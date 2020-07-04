Cafe du Cycliste Block Colour Cycling Socks

Café du Cycliste has created a very lightweight and soft pair of socks with their Block Colour Cycling Socks. Despite being so comfortable, they also prove hardwearing, which goes some way to offsetting the high price.

Now, a sock is a pretty lightweight item of clothing full stop, but these Block Colour Cycling Socks feel extremely light when you pick them up, and stay that way once on your feet.

They use a chunkier knit between the ankle and cuff than elsewhere, and I thought this would make them quite warm in the recent high (for the UK) temperatures of 26°C and above.

In fact, the opposite is true. The ribbed design feels like it works as a set of cooling fins; when riding along there's a noticeable breeze flowing over your lower legs.

Below the ankle the knit is thinner and more open, as in basically a fine mesh. When paired with shoe vents, the Block Colours keep your feet cool, but not to such a degree that on gloomy days things get chilly. It's a good balance for temperature control.

They're reinforced around the heel and toe with 'anti-blister' yarn – the company doesn't say how it's anti blister – while a complete lack of any irritating seams means these socks are very comfortable throughout.

Available in three sizes (small, medium and large) the Block Colour socks cover feet of size 3 to 11. I wear a size 10, and the L is absolutely spot on. They come in various single and multi-colour options, too.

Block Colour Cycling Socks are priced at £18, but the overall quality is top notch and so is the performance. That price is the same as the Ashmei Classic Chequered Merino sock I tested at the same time, and I'd say the comfort and quality was right on par, too.

Simon recently tested the Santini Millie High Profile Socks and was very impressed with the performance. They're a bit cheaper at £14.99. Also cheaper are the very good Le Col Cycling Socks. Impressively comfortable and breathable, and just £14.

Overall though, the Café du Cyclist Block Colour Cycling Socks deliver everything you could want: excellent fabrics and effective knits, great comfort and cooling, all backed up by excellent build quality.

Very soft, incredibly breathable socks give impressive ride comfort

