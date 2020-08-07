dhb Aeron Lab Sock

The dhb Aeron Lab Socks are lightweight, breathable and simply designed in a variety of colours, so they'll match not just the rest of the dhb line-up but virtually any kit you have. A classic pair of summer socks.

The socks are made from a high-performance microfibre yarn called Meryl Hydrogen which, according to Meryl, gives garments 'an ultimate absorption property', as well as being breathable, moisturising and super-soft. I can certainly confirm that it results in a sock that is lightweight and plenty breathable, even when time trialling with overshoes on. No post-ride sweaty feet!

The socks are advertised as mid length and also described as a 'long high performance summer sock' ; they have a 13cm cuff, and on my legs comes up slightly tall. No complaints from me here.

I can also confirm that they feel soft and very comfortable. They wash well, and seem to be constructed to last.

They're not particularly cheap, with an rrp of £15, which makes them more expensive than options such as Chapeau's Tall Sock (£9.99), Northwave's Sunday Monday socks (£11.99) and even dhb's own Aeron Light Weight Merino socks (£10). However, Wiggle and Chain Reaction almost always have them on sale for less, depending on which colour you choose. They're also far from being the most expensive socks out there.

Verdict

Breathable and lightweight cycling socks in a variety of colours to match your kit

