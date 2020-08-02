Back to REVIEWS
Socks

Velocio Breton Signature Sock

7
by Lara Dunn
Sun, Aug 02, 2020 09:45
0
£17.00

VERDICT:

7
10
Light, breathable, comfortable and secure – but expensive
Airy and breathable
Comfortable
Don’t quite match the 'matching' jersey
Expensive
Weight: 
38g
Contact: 
eu.velocio.cc

The Velocio Breton Signature Socks are soft, airy, very lightweight and breathable, and they wick moisture well for summer use. The fit is good and they stay comfortable for long, hot rides, but the colour doesn't quite match the accompanying Women's Breton SE Jersey and they're expensive.

Crafted in Italy from a super lightweight 97% polyamide/3% lycra yarn, these summer socks exude quality, as they should at this price. Height is 16-20cm (2cm increase per size), and is topped with a 2cm elasticated welt to keep them secure.

2020 Velocio Breton Signature sock 3.jpg

Strategically-placed mesh panels and ribbing contour the sock to the foot and aim to help with ventilation.

The fit is stretchy and comfortable, and the contrast-colour welt (nice touch) keeps the sock up without digging in. They look great – though this vivid green doesn't quite match the green Women's Breton SE Jersey – and create no issues with bunching under the foot or cramping your toes.

2020 Velocio Breton Signature sock 2.jpg

The fabric wicks moisture well, and is good at keeping your feet a nice steady temperature.

19 of the best summer cycling socks — get some colour in your outfit with fresh socks

These are competent and good-looking summer socks, which wash well, resist getting smelly and promise to last a good while, but they are expensive. They feel particularly pricey against the £12 Northwave Sunday Monday Sock, the £10 Chapeau Tall Sock, and even the £14 Sporcks Neila White Socks, all of which offer similar performance – albeit without the Italian yarn pedigree.

As with many socks, though, it's very much about whether you like the style as to whether that extra few pounds is worth it to you.

Verdict

Light, breathable, comfortable and secure – but expensive

road.cc test report

Make and model: Velocio Breton Signature Sock

Size tested: XS

Tell us what the product is for

Velocio says: "The Signature Sock is a refined ultralight weight sock designed for summer riding."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

97% Polyamide/3% lycra

Made in Italy

Available in sizes XS (35-37), S/M (38-42) and L/XL (43-46)

Ultra light weight for warm weather comfort

Mesh forefoot for added breathability

Ribbed arch band keeps sock in place

16-20cm cuff based on size, with 2cm welt

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10

Very well made from high quality yarn.

Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10

Comfortable, secure, wick moisture well and keep feet a good temperature.

Rate the product for durability:
 
7/10

Super lightweight fabric, but pretty resilient.

Rate the product for fit:
 
8/10

Fit well and hug foot securely at arch.

Rate the product for sizing:
 
7/10

Quite large brackets for sizing, so fit is potentially vague.

Rate the product for weight:
 
10/10

Superbly light.

Rate the product for comfort:
 
8/10

Good secure fit and no bunching. Excellent temperature management.

Rate the product for value:
 
4/10

A bit expensive for such a lightweight summer sock.

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

Easy to look after.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very well.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Style, fabric, fit, breathabilty and cooling.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Price, colour doesn't quite match the 'matching' jersey.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

They're on the expensive side, and £5-£7 more than comparable summer socks from other brands.

Did you enjoy using the product? Very much

Would you consider buying the product? In a sale...

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Maybe

Use this box to explain your overall score

These are high quality, ultra breathable and very comfortable summer socks, and could get at least an eight with a lower price. Overall though they're merely 'good,' and a seven.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 43  Height: 1.65m  Weight: 73kg

I usually ride: Boardman Hybrid Fi  My best bike is: Specialized Ruby Elite

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,

Latest Comments