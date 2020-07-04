Back to REVIEWS
review
Socks
2020 Cafe du Cycliste Colour Block Socks

Cafe du Cycliste Block Colour Cycling Socks

8
by Stu Kerton
Sat, Jul 04, 2020 09:45
0
£18.00

VERDICT:

8
10
Very soft, incredibly breathable socks give impressive ride comfort
Very soft fabric
Surprisingly cool
Excellent comfort
Upper end of the price range
Weight: 
32g
Contact: 
www.cafeducycliste.com

Café du Cycliste has created a very lightweight and soft pair of socks with their Block Colour Cycling Socks. Despite being so comfortable, they also prove hardwearing, which goes some way to offsetting the high price.

Now, a sock is a pretty lightweight item of clothing full stop, but these Block Colour Cycling Socks feel extremely light when you pick them up, and stay that way once on your feet.

They use a chunkier knit between the ankle and cuff than elsewhere, and I thought this would make them quite warm in the recent high (for the UK) temperatures of 26°C and above.

In fact, the opposite is true. The ribbed design feels like it works as a set of cooling fins; when riding along there's a noticeable breeze flowing over your lower legs.

Below the ankle the knit is thinner and more open, as in basically a fine mesh. When paired with shoe vents, the Block Colours keep your feet cool, but not to such a degree that on gloomy days things get chilly. It's a good balance for temperature control.

They're reinforced around the heel and toe with 'anti-blister' yarn – the company doesn't say how it's anti blister – while a complete lack of any irritating seams means these socks are very comfortable throughout.

Available in three sizes (small, medium and large) the Block Colour socks cover feet of size 3 to 11. I wear a size 10, and the L is absolutely spot on. They come in various single and multi-colour options, too.

Block Colour Cycling Socks are priced at £18, but the overall quality is top notch and so is the performance. That price is the same as the Ashmei Classic Chequered Merino sock I tested at the same time, and I'd say the comfort and quality was right on par, too.

Simon recently tested the Santini Millie High Profile Socks and was very impressed with the performance. They're a bit cheaper at £14.99. Also cheaper are the very good Le Col Cycling Socks. Impressively comfortable and breathable, and just £14.

Overall though, the Café du Cyclist Block Colour Cycling Socks deliver everything you could want: excellent fabrics and effective knits, great comfort and cooling, all backed up by excellent build quality.

Verdict

Very soft, incredibly breathable socks give impressive ride comfort

road.cc test report

Make and model: Cafe du Cycliste Block Colour Cycling Socks

Size tested: 43-46

Tell us what the product is for

Cafe du Cycliste says: "Block colour cycling socks are constructed for maximum performance and comfort. Super soft against the skin and highly breathable, they can be matched with jerseys or bib shorts from across our range."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Anti-blister yarn

High wicking & fast drying

Fully breathable

Light & super soft

Made in italy

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
9/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
9/10

I'm at the upper end of Large, and the fit was spot on.

Rate the product for weight:
 
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
9/10
Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

No shrinkage or wear issues at 30 degrees.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Comfort and breathability is impressive.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Very breathable.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

I wouldn't say I actually dislike anything.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

For the quality and performance they match socks from the likes of Ashmei at similar prices. You can get quality socks a bit cheaper though, such as those from Santini and Le Col (see main review).

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

Quality socks can be had for less, but these pretty much deliver the whole package – they're very good.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 41  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Stu Kerton

With 20 years of road cycling and over 150,000 miles in his legs it's safe to say Stu is happiest when on the bike whatever the weather. Since writing his first review for road.cc back in 2009 he has also had a career in engineering including 3D-CAD design and product development, so has a real passion for all of the latest technology coming through in the industry but is also a sucker for a classic steel frame, skinny tyres, rim brakes and a damn good paintjob.
His fascination with gravel bikes is getting out of control too!

