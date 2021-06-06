Ravemen CL06 USB Rechargeable Lightweight Sensored Rear Light (50 Lumens)

The Ravemen CL06 is a big, eye-catching 50-lumen rear light that's impressively well made. Run times, charging times and water resistance levels are all great, but while the car headlight detection feature works, the brake light sensor is a little sensitive.
The CL06 shares many similarities with Ravemen's CL05 – the clamp is identical and the weight is the same, but its flaws are much the same too. However, the CL06 is a useful 20 lumens more powerful for just £6 more.
> Find your nearest dealer here
> Buy this online here
You notice the construction of this lamp straight away. The plastics feel rugged, the build is very neat and the strong (IPX6) waterproof rating is easy to credit; the two buttons sit beneath silicone shields, and the USB-C charging port (small cable supplied) is chunkily plugged.
The clamp is similarly impressive. The silicone strap is long and adjustable enough for any diameter seatpost, while the deep V-section silicone backing smooshes effectively against both round and aero posts. Once on it's secure and vibration-free, and the bracket adjusts for angle.
You can also just clip the light directly to a strap with the hook on the back.
Run times, output and sensors
Just about everybody says their flashing modes are 'eye-catching,' but the CL06's are really disco. The big, flat lens really pumps it out, and there's a useful wraparound for side vision at junctions.
It has four patterns to choose from, plus low or high solid modes. Oddly, the most frugal mode here is the least frugal one for the smaller CL05 – for this light, 'rapid flashing' lasts a claimed 30hrs. It can't be the battery making the difference as they're both single-cell lipos, but at 500mAh the CL06's battery has more than twice the capacity.
That's another reason to go the extra £6 over the smaller one – the CL06 lasts ages, even on full power solid mode, though I didn't quite get the claimed run times. On full power (with no sensors) this lasts around 45 minutes short of the claimed 8 hours, though that's still usefully long. At around 7 hours 15 minutes it swaps to a flashing mode that manages just under an hour, before totally giving out.
That 500mAh capacity gives the CL06 enough juice to include a brake light function alongside the brighten-under-headlights sensor. Switch either on (you can activate them separately) and, when the unit detects either deceleration or car lights, it starts flashing at the full 50 lumens.
Usefully, the light remembers the brake light status along with the mode when you power off and on.
> Buyer’s Guide: 22 of the best 2021 rear lights for cycling
It takes a bright light to set off the headlight sensor (50 lux, says Ravemen), but the braking sensor – as in many similar lights – is rather sensitive and prone to accidental triggering. It's presumably just an accelerometer in there, and testing shows that accelerating the unit in any direction at all (quite gently too) triggers the flash.
Both of these sensors reduce the run times by completely unpredictable amounts, which can be awkward, though that big battery will still last at least one big ride. Plus the emergency flash mode saves you from a sudden plunge towards invisibility.
The CL06 just about avoids the irritating 'identical blank buttons' look of its little brother, but only by having one (the on/off) slightly longer than the other. Their markings remain near-invisible, as does (at least in daylight) the blue lamp indicating the headlight function status.
Value
At £31.99 it's reasonably priced for its quality and features, though it's literally outshone by many cheaper lights. The Gemini Juno 100 is twice as bright for £29.99, for instance, though the run times aren't all they could be and there's no sensor.
The Magicshine Seemee 100 is also twice as powerful and matches the CL06 with an oversensitive braking function for £25.99, while £31.99 gets you the full 180-lumen version instead. All these will be better for daytime use.
Conclusion
Despite a few niggles, the Ravemen CL06 is still a good light that's easy to like. The quality is obvious, the design is generally good – especially of the clamp – and it's very noticeable for everything but the brightest of sunny days.
Verdict
High quality light with good waterproofing and an excellent clamp, but just a little more power would be nice
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Ravemen CL06 USB Rechargeable Lightweight Sensored Rear Light (50 Lumens)
Tell us what the light is for, and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Ravemen says: "CL06 is a lightweight and easy-to-use rear light. Featuring four COB LED rings and built-in light sensor, it provides a maximum of 50 LED lumens on warning flashing mode, great for busy night street commuting or city riding. With the flexible rubber strap mount and mounting clip, the light could be mounted to round and aero seatpost or clipped to some compatible saddle bags or backpacks directly."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the light?
Ravemen lists these details:
LED: COB LED
Battery: 500mAh/3.7V rechargeable Li-polymer battery
Dimensions (Light Unit): 43mm (L) x 22.5mm (W) x 44mm (H)
Weight (Light Unit): 31g
Mount Size: Compatible with 24-36mm round seatpost and aero seatpost
Rate the light for quality of construction:
7/10
Rate the light for design and ease of use. How simple was the light to use?
6/10
The two buttons are hard to distinguish, and the blue glow of the sensor button is invisible in daylight so you might not realise it's on.
Rate the light for the design and usability of the clamping system/s
9/10
Simple and very effective.
Rate the light for waterproofing. How did it stand up to the elements?
7/10
Rate the light for battery life. How long did it last? How long did it take to recharge?
7/10
Rate the light for performance:
7/10
Eye-catching flash patterns and usefully bright.
Rate the light for durability:
8/10
Rate the light for weight:
7/10
Rate the light for value:
5/10
Tell us how the light performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well, though the buttons could be easier to distinguish.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the light
Broad lens, eye-catching flashes, great mount.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the light
Unhelpful button design.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At £31.99 it's reasonably priced for its quality and features, though it's literally outshone by many cheaper lights. The Gemini Juno 100 is twice as bright for £29.99, for instance, though the run-times aren't all they could be and it has no sensor.
The Magicshine Seemee 100 is also twice as powerful and matches the CL06 with an oversensitive braking function for £25.99, while £31.99 gets you the full 180-lumen version instead.
Did you enjoy using the light? Yes
Would you consider buying the light? Yes
Would you recommend the light to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
In general this is a very well made, very well designed light with very usable run times. If the buttons were more easily distinguished and it were a chunk more powerful it would be better, but even as it is it's a quality unit and a 7.
Age: 48 Height: 183cm Weight: 78kg
I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,
Indeed I was not sure if I understood the description of direction of travel correctly. It's hard to identify such locations on Streetview or see...
I'm not 100% sure but I think importing a UK made product into the UK from the EU would be exempt from import duties....
Brexiters don't like it when the media report facts, because so few of them align with Brexit propaganda.
I'll bet he felt big in front of his son, being called out for being a prick by a woman cyclist. Even better when he gets home and his son tells...
I put more miles each year on my bicycles than on my BMW, but here's mine getting me to a bike ride (I was running late, I usually ride my bike to...
I think this is exactly this; they are probably the worst sporting governing body in regards to technology. Some of the manufacturers/ tech...
My Aliante R1 Evo Versus failed after two years of use - just outside warrenty. The top cover split and unfortunately Fizik / Wiggle have said it's...
I think Kung should be ok today, will probably keep some GC points and could be in top twenty. So many riders with an eye on other goals ...
Swans leave no evidence.....
If you can get them, I'd go for the DT Swiss. I have a pair of the GR1800, which are a more gravel-ready version. a little heavier but very similar...