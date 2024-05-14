Strava urges cyclists to "prioritise everyone's safety" following pedestrian fatality on popular segment, states "hazardous" segments can be flagged

Strava has responded to calls for a popular segment in London's Regent's Park to be scrapped following the widely reported case of an elderly pedestrian who died from injuries sustained when she was hit by a cyclist as she crossed the park's Outer Circle road, the ride-sharing app reminding users and the public that "hazardous" segments can already be flagged and urging cyclists to "prioritise everyone's safety".
The Royal Parks, the charity that manages London's eight royal parks, contacted Strava asking for the Outer Circle segment to be deleted, believing that this may deter cyclists from riding the route at high speeds.
It comes in response to the incident from June 2022, but that has made headlines in the past week since a coroner's inquest heard that Brian Fitzgerald — the cyclist riding laps of the Outer Circle as part of a group ride and travelling at between 25-29mph when he hit the 81-year-old pedestrian, causing her several broken bones and bleeding on the brain, injuries she died from in hospital two months later — would not face prosecution as the Metropolitan Police deemed there was "insufficient evidence for a real prospect of conviction".
> Transport Secretary says tougher laws for dangerous cyclists "under review" and will be considered "with an open mind"
In a statement provided to road.cc this morning, Strava urged cyclists to "prioritise everyone's safety" and stated that "the behaviours related to this incident violate" the app's community standards.
"We are aware of the tragic cycling incident which occurred in London's Regent's Park in June 2022 and our condolences go to the victim's family," a spokesperson told road.cc.
"At Strava, safety of our active community and those around them is a priority, and we have community standards that note that 'sports happen in dynamic environments that we share with motorists, pedestrians, other people, equestrians, pets and wildlife'. Strava expects those in our community to 'prioritise everyone's safety and enjoyment of our shared resources and respect the law'. The behaviours related to this incident violate Strava's 'community standards'.
"At the end of last week, we received a request from Royal Parks to discuss the cycling route segment where the incident occurred. The ability to flag a cycling route segment as hazardous already exists in Strava. Anyone can report a segment that they would deem as hazardous. If segments are flagged as hazardous, achievements are not awarded for that segment and leaderboards are disabled. Any Strava community member who cycles on that same route segment will receive a warning of the hazards on that segment."
At the coroner's inquest, Mr Fitzgerald said he had "zero reaction time" to avoid Ms Griffiths, who had been walking her dog and was crossing the road to a pedestrian island, when she stepped out in front of the group of cyclists. While the speed limit in the park is 20mph, the Metropolitan Police confirmed that it does not apply to people riding bicycles.
The Royal Parks believes removing Strava segments would remove the incentive for cyclists to ride as fast as possible, a spokesperson yesterday stating that the organisation would also be working with the police and "local stakeholders, including cycling groups, to inform our approach".
Over the weekend, the Telegraph reported that on 1 May another pedestrian was struck by a cyclist at the same spot where Ms Griffiths was fatally injured. It was reported that Paolo Dos Santos was left with fractures to her eye socket, jawbone and cheekbone when she was hit by a cyclist overtaking "a car which was said to be observing the 20mph speed limit".
"Apparently, the cyclist didn't slow down but overtook the car by going around the pedestrian island on the wrong side of the road where I was crossing," she said. "It means he was very likely speeding and was on the wrong side of the pedestrian island."
The Royal Parks is also considering other safety measures, such as raised pedestrian crossings and cited Richmond Park in south-west London as a case study for where it has introduced "additional measures to encourage safe cycling".
A spokesperson for the charity said: "We were extremely sorry to hear of the incident which resulted in the death of Hilda Griffiths. We take visitor safety extremely seriously. The speed limit for motor vehicles in Regent's Park is 20mph and this is clearly signposted on both the Outer and Inner Circles.
"We are working closely with the police and other partners, notably the Crown Estate Paving Commission, to review if there are any additional measures we can put in place to encourage safe cycling in the park, as we have done in Richmond Park where we have introduced raised crossing points, improved signage and other road infrastructure."
In a second comment, the charity added: "We will continue to work with local stakeholders, including cycling groups, to inform our approach. We have made contact and will follow up with cycling apps such as Strava to request removal of the Outer Circle in the Regent's Park as a segment on the app."
It has also been reported that a letter was sent to the cycling clubs who use the Outer Circle and Inner Circle for organised rides, asking cyclists to observe the "motor vehicle speed limit for the park" and stating that "pedestrians have priority within the royal parks, as they make up the majority of park visitors".
In light of some of the media attention that the incidents in Regent's Park have attracted, including renewed calls from some for stricter regulation of cyclists including number plates and registration, former Top Gear presenter James May yesterday called the talk "nonsense".
"I don't think people should try to achieve personal bests through places like London. And I don't think people should race around the park. I think that is disrespectful and irresponsible and can lead to accidents," he said.
"The vast majority of people can't achieve even 20 miles an hour on a bicycle. I ride a lot in London, and I'm not particularly fit and I'm getting quite old. But even so, my average speed is usually ten to 12 miles an hour and I'm putting my back into it.
"Trying to cure the world's problems by adding more admin is pointless and expensive and makes life miserable. I've been listening to various debates, including one yesterday on another radio station. There were some terrible things being said on that about regulating bicycles, and bicycles were being blamed for drivers speeding and people were saying insurance would make bicycles safer and all sorts of things that were, to my mind, nonsense," he said.
Last week, Transport Secretary Mark Harper said tougher laws for dangerous cyclists are "under review" and will be considered "with an open mind", the comments coming after Conservative Party colleague Iain Duncan Smith tabled a series of amendments to the Criminal Justice Bill that would see cyclists, as well as riders of electric scooters and "personal transporters", subject to stricter laws if they ride dangerously and kill or injure.
Add new comment
14 comments
This feels like virtue signalling from Strava to me...
I wasn't there so I can't comment on the appropriateness or not of this paceline, or what exactly happened, but I do know that pacelines are generally safe, and moreover, tend to not happen / continue in obviously dangerous environments... its everyone's skin in the game so to speak.
Therefore I feel it brave for Strava to be publically throwing shade at its potential user base in this way.
Also, when was the last time Mercedes (or any car brand) publically chastised its customers for the standard of their driving.
Condolences to all affected by this death.
However, am I missing something here? I have no idea how Strava segments could realistically have anything to do with this. We're told the group was riding laps--i.e., simply training; i.e., not doing Strava segments--so why is Strava being mentioned at all?
Furthermore, in my experience (not in the UK, mind), cyclists who are serious enough to care about their Strava times also 1) typically have the skill, situational awareness, and good sense to ride safely and courteously and 2) would be called out for their bad behavior, if it were to occur, by others in the cycling community. In fact, I'd posit that, at least where I am, performance-oriented cyclists ride far more courteously and safely than your typical person-on-a-bike, regardless of speed.
I'm a big proponent of improving road safety for all involved, but let's make sure we've understood the issues correctly before wasting our time and resources on things that aren't actually the problem.
This has been my reaction to the "speeding" cyclist incident. I don't understand why so many people are focussing on the speed of the cyclist when it doesn't seem relevant to the collision. It would make as much sense to focus on what colour the pedestrian or cyclist was wearing and try to dissuade people from wearing those colours for safety reasons.
Of course it's relevant. If he was going slower he might have been able to avoid her, or wouldn't have caused so many injuries.
We can't complain about motorists speeding, and then think it's OK for cyclists to cycle at 29mph in a 20mph zone.
I've noted elsewhere that as she stepped in front of the cyclist when he was 2 m away the difference between him riding at 29 mph and the (motor vehicle) speed limit of 20 mph would be 0.07 seconds, he would've had no chance of reacting in any way at all, let alone avoiding her, at either speed.
If you calculate the speed required to stop a car in 2m, it's approximately 3.5mph. So, any cyclist or driver going more than 3.5mph is very likely to hit a pedestrian if they step out without warning only 2m ahead of you.
The kinetic energy involved in a cyclist going at 29mph is so much less than a driver going at a much lower speed means that yes, we can complain about drivers speeding as they'll cause lots of damage when they hit someone/something. Have a look at the thread on here about drivers hitting buildings - a cyclist hitting a building is never going to demolish it.
I think you can complain:
- It isn't a 20mph zone for cyclists because speed limits don't apply to cyclists even in Royal parks
- The danger posed by a 2 tonne motor vehicle at 20mph is far greater than 85kg of cyclist and bike at 29mph. And in any case very few motorists stick to 20mph in 20mph zones
Similarly in Richmond Park on weekends and bank holidays Sawyer's Hill is closed to unauthorised motor vehicles (and at all times on the route to White Lodge). Authorised motorists are instructed to drive at 10mph with hazard warning lights switched on. This doesn't apply to cyclists not least because they don't have hazard warning lights. This doesn't cause any problems for cyclists who routinely ride faster than 10mph in the park.
"cyclists who are serious enough to care about their Strava times", have been known to shout "Strava" and barge through on occasion. Not all but I think we all have experienced it.
To the people trying to develop the argument that speeding is OK on a bike as the kinetic energy is lower, you are aware that a bullet's kinetic energy is much lower than a cyclist or a car.
I find this sort of approach often works, whether influencing how I ride my bike in any given situation, how I act as a pedestrian or behind the wheel, or more generally in life (it would also work wonders for culture war warriors & clickbaity meeja types).
That needs self-awareness . . . but, but, I can go faster in a pace-line & it's fun!
Exactly this.
There is a lot of focus on what the law says that you can and cannot do, whereas I see the law as an absolute minimum baseline for you to remain in society.
Not being a dick and being considerate to others should be something we all aim for.
Empathy & common sense. Both in short supply....I think they got phased out along with observing speed limits, ceding priority appropriately when passing multiple parked cars, & indicating whilst driving.
You know, around the same time that returning a wave to other cyclists became optional (places can of worms on the ground and retires to a safe distance).
Are you sure that can of worms wasn't actually a hand grenade? (they do look very similar)
I think that's something that's unlikely to attract much argument.
But it's completely separate to the question of whether driving/riding/jogging at a speed such that you can't avoid a pedestrian stepping into your path immediately in front of you is 'dickish' or not.