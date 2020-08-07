Support road.cc

review
Socks

dhb Aeron Lab Sock

8
by Adam Robertson
Fri, Aug 07, 2020 19:45
0
£15.00

VERDICT:

8
10
Good fit
Breathable
Variety of colours to match nearly any kit
Lightweight
A bit pricey at rrp
Weight: 
35g
Contact: 
www.wiggle.co.uk

The dhb Aeron Lab Socks are lightweight, breathable and simply designed in a variety of colours, so they'll match not just the rest of the dhb line-up but virtually any kit you have. A classic pair of summer socks.

The socks are made from a high-performance microfibre yarn called Meryl Hydrogen which, according to Meryl, gives garments 'an ultimate absorption property', as well as being breathable, moisturising and super-soft. I can certainly confirm that it results in a sock that is lightweight and plenty breathable, even when time trialling with overshoes on. No post-ride sweaty feet!

The socks are advertised as mid length and also described as a 'long high performance summer sock' ; they have a 13cm cuff, and on my legs comes up slightly tall. No complaints from me here.

2020 dhb Aeron LAB sock - heel.jpg

I can also confirm that they feel soft and very comfortable. They wash well, and seem to be constructed to last.

> Buyer’s Guide: 24 of the best summer cycling socks

They're not particularly cheap, with an rrp of £15, which makes them more expensive than options such as Chapeau's Tall Sock (£9.99), Northwave's Sunday Monday socks (£11.99) and even dhb's own Aeron Light Weight Merino socks (£10). However, Wiggle and Chain Reaction almost always have them on sale for less, depending on which colour you choose. They're also far from being the most expensive socks out there.

Verdict

Breathable and lightweight cycling socks in a variety of colours to match your kit

road.cc test report

Make and model: dhb Aeron Lab Sock

Size tested: 9.5-12

Tell us what the product is for

dhb says, 'The Aeron Lab sock is a highly technical and high performance sock designed to keep you cool when riding in warm/hot conditions.

'The superlight mesh knit construction on the cuff and foot of the Lab socks provide cooling and airflow, and a support band at the mid foot and top of cuff provide excellent support and comfort.

'The Aeron Lab sock uses a revolutionary new high performance microfiber yarn from Meryl called Hydrogen (step-up from meryl Skinlife in terms of comfort/performance). Meryl Hydrogen is extremely light, soft, comfortable, breathable, and offers very high levels of moisture management. It also inhibits the build-up of static.'

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

dhb lists these details:

Long high performance summer sock

Meryl Hydrogen yarns for extreme comfort and performance

Highly breathable mesh cuff and top foot panels

Support band at mid foot and top of cuff

13cm cuff length

Reinforced heel and toe

Sock Length: Mid

75% Polyamide(Nylon), 25% Elastane(Spandex)

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10

Well put together, with no wear and tear visible over the testing period.

Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10

Wick away sweat effectively, even during hot weather.

Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10

No visible wear over the testing period or any wear of the elastic.

Rate the product for fit:
 
8/10

Fit true to size with a medium length cuff.

Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10

Sizing is accurate.

Rate the product for comfort:
 
8/10

Nice soft socks, even after several washes.

Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

You can buy cheaper socks, but you can also pay more...

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

Washed well, with no effect on the suppleness of the fabric or the elasticity of the cuff.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

They keep your feet comfortable in a wide range of conditions.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

How well they match different kit.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Nothing.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

Chapeau's Tall Socks are £9.99, Northwave's Sunday Monday socks are £11.99, and dhb's own Aeron Light Weight Merino socks are £10 – but there are more expensive options too, such as Velocio's Bretons for £17, and ashmei's Classic Merino and Cafe du Cycliste's Block Colour socks, both of which cost £18.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

These socks hardly put a foot wrong, though they are priced towards the more expensive end.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 20  Height: 6 ft 2 in  Weight: 75kg

I usually ride: Giant TCR  My best bike is: Giant Trinty

I've been riding for: 5-10 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, club rides, the occasional bit of track

