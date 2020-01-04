Northwave Sunday Monday Sock

The Northwave Sunday Monday socks are very comfortable thanks to a soft material that also seems to be hardwearing. Plus, you'll be able to give your following riders a little chuckle thanks to the design.

Pros: Soft but hardwearing fabric; don't smell

Soft but hardwearing fabric; don't smell Cons: Nothing really

Using what Northwave calls Soft Air yarn, these socks are indeed very soft against the skin, and so thin that you don't really realise you are wearing them.

> Find your nearest dealer here

The fabric is a stretchy multi-filament structure that wicks moisture through the air pockets created between the filaments apparently, and it certainly keeps your feet dry. Also, even when wearing these socks for about 10 hours of riding throughout the week, there was no sign of any odour at all.

The compact weave used for the front half of the sock makes them durable and has also done away with the need for any seams around the toe area, so there's little chance of any irritation when pedalling.

Going by the how thin the overall structure is, I was expecting them to wear quite quickly at the front and underneath the ball of the foot, but after six weeks of near continuous use they still look as good as they did when they came out of the packet.

To keep your feet cool once out of the high resistance areas, Northwave has switched to a more mesh-like construction to allow even more heat to escape – which will no doubt come in handy more in the summer months than it has during the November and December test period.

> How to keep your feet warm while cycling in winter

People's views on sock height fluctuates a lot in road cycling, but I like the 18cm you get here. It strikes a good balance between the too high/too low brigade. The double cuff keeps them sitting where they should be, too.

Priced at £12, the Northwaves are decent value for money as well, considering the overall quality. You can get much cheaper socks, like the FLR Elites for just £4.99, but I'd pitch the Northwaves a little closer to the quality and performance of the DeFeet Levitator Lite 6s, and they're £16.99.

Overall, the Northwave socks perform really well, offer decent quality and have the bonus of a cheeky message to your fellow riders.

Verdict

Very comfortable stink-free socks that should raise a smile among your riding mates

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website