The ashmei Classic Chequered Merino Socks offer loads of comfort and are very breathable when the temperatures start to soar. They are at the upper end in terms of price, but the quality and detailing justify it.

Merino is well known for being soft against the skin and these ashmei socks certainly follow that theme. They are very comfortable, and even on long, hot rides my feet still felt fresh and cool throughout.

Alongside the blended merino and carbon fabric, ashmei has also used a material called 37.5 Technology, which is designed to keep the microclimate next to your skin at the ideal relative humidity of 37.5%. How well it works is hard to judge away from the lab, but even with the recent warm spell seeing the temperatures hitting the mid-20s my feet remained dry throughout.

Adding to the comfort levels of the fabric, ashmei has used a hand-linked toe seam, where every single stitch is matched top and bottom to close the toe of the sock. This leaves a much smaller seam rather than that found from a machined toe closure. It makes a big difference on long rides as there is nothing to rub when wearing close-fitting cycling shoes.

This attention to detail continues throughout the socks. They really are very well made, with no stray threads. Wear levels are slowed by the addition of carbon strands in the heel, toe box and foot bed areas.

The Classic socks are available in three sizes, ranging from a UK4 through to UK11+. I was wearing the medium, which is for UK7 to UK10.5 and they fit my size 10 feet absolutely fine.

It would be great to see the Chequered socks in a range of colours so you could colour code them with your kit. There is a plain option and a few others, though, like the Polka Dot designs.

Priced at £18 they are more expensive than a lot of other socks I've tested, even the Le Cols that are among my favourites and cost £14. The ashmei socks take the edge on comfort, though.

If you are after merino socks specifically then Steve tested the dhb Aeron Light Weight Merinos which cost just £10, but he did comment on the messy stitching inside, which is something the ashmeis don't suffer with at all.

Overall, I really like these socks. They are pricier than most but not by much, and with the impressive quality and comfort they'll give your feet a little bit of a treat. What's more, at the time of writing, for every pair of socks you buy, ashmei will send one to an NHS worker.

Verdict

Excellent quality socks that deliver comfort and and breathability in even the hottest temperatures

