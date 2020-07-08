The Chapeau Tall Sock is a simple and stylish addition to the discerning cyclist's sock stockpile. The Coolmax fibres do an impressive job of wicking sweat away, leaving feet fresh and airy.

Where many other brands seem to be bringing out socks with ever more garish and showy colours, Chapeau has kept things simple and understated, integrating its distinctive exclamation mark brand logo into the main leg of the sock. So "Chapeau!' for that. (Four other colours are available – if you prefer a brighter look...)

From the back you can see the simple black of the sock, with the exclamation mark popping out from the black and white stripe. A smart look, I think, the length is just right at 24cm from heel to the sock cuff, and the elasticated cuff keeps them in place.

The socks are made of a 'soft touch' polyamide, featuring Coolmax technology. The fast-wicking Coolmax fibres woven into the sock draw perspiration away from the skin, while a mesh upper allows air to flow through, keeping your feet cool and comfortable.

This construction really works and does a good job stopping sweat from building up. I did several long rides in 25 degree heat in May and the cooling was effective, giving a nice fresh feeling at all times. Even after a good 50 miles on the bike, I would still feel able to wear them around the house afterwards, as they didn't feel sweaty at all.

The sole of the sock is more densely cushioned. This gave my feet some additional padding during hard chaingang riding. The only downside I've really noticed to the sock is that the underside has a few bobbles appearing, but I have been wearing them a lot and they are still performing well. You can't see them anyway as they are on the sole.

The socks are available in two size ranges: Euro 40-43 (UK equivalent 7-9) and Euro 44-47 (UK equivalent 9.5 to 12.5). The toe box area is notable for being generous for large feet; I am a size 12, and had a nice amount of toe wiggle room, allowing air to circulate.

I thought the price of £9.99 was bang on for a pair of socks that perform well. Similarly 'stylish but smart' socks can cost a lot more – the Santini Mille High Profile, also good in hot weather, are £5 more than the Chapeau pair.

For a penny more at £10, the dhb Aeron Light Weight Merinos have a similar, simple look as the Chapeau Talls, featuring a rear stripe, though personally I don't think they have quite such a popping design.

To sum up, I really liked the Chapeau Talls. We had many comfy and airy miles together and they kept my size 12s feeling fresh. The only slight let-down was the bobbling which developed on the bottom. An admirable 8 out of 10.

Verdict

Simple but smart, with useful cooling mesh and padded underside – a worthy addition to a cyclist's sock stockpile

