 degree beam. Add to this, long runtimes, carefully considered beam angles, powerful light output and multiple mounting options – the Blinder 900 & Mid Cobber rear combo delivers on all fronts, while greatly improving your confidence on the road."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the light set?
Knog lists these features:
Blinder 900 Front
A powerful front light with multiple mounting options, long lasting battery life and a compact & lightweight form.
Produces a powerful 900 lumen road focused beam
Provides quality illumination up to 100m
Industry leading battery tech provides 2 hrs runtime on full brightness
Up to 120 hours runtime on Eco flash mode
Includes two mounts; a go-pro style attachment for mounting under a computer and a tough rubber strap for the handlebar.
Pre-programmed with 6 light modes to suit all conditions
USB-C rechargeable (cable not supplied)
100% waterproof with an IP67 rating
Intelligent button LEDs show battery level & charge status
Side illumination windows for improved visibility
Mid Cobber Rear
18 factories told us Cobber would be impossible. We were happy to prove them wrong.
Powerfully bright 170 lumens
Up to 100 hr runtime
Incredible 330° beam angle
Quick mount release
Waterproof to 1 metre with an IP67 rating
USB rechargeable, cable-free charging
Pre-programmed with 8 light modes
Customisable modes with Knog's Modemaker app
Compatible with standard & aero seat posts
Rate the front light for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the rear light for quality of construction:
7/10
Front light constructed of a very durable alloy. Rear light is lighter and plastic, but still seems good quality.
The mounts varied, but also felt of good quality.
Rate the light set for design and ease of use. How simple were the lights to use?
9/10
Operating the lights is super simple, using a single button to toggle through the various modes.
Rate the front light for the design and usability of the clamping system
7/10
Rate the rear light for the design and usability of the clamping system
6/10
Very easy to attach the mounts, and – mostly – to attach and detach from the mounts once they were on the bike, though it was sometimes tricky to slide the rear light off its mount, and I would have liked the front GoPro mount to clamp a little tighter.
Rate the front light for waterproofing. How did it stand up to the elements?
9/10
Rate the front light for waterproofing. How did it stand up to the elements?
6/10
Rear light mount did retain some moisture between the body of the light and the mount, although the function of the light itself wasn't negatively affected. Would be worth drying fully after a wet ride.
Rate the front light for battery life. How long did it last? How long did it take to recharge?
7/10
Rate the rear light for battery life. How long did it last? How long did it take to recharge?
7/10
Battery life matched the claimed times mostly, just lower in cold conditions, but this is as expected with all batteries – remember to make an allowance for use in such conditions.
Rate the front light for performance:
8/10
Rate the rear light for performance:
9/10
I really liked the rear light's range of modes, and you could very clearly see the light from side on.
The front light also performed really well for the riding I commonly do.
Rate the front light for durability:
9/10
Rate the rear light for durability:
8/10
The front light survives being dropped a couple of times. Oops. There's some scratching, but the light still performs as normal.
Rate the front light for weight:
6/10
Rate the rear light for weight:
7/10
Not a major factor for me; lighter lights are available but these are certainly not heavy.
Combined, with the two rubberised mounts, these are 229g. That will slightly vary if you use the GoPro mount paired with an independent computer mount.
Rate the light set for value:
6/10
Not cheap, but also not as expensive as other light sets. I think it's well worth the money.
Tell us how the lights performed overall when used for their designed purpose
I think both lights really met the standard I look for. Primarily, did the front light the road ahead? Yes. And did the set provide safety by allowing me to be seen? Yes.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the lights
I loved the rear light's range, and its preset modes were great too.
The front light is simple but great quality. I also valued the ability to mount it GoPro style, so I didn't have to mount it on one side of my handlebar.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the lights
Nothing in particular.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The set retails for £139.99, which isn't cheap, though there are some good deals to be had right now.
It's more expensive than the Kryptonite combination set we tested recently, which costs £105, but the Knog pair perform significantly better.
And there are more expensive and fancier options, such as the Trek Commuter Pro, with Bluetooth connectivity, but again the performance doesn't match the Knog lights.
Overall, I'd say the Knog set is well priced for what you get.
Did you enjoy using the lights? Yes
Would you consider buying the lights? Yes
Would you recommend the lights to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
I thought these lights were very good. They perform really well, especially the rear, they are super easy to use, and seem well made and durable. They're well priced, too, compared with rivals. Generally, if you use something daily and don't notice any problems, that's a good sign – and these are very good.
Age: 34 Height: 182cm Weight: 69kg
I usually ride: S-Works Tarmac My best bike is:
I've been riding for: Under 5 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, Gravel on a CX bike
