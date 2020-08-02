Velocio Breton Signature Sock

The Velocio Breton Signature Socks are soft, airy, very lightweight and breathable, and they wick moisture well for summer use. The fit is good and they stay comfortable for long, hot rides, but the colour doesn't quite match the accompanying Women's Breton SE Jersey and they're expensive.

Crafted in Italy from a super lightweight 97% polyamide/3% lycra yarn, these summer socks exude quality, as they should at this price. Height is 16-20cm (2cm increase per size), and is topped with a 2cm elasticated welt to keep them secure.

Strategically-placed mesh panels and ribbing contour the sock to the foot and aim to help with ventilation.

The fit is stretchy and comfortable, and the contrast-colour welt (nice touch) keeps the sock up without digging in. They look great – though this vivid green doesn't quite match the green Women's Breton SE Jersey – and create no issues with bunching under the foot or cramping your toes.

The fabric wicks moisture well, and is good at keeping your feet a nice steady temperature.

These are competent and good-looking summer socks, which wash well, resist getting smelly and promise to last a good while, but they are expensive. They feel particularly pricey against the £12 Northwave Sunday Monday Sock, the £10 Chapeau Tall Sock, and even the £14 Sporcks Neila White Socks, all of which offer similar performance – albeit without the Italian yarn pedigree.

As with many socks, though, it's very much about whether you like the style as to whether that extra few pounds is worth it to you.

Verdict

Light, breathable, comfortable and secure – but expensive

