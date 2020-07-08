Chapeau Tall Sock

Where many other brands seem to be bringing out socks with ever more garish and showy colours, Chapeau has kept things simple and understated, integrating its distinctive exclamation mark brand logo into the main leg of the sock. So "Chapeau!' for that. (Four other colours are available – if you prefer a brighter look...)
From the back you can see the simple black of the sock, with the exclamation mark popping out from the black and white stripe. A smart look, I think, the length is just right at 24cm from heel to the sock cuff, and the elasticated cuff keeps them in place.
The socks are made of a 'soft touch' polyamide, featuring Coolmax technology. The fast-wicking Coolmax fibres woven into the sock draw perspiration away from the skin, while a mesh upper allows air to flow through, keeping your feet cool and comfortable.
This construction really works and does a good job stopping sweat from building up. I did several long rides in 25 degree heat in May and the cooling was effective, giving a nice fresh feeling at all times. Even after a good 50 miles on the bike, I would still feel able to wear them around the house afterwards, as they didn't feel sweaty at all.
The sole of the sock is more densely cushioned. This gave my feet some additional padding during hard chaingang riding. The only downside I've really noticed to the sock is that the underside has a few bobbles appearing, but I have been wearing them a lot and they are still performing well. You can't see them anyway as they are on the sole.
The socks are available in two size ranges: Euro 40-43 (UK equivalent 7-9) and Euro 44-47 (UK equivalent 9.5 to 12.5). The toe box area is notable for being generous for large feet; I am a size 12, and had a nice amount of toe wiggle room, allowing air to circulate.
I thought the price of £9.99 was bang on for a pair of socks that perform well. Similarly 'stylish but smart' socks can cost a lot more – the Santini Mille High Profile, also good in hot weather, are £5 more than the Chapeau pair.
To sum up, I really liked the Chapeau Talls. We had many comfy and airy miles together and they kept my size 12s feeling fresh. The only slight let-down was the bobbling which developed on the bottom. An admirable 8 out of 10.
Simple but smart, with useful cooling mesh and padded underside – a worthy addition to a cyclist's sock stockpile
Make and model: Chapeau Tall Sock
Tell us what the product is for
The Chapeau Tall Sock is a simple but classy sock, suitable warm weather riding.
Made from a fast wicking Polyamide with additional Coolmax fibres, it features a mesh upper allowing air flow for keeping your feet comfortable.
It has a taller ankle style and a padded sole giving a good balance between performance and comfort, with the black and white exclamation mark of the Chapeau! brand visible from behind.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
The exact composition is 50% Polyamide, 45% Coolmax and 5% Elastane. The Coolmax fibres woven into the sock are made for drawing perspiration along the fibres and away from the skin.
35 grams for the pair.
Chapeau lists:
Polyamide
Coolmax
Elastane
Lightweight
Moisture Wicking
Soft Touch
Available in two size ranges Euro 40 - 43 (UK equivalent 7-9) and Euro 44 - 47 (UK equivalent 9.5 to 12.5)
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
Inside the sock is quite a mass of threads, some used for stitching the mesh instep to the rest of the sock, some to form the exclamation mark at the back for the Chapeau logo. It's nothing to be concerned about, as you don't noticed when wearing them.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
I rode them throughout the baking month of May, at times in 25 degree heat, and they performed well – nice and cool. At no point did my feet feel sweaty.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
After approx 400 miles of testing, the socks still look good and are performing well. This includes a few shoeless walks from the house to the garage to get the bike out. They have been washed about 15 times. A few small threads poking out the side, but nothing to cause concern.
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Nice fit. I've got size 12 feet, and often socks can come up a bit small for me, but these fitted really nicely. A generous toe pocket gives my toes room to wiggle in. The elasticated cuff holds them up nicely.
Rate the product for sizing:
9/10
Perfect sizing for me with size 12 feet. There is a good amount of stretch to them in the toe area.
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
35 grams for a pair of socks – nothing to complain about there.
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Very comfortable, elasticated cuff holds them up. The bottom of the sock is slightly thicker, so is comfortable when doing multi-hour rides with carbon-soled shoes.
Rate the product for value:
8/10
£9.99 for a pair of cycling-specific socks with technical features that work well, as well as being quite stylish, is good value.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
40 degree wash, do not bleach, tumble dry, iron or dry clean. Stick them on the airer overnight and they are ready to wear the next day.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
The Coolmax fibres in the sock and the upper mesh instep do a good job of stopping sweat from building up. Several long rides in 25 degree heat in May and the socks functioned well, giving a nice fresh feeling. Even after 50 miles on the bike, I would still feel able to wear them around the house afterwards, as they didn't feel sweaty. The sole of the sock is more densely cushioned than the rest of the sock. This gave my feet some additional padding during hard riding. The only downside I've really noticed is that the underside has a few bobbles appearing, but I have been wearing them a lot and they are still performing well. You can't see them anyway as they are on the bottom.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Toe box is generous for large feet, and nice and cooling on top – you can feel air penetrating through the mesh. Underneath is thicker and padded, to take the edge off when pedalling hard in stiff-soled shoes.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Underside of the sock has gone a bit bobbly after 15 washes.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Good value for a branded performance sock. You can pay twice as much.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
They're very good: stylish, great length, comfortable, work well in the heat, and good value.
Age: 41 Height: 181 Weight: 92 Kilos
I usually ride: GT Grade My best bike is: Boardman ASR 8.9
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,
What bar tape is it? I saw it then skipped straight to comments to ask!
Though I very rarely spend a whole day getting out of bed....
Anyone else think that current style of large, one-piece lens shades looks ridiculous?
This is indeed like Lancashire! Tractor drivers, white vans and SUV yummy mummies- narrow roads and no attempt to slow down. This should have been...
A lot of horse box drivers are awful drivers in my experience....
The biggest bearing on most bikes is in the headset
Does anyone wear a watch for cycling? I tried my Apple Watch a couple of times in the winter but it wasn't ideal having that bulk under a long...
I didn't realise that. I've built a couple of wheels with ordinary spokes in the past, but nowadays I'd rather buy a pre-built wheel and I've been...
My main problem with the kickr bike is the width of the 'top tube'. It's much wider than the top tube on a normal bike and this, for me, means that...
Thanks. Now, tell me what was the point of saying that in the context of a totally innocent woman cyclist being assaulted by an irate dog owner?