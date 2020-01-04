Northwave Sunday Monday Sock

The Northwave Sunday Monday socks are very comfortable thanks to a soft material that also seems to be hardwearing. Plus, you'll be able to give your following riders a little chuckle thanks to the design.
- Pros: Soft but hardwearing fabric; don't smell
- Cons: Nothing really
Using what Northwave calls Soft Air yarn, these socks are indeed very soft against the skin, and so thin that you don't really realise you are wearing them.
> Find your nearest dealer here
The fabric is a stretchy multi-filament structure that wicks moisture through the air pockets created between the filaments apparently, and it certainly keeps your feet dry. Also, even when wearing these socks for about 10 hours of riding throughout the week, there was no sign of any odour at all.
The compact weave used for the front half of the sock makes them durable and has also done away with the need for any seams around the toe area, so there's little chance of any irritation when pedalling.
Going by the how thin the overall structure is, I was expecting them to wear quite quickly at the front and underneath the ball of the foot, but after six weeks of near continuous use they still look as good as they did when they came out of the packet.
To keep your feet cool once out of the high resistance areas, Northwave has switched to a more mesh-like construction to allow even more heat to escape – which will no doubt come in handy more in the summer months than it has during the November and December test period.
> How to keep your feet warm while cycling in winter
People's views on sock height fluctuates a lot in road cycling, but I like the 18cm you get here. It strikes a good balance between the too high/too low brigade. The double cuff keeps them sitting where they should be, too.
Priced at £12, the Northwaves are decent value for money as well, considering the overall quality. You can get much cheaper socks, like the FLR Elites for just £4.99, but I'd pitch the Northwaves a little closer to the quality and performance of the DeFeet Levitator Lite 6s, and they're £16.99.
Overall, the Northwave socks perform really well, offer decent quality and have the bonus of a cheeky message to your fellow riders.
Verdict
Very comfortable stink-free socks that should raise a smile among your riding mates
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
road.cc test report
Make and model: Northwave Sunday Monday Sock
Size tested: Large
Tell us what the product is for
"The breathable SUNDAY-MONDAY socks by NORTHWAVE stand out for breathability and a funny print. Perfect for your next sunday ride!"
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Super soft to the touch, Soft Air yarn features a stretchy multi-filament structure that wicks away moisture through the air pockets created between the filaments to ensure outstanding breathability.
Dual structure: the compact weave on the front ensures greater wear resistance, while open mesh on the back increases breathability
Double cuff
18 cm height
Yellow or black colour options
Sizing is spot on.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
No issues with washing them at all, not that you need to very often.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
You don't notice you are wearing them.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Very comfortable and lightweight.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing to really dislike.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Socks vary in price by a huge amount, from the likes of the FLRs mentioned in the review for a fiver, up to 20 quid for a pair of Lusso Active Aero socks. The Northwaves sit a sensible price for their performance vs quality.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
They offer a very good performance for not a bad price.
About the tester
Age: 41
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed
With 20 years of road cycling and over 150,000 miles in his legs it's safe to say Stu is happiest when on the bike whatever the weather. Since writing his first review for road.cc back in 2009 he has also had a career in engineering including 3D-CAD design and product development, so has a real passion for all of the latest technology coming through in the industry but is also a sucker for a classic steel frame, skinny tyres, rim brakes and a damn good paintjob.
His fascination with gravel bikes is getting out of control too!