review
Socks
Rapha Pro Team Socks2024 Rapha Pro Team Socks.jpg

Rapha Pro Team Socks

8
by George Hill
Wed, Aug 14, 2024 15:45
0
£20.00

VERDICT:

8
10
Impressive, if expensive, socks that are breathable and comfortable
Impressive wicking
Breathable
Good-looking
Supportive
Pricey
Weight: 
43g
Contact: 
www.rapha.cc
The Rapha Pro Team Socks offer excellent wicking, breathability and support, as well as a classic understated design.

> Buy now: Rapha Pro Team Socks for £20 from Rapha

During the summer there is nothing worse than poor sock choice – something that doesn't wick or breathe well enough can genuinely ruin a ride.

Luckily, these do very well on that front, with a mesh upper that allows air to quickly flow through the socks and dissipate heat effectively. I could comfortably wear these during hot weather rides without feeling like I had a couple of paddling pools on my feet.

2024 Rapha Pro Team Socks - logo.jpg

On top of this they also offer support around the middle of the foot and have a compression band across the top. I have no idea whether this improves performance, but it certainly keeps them in place well throughout even long rides.

I have several pairs of Rapha socks that have lasted many years and I have no reason to believe these would be any different, with reinforcement in key areas around the heel and toes to reduce the chance of holes.

2024 Rapha Pro Team Socks - rear.jpg

That helps justify their RRP of £20, which is more than most summer socks (in our buyer's guide to the best they start at £6.99). Northwave's Extreme Air Sock, for example, similarly designed for hot weather riding, comes in £6.50 cheaper. You can spend more, though – if you really wanted to splash out you could get the Castelli Premio socks which are another £6, though they do have a more complex structure.

Overall I've been impressed with these socks. They wick well, support my feet, and stay up nicely to boot.

> Buy now: Rapha Pro Team Socks for £20 from Rapha

Verdict

Impressive, if expensive, socks that are breathable and comfortable

road.cc test report

Make and model: Rapha Pro Team Socks

Size tested: Regular

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it?

Rapha says, "A pair of performance socks with a soft, comfortable and high-wicking fabric."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product

Rapha lists these details:

Elite-level performance socks

Made with lightweight, breathable materials for high tempo riding

Featuring a high-grade nylon fabric for efficient sweat wicking

Reinforced toe and heel boxes for added durability

Breathable mesh upper section provides temperature regulation

Compressive raised cuff holds the sock in place

Rate the product for quality:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very well, they're comfortable and breathable on long, hot rides.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The breathability.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

The price.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

Northwave's Extreme Air Sock is similarly designed for hot weather riding and comes in £6.50 cheaper. Castelli's Premio socks are £6 more, but have a more complex structure.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

They are comfortable, wick impressively well, and look great. They're expensive, but they are very good.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 35  Height: 6 ft  Weight:

I usually ride: CAAD13  My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,

George Hill

George is the host of the road.cc podcast and has been writing for road.cc since 2014. He has reviewed everything from a saddle with a shark fin through to a set of glasses with a HUD and everything in between. 

Although, ironically, spending more time writing and talking about cycling than on the bike nowadays, he still manages to do a couple of decent rides every week on his ever changing number of bikes.

