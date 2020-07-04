Cafe du Cycliste Block Colour Cycling Socks

Café du Cycliste has created a very lightweight and soft pair of socks with their Block Colour Cycling Socks. Despite being so comfortable, they also prove hardwearing, which goes some way to offsetting the high price.
> Find your nearest dealer here
> Buy these online here
Now, a sock is a pretty lightweight item of clothing full stop, but these Block Colour Cycling Socks feel extremely light when you pick them up, and stay that way once on your feet.
They use a chunkier knit between the ankle and cuff than elsewhere, and I thought this would make them quite warm in the recent high (for the UK) temperatures of 26°C and above.
In fact, the opposite is true. The ribbed design feels like it works as a set of cooling fins; when riding along there's a noticeable breeze flowing over your lower legs.
> 19 of the best summer cycling socks — get some colour in your outfit with fresh socks
Below the ankle the knit is thinner and more open, as in basically a fine mesh. When paired with shoe vents, the Block Colours keep your feet cool, but not to such a degree that on gloomy days things get chilly. It's a good balance for temperature control.
They're reinforced around the heel and toe with 'anti-blister' yarn – the company doesn't say how it's anti blister – while a complete lack of any irritating seams means these socks are very comfortable throughout.
> How to choose the best cycling shoes for you — a buyer's guide
Available in three sizes (small, medium and large) the Block Colour socks cover feet of size 3 to 11. I wear a size 10, and the L is absolutely spot on. They come in various single and multi-colour options, too.
Block Colour Cycling Socks are priced at £18, but the overall quality is top notch and so is the performance. That price is the same as the Ashmei Classic Chequered Merino sock I tested at the same time, and I'd say the comfort and quality was right on par, too.
Simon recently tested the Santini Millie High Profile Socks and was very impressed with the performance. They're a bit cheaper at £14.99. Also cheaper are the very good Le Col Cycling Socks. Impressively comfortable and breathable, and just £14.
Overall though, the Café du Cyclist Block Colour Cycling Socks deliver everything you could want: excellent fabrics and effective knits, great comfort and cooling, all backed up by excellent build quality.
Verdict
Very soft, incredibly breathable socks give impressive ride comfort
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Cafe du Cycliste Block Colour Cycling Socks
Tell us what the product is for
Cafe du Cycliste says: "Block colour cycling socks are constructed for maximum performance and comfort. Super soft against the skin and highly breathable, they can be matched with jerseys or bib shorts from across our range."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Anti-blister yarn
High wicking & fast drying
Fully breathable
Light & super soft
Made in italy
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
Rate the product for sizing:
9/10
I'm at the upper end of Large, and the fit was spot on.
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
No shrinkage or wear issues at 30 degrees.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Comfort and breathability is impressive.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Very breathable.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
I wouldn't say I actually dislike anything.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
For the quality and performance they match socks from the likes of Ashmei at similar prices. You can get quality socks a bit cheaper though, such as those from Santini and Le Col (see main review).
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Quality socks can be had for less, but these pretty much deliver the whole package – they're very good.
Age: 41 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
And for their next bandwagoneering product.... I give you gravel gels..proven by our marketing department to make you 5% faster as our secret...
https://www.giordanacustom.com/
Having ridden for years in Epping Forest, I know most trails are open to cyclists and horses other than few marked restricted areas (Loughton Camp,...
I used these throughout my tour Dr Corsica, I felt sorry for cyclists wearing cycling shoes. Wore them on the Swedish big challenge, the...
I share your skepticism. Maybe she said "you haven't got your lights displayed"? Not much better, I grant you, but more within the realms of...
I took a decision over 20years ago, got rid of the second car and cycled to work everyday. Of course I wore a helmet and hi-viz why wouldn't you?...
You are right, it is much more American usage. We call them number plates (as in ANPR, etc) or registration plates....
I don't think you'll ever be disappointed with a TCR, Mehdi. It's a classy proven bike.
My big issue with NiteRider is that they don't stand behind their products. I owned a Sentinel 250 rear light. It was bright but its autonomy was...
Have you taken the wheel out and put it back recently? Or dropped down the side of a really deep pothole, or a hideous wheel mangling bike rack?...