The Rapha Pro Team Socks offer excellent wicking, breathability and support, as well as a classic understated design.

During the summer there is nothing worse than poor sock choice – something that doesn't wick or breathe well enough can genuinely ruin a ride.

Luckily, these do very well on that front, with a mesh upper that allows air to quickly flow through the socks and dissipate heat effectively. I could comfortably wear these during hot weather rides without feeling like I had a couple of paddling pools on my feet.

On top of this they also offer support around the middle of the foot and have a compression band across the top. I have no idea whether this improves performance, but it certainly keeps them in place well throughout even long rides.

I have several pairs of Rapha socks that have lasted many years and I have no reason to believe these would be any different, with reinforcement in key areas around the heel and toes to reduce the chance of holes.

That helps justify their RRP of £20, which is more than most summer socks (in our buyer's guide to the best they start at £6.99). Northwave's Extreme Air Sock, for example, similarly designed for hot weather riding, comes in £6.50 cheaper. You can spend more, though – if you really wanted to splash out you could get the Castelli Premio socks which are another £6, though they do have a more complex structure.

Overall I've been impressed with these socks. They wick well, support my feet, and stay up nicely to boot.

Verdict

Impressive, if expensive, socks that are breathable and comfortable