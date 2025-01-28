The NiteRider Swift 500 and Vmax+ 150 Combo Front and Rear Light Set works well for urban and daytime riding but the front light isn't powerful enough for use in the countryside and other poorly lit areas. All in all, though, it's still a decent pairing, thanks to the impressive rear light and the pocket-friendly price.
First look
From the off, the first thing I noticed was how both the brackets felt a little cheaply made because of the plastic used. Both did work to secure the lights to my bike, though the rear rubber strap was a little thick, which made it harder to pull and fasten around the seatpost.
Once in place, you can tilt the rear Vmax+150 upwards or downwards. This is a handy feature for ensuring that other road users can see the rear light wherever it's mounted on the seatpost.
The rear light also has a clip that allows you to attach it to a saddle bag or your clothing, which adds to its versatility.
Performance
Of the two lights there's no doubt that the rear was the star of the show, which is down to its 150 lumen maximum output and the options on offer. Its six different settings – four different fashing modes and two steady – cope with all sorts of different riding conditions, with the maximum setting very bright when you're riding in the dark.
However, the front just wasn't as impressive. It was fine for riding in built-up areas under street lights, where it was bright enough to make me visible to other road users, but it just wasn't powerful enough for riding in the countryside at night.
Even at its maximum 500 lumen setting it didn't feel sufficiently bright to illuminate much of the road in front of me. I'd suggest this makes it more of light to be seen by rather than a light for seeing by.
Battery
Both lights take around two hour to charge from flat to full, which is in line with what NiteRider says and pretty standard for similar lights.
When the lights are charging, the on/off button – which also controls the settings – changes from red to blue to indicate charging to fully charged respectively.
Both lights also automatically go into battery-saving setting when the power drops below 20% at which point the button turns from blue to red.
One aspect of both lights that impressed was their runtimes. At the front light's lowest 150 lumen setting I managed an impressive 15 hours 13 minutes until flat, much longer than the claimed 10 hours.
One area where the front light does come into its own is in daylight in its flashing mode – you'll get over 12 hours in this setting. And you could use it as a torch too for walking, where you'll get more than 24 hours at its lowest 30-lumen output.
The rear light managed over six and a half hours in its pulse setting, which is a little more than claimed, and in a fast flash you should get something like twice this.
The figures for both lights are very good.
And while I didn't have any issues during testing, the water-resistance figures for both lights is IP64, which is a little less than you'll find in a lot of lights these days, which are designed to withstand jets of water or even submersion rather than just a spray. It's unlikely to make much of a difference in practice but it's worth noting.
Value
With light sets having different pairings and intended markets it's difficult to make exact comparisons, but it's still clear that the NiteRider's £69.99 RRP makes these very reasonably priced.
The Sigma Buster 800 & RL 80 Lightset is a fiver dearer at £74.99 – and though the front has an extra 300 lumens the rear comes in at just 80 lumens.
Similarly, the Kryptonite Alley F-650 & Avenue R-50 Premium USB To See Set is a fair bit dearer at £104.99. As with the Sigma the front has a more powerful output, in this case 650 lumens, with a less powerful rear – in this case just 50 lumens.
The Trek Commuter Comp R Flare R City Bike Light Set costs £99.99 and both lights are less powerful than the NiteRider lights.
Overall
As a pairing the rear is let down by the slightly underpowered front, which is a shame. It's not that the front light is awful – it's fine as a light to be seen by in urban areas under street lights, but it lacks the oomph required for unlit routes. The rear meanwhile is suitable for both daytime and night riding in urban and countryside settings, and the price for the pairing is very reasonable, even with the front light's shortcomings.
Verdict
A reasonably priced set with an impressive rear light that's a little let down by an underpowered front
Make and model: NiteRider Swift 500 and Vmax+ 150 Combo Front and Rear Light Set
Tell us what the light set is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
NiteRider says: 'The Swift™ 500 gives you more than enough lumens at our lightest weight for headlights (82 grams). NiteRider® makes this headlight USB rechargeable for convenient on-the-go charging. The Swift™ 500 features a highly durable light housing with Dupont® Fiberglass reinforced nylon meeting all required FL1 Standards for impact testing and water / dust resistance.
Vmax+™ 150 is NiteRider's first taillight featuring COB (Chip-on-Board) LEDs, which for cyclists means it emits highly visible flash patterns in a smaller, more compact package. Its feather-like light weight makes it perfect as a wearable safety light''easily clipping onto straps, belt loops, and more. For added convenience, the Vmax+ 150 features mode memory, will power ON in the last mode used.'
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the light set?
The technical features from NiteRider for both lights are:
'SWIFT™ 500 FRONT LIGHT FEATURES'
Lumen Output: 500
5 Modes with Run Times: 1:40 – 32:00h
Charge Time: 1:45h at greater than 500mA | 3:00h at 500mA
Water/Dust Resistant IP64 Rated
Micro USB Rechargeable
Vmax+™ 150 TAILLIGHT FEATURES
Lumen Output: 150
6 Modes with Run Times: 4:30-25:30h
Charge Time: 2:00h
Weight: 59g
Water/Dust Resistant IP64 Rated
USB-C Rechargeable
Mode Memory (Powers ON in last mode used)
Rate the front light for quality of construction:
6/10
Rate the rear light for quality of construction:
7/10
The clamping system felt a little cheap. And the front light is charged via micro-USB rather than the more modern USB-C that's used for the rear – I'd have preferred consistency here. More positively, the LEDs that make up the rear light are very, very bright.
Rate the light set for design and ease of use. How simple were the lights to use?
7/10
Rate the front light for the design and usability of the clamping system
6/10
Rate the rear light for the design and usability of the clamping system
6/10
Both were fine and kept the light securely in place, but they did just feel a little cheap.
Rate the front light for waterproofing. How did it stand up to the elements?
6/10
Rate the front light for waterproofing. How did it stand up to the elements?
6/10
Rate the front light for battery life. How long did it last? How long did it take to recharge?
7/10
Rate the rear light for battery life. How long did it last? How long did it take to recharge?
7/10
The battery life for both lights was very good – the on/off light signifying with a red light when the battery drops below 20% was a very useful feature too.
Rate the front light for performance:
5/10
Rate the rear light for performance:
9/10
Rate the front light for durability:
7/10
Rate the rear light for durability:
7/10
Rate the front light for weight:
8/10
Rate the rear light for weight:
8/10
Rate the light set for value:
7/10
Value wise this light set is very reasonable, especially compared to other options on the market, with the Trek Commuter Comp R Flare R City Bike Light Set coming in at £99.99 – with less powerful lights both front and rear. The Sigma Buster 800 & RL 80 Lightset is a little dearer than the NiteRider at £74.99, though the front light is fair bit more powerful at 800 lumens; the rear has a more modest 80-lumen output.
Tell us how the lights performed overall when used for their designed purpose
While the lights performed well enough together, I felt that while the rear was much the more impressive, the front was only okay. It was fine for riding in urban areas under street lights, but not sufficient for tackling unlit routes.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the lights
The rear light – I was impressed with its brightness and its impressive range of settings.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the lights
The front light wasn't bright enough for riding unlit routes and the brackets felt a little on the cheap side.
Did you enjoy using the lights? Yes
Would you consider buying the lights? Maybe
Would you recommend the lights to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
I really loved using the NiteRider Vmax+™ 150 rear light: it's very bright and helped me to feel safe and seen in all conditions. However, the front is underpowered for riding when there's no other illumination. Had the front light pumped out a couple of hundred more lumens, I would've been happier with the set as a whole.
Age: 25 Height: 173cm Weight: 65kg
I usually ride: Road bike My best bike is: Road bike
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Semi pro
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
