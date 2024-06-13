Royal Parks cancels Richmond Park time trials over fears cyclists will break 20mph speed limit, after inquest into pedestrian fatality in “speeding” cyclist collision “brought this activity to people’s attention”

Two time trial events set to take place in London’s Richmond Park over the next month have been cancelled by the Royal Parks, after the charity claimed that the media coverage surrounding the death of an elderly pedestrian hit by a “speeding” cyclist in Regent’s Park “brought this activity to people’s attention”, and that the time trials will “encourage cyclists to go faster” than the park’s 20mph limit for motorists.

The Royal Parks, the charity that manages London’s eight royal parks, has said it will “pause” the popular events while it evaluates its position, despite organisers and local cyclists arguing that the long-running time trials “pose no harm to anyone” and that any alternative routes comprise of “mostly busy roads and fast-moving cars”.

The Richmond Park Time Trials, organised by the London Dynamo cycling club and first run in 2009, until this year provided the only opportunity for cyclists to race against the clock in one of the capital’s royal parks.

Covering a 10.4-mile circuit in the south-west London park, the races – which were due to take place on 23 June and 7 July this year – have been praised for their inclusivity and for providing a gateway into the sport, enabling beginners to compete on road bikes and on almost traffic-free roads due to their 6am starts.

However, it was confirmed last night by London Dynamo that this year’s time trials will not go ahead, after the Royal Parks decided to “pause” the events in the wake of the media coverage surrounding the inquest into the tragic death of an elderly pedestrian following a collision with a cyclist in Regent’s Park in June 2022.

Last month, a coroner’s inquest heard that cyclist Brian Fitzgerald was part of a group riding laps of Regent’s Park’s Outer Circle and travelling at between 25-29mph when he hit the 81-year-old pedestrian, causing her to suffer several broken bones and bleeding on the brain, injuries she died from in hospital two months later.

Fitzgerald was not prosecuted, however, for his role in her death, with the Metropolitan Police deeming there was “insufficient evidence for a real prospect of conviction”.

Following the inquest, the Royal Parks contacted Strava to request that the park’s Outer Circle segment be deleted, believing that this may deter cyclists from riding the route at high speeds, and prompting the ride-sharing app to remind its users and the public that “hazardous” segments can already be flagged and urging cyclists to “prioritise everyone’s safety”.

And now, the Royal Parks have moved to cancel the long-standing summer time trials in Richmond Park, due to the charity’s belief that “such events encourage cyclists to go faster than the 20mph motorist speed limit” in place in most of the park (despite those speed limits not applying to cyclists).

But the event’s organisers, who carry out a detailed risk assessment for the event alongside governing body Cycling Time Trials (though the time trials fall outside CTT’s calendar, excluding them from the body’s new guidelines concerning 20mph speed limits), say the decision has been clouded by “very irresponsible journalism” surrounding the recent coroner’s inquest.

“We are very upset about this decision as we have been arranging this event for 15 years and it has become one of our key events,” London Dynamo’s Andy Taylor told participants in an email sent on Wednesday night, informing them that full refunds will be sent out in the coming days.

“We also feel sorry for all of the entrants, sponsors, support staff, and volunteers who have been making plans to participate in these events. The TTs have become very popular within the local cycling community, offering an opportunity to ride in the unique environment of the park in relatively traffic-free conditions.

“We have worked very closely with TRP since the inception of our Club over 20 years ago and like to think that we have a close, collaborative relationship with them. The Time Trial events are operated under a license that we have with TRP and they have been kept fully informed of our plans and provided with all the relevant documentation in relation to the events.

“We are passionate about safety and risk management and put this at the centre of everything we do. As part of the planning for the events, we put together a very detailed risk assessment that was developed in conjunction with the national body for cycling time trials – Cycling Time Trials (CTT).”

Taylor continued: “However, we became aware several weeks ago that TRP was having some reservations about such events in the light of, in my opinion, some very irresponsible journalism following a coroner’s inquest into the tragic death of a pedestrian in Regent’s Park two years ago that involved a cyclist.

“At that time, we submitted a written case to TRP for the retention of these events and offered to make any changes that they considered necessary to make these events even safer.

“Unfortunately, they have taken the decision to cancel the events with one of the key reasons being that they believe such events encourage cyclists to go faster than the 20mph motorist speed limit that is in place in most of the park.”

This morning, local campaign group Richmond Park Cyclists claimed that Royal Parks manager Paul Richards, explaining the decision to cancel the event, told them: “The cyclist involved in the fatal cycling crash was carrying out a time trial/speed laps. This has brought this activity to people’s attention.”

Richards is also claimed to have said that the Royal Parks “required a pause” in the events “to evaluate our position aligned across all [our] parks”.

“Richmond Park Cyclists learned of TRP’s intentions a month ago and we attempted to get them to change their decision,” the group said.

“London Dynamo, which has been running the RPTTs for 15 years, does a risk assessment for the events in conjunction with Cycling Time Trials, and there have never been any serious safety-related incidents to our knowledge.

“The RPTTs are inclusive events – anyone with a just basic road bike can take part. They are incredibly popular with all sections of the cycling community, pose no harm to anyone, and we will continue to make the case that the events should be reinstated next year.”

The time trials’ founder, Rebecca Slack, said she was “utterly fuming” at the events’ cancellation.

“It was to be my 17-year-old son’s first TT,” she wrote on social media. “The alternatives involve mostly busy roads and fast-moving cars – that’s why I founded them.”

Meanwhile, a number of cyclists have pointed out the irony inherent in the charity’s stance on an event that takes place in the early morning and twice a year.

“On that basis driving in the park should’ve been banned a long time ago,” one X, formerly Twitter, user wrote.

London Dynamo and the Royal Parks have been contacted by road.cc for comment.