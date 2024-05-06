No charges brought against Regent’s Park cyclist after high-speed crash in which pensioner was killed while crossing road

A coroner’s inquest has been told that no charges will be brought against a cyclist who was riding laps of London’s Regent’s Park when he crashed into a pensioner, causing her fatal injuries.
Hilda Griffiths, aged 81, died two months after the collision which happened shortly after 7am on a Saturday morning in June 2022, in which she sustained injuries including several broken bones and bleeding on the brain, reports Telegraph.co.uk.
Inner West London Coroner’s Court heard that the cyclist, Brian Fitzgerald, who works as a banker with Credit Suisse, was riding at a speed of between 25mph and 29mph as he undertook laps of the park, a popular destination with the capital’s cyclists, in a pace line with fellow members of the Muswell Hill Peloton club.
The speed limit in the park is 20mph, but the Metropolitan Police Service confirmed that it does not apply to people riding bicycles, and that the case had been closed because there was “insufficient evidence for a real prospect of conviction.”
Mr Fitzgerald told the inquest that he had been left with “zero reaction time” when Ms Griffiths, who had been walking her dog and was crossing the road to a pedestrian island, stepped out in front of the group from a pedestrian island, estimating that he only had 2 metres in which to brake to avoid crashing into her.
A jogger who witnessed the crash, which happened on the Outer Circle close to Hanover Terrace, confirmed that in their opinion, the cyclist was not at fault.
“I believe legally the speed limit doesn’t apply to cyclists [the same] as motorists,” Mr Fitzgerald said.
“I’ve never seen any police in the park having any objections to the speed cyclists travel at,” he continued.
Metropolitan Police Detective Sergeant Ropafadzo Bungo told the court that a review of the case determined that “there were no criminal acts which would allow prosecution” in instances where a cyclist is riding faster than the posted speed limit for motor vehicles and which do not apply to bicycles since they are not mechanically propelled and are not required to be fitted with speedometers.
The officer explained that “mechanically propelled vehicles have the ability to identify the speed one is actually moving at” while in most cases cyclists cannot.
The Royal Parks, which manages Regent’s Park as well as a number of other parks in London as well as Windsor Great Park, has previously confirmed that speed limits posted in the parks apply only to motor vehicles.
Mr Fitzgerald, who conveyed his “sympathies” to the victim’s family, added that he was not sure whether there were markings on the road telling cyclist to slow down, although a photograph shown to the inquest revealed that there was one on the approach to the location where the crash happened.
Ms Griffiths’ son, Gerard Griffiths, told the court that he believed the law needed reforming.
“With 35 or more cycling clubs with hundreds of members in the park, it was only a matter of time before tragic outcomes occurred,” he said.
“The laws are inadequate and need to change. If any other type of vehicles were travelling over the speed limit in that same formation – essentially tailgating – they would be committing an offence.”
Assistant coroner Jean Harkin recorded a conclusion of “accidental cycling collision death.”
While no charges are being brought against Mr Fitzgerald in connection with Ms Griffiths’ death, occasionally prosecutions are brought against bike riders involved in a crash in which a pedestrian is killed.
In August 2017, cyclist Charlie Alliston was sentenced to 18 months’ detention in a youth offenders facility after being convicted by a jury at the Old Bailey of “causing bodily harm by wanton and furious driving” in connection with the death of Kim Briggs, whom he struck as she crossed London’s Old Street.
Alliston, who was riding a fixed-wheel bike that had no front brake .and did not therefore comply with legal requirements for use on the road, was cleared of a separate charge of manslaughter.
The offence he was found guilty of falls under the Offences Against the Person Act 1861 and Mrs Briggs’ husband, Matthew Briggs, has campaigned since her death for the law to be updated with a new offence of causing death by dangerous cycling to be introduced, and has claimed that the government’s failure to do so is because ministers are scared of what he termed the “cycling lobby.”
Because Ms Griffiths died more than 30 days after the crash, it will be recorded in official statistics compiled annually by the Department for Transport in its publication Reported Road Casualties Great Britain as one resulting in serious injury, rather than as a fatality.
Obviously this was a tragic event.
Watching a clip of TalkTV it is hard to believe that the presenters and people phoning in seem not to see any hypocrisy in laying into cyclists for cycling at the horrendous speed of 25-29mph and pleading for them to be charged with something, or anything because of the immense injustice of being allowed to travel at such dangerous speeds.
These are the same people who regularly rail against 20mph speed limits as being a war against motorists and who claim that anything less than 30mph in a 2-ton vehicle is ridiculously slow.
They talk about it being yet more of the same as Mrs Briggs without once saying that the last cyclist case they can remember was 8 years ago.
Without doubt, nobody has anything but sympathy for the victim.
The Twitter is full of the usual anti-cycling tropes. It should be pointed out that, while the hierarchy of users puts pedestrians at the top of the tree, just like for cyclists, it is not unqualified. Nor does anything remove a road user's responsibility to be aware of their surroundings, even on foot.
Sympathies for the victim
Whilst obviously speed is proportional to the force of impact, it is also a bit of a red herring here. If he were travelling at half that speed, or exactly on the 20mph motor vehicle limit, stepping in front of a cyclist when they were two metres away is going to end badly.
and in collisions between cyclists and pedestrians, DfT stats show that the cyclist more often comes off worse.
Agree with your drift, but while the force is proportional to the *change in momentum*, if the distance the impact takes place over is the same in two cases (which of course is not a given) then using the work-energy principle the force is proportional to the square of the speed.
So - just like has been noted in collisions with cars - there may be a dramatic change in likelihood of severe injury or death as the speed goes up.
Don't know Regents Park nor exactly where this happened, but presumably this was on the road (Outer Circle?) as pedestrian refuge and speed limit are mentioned?
If so it's not quite equivalent to "just another mistake with extremely unfortunate consequences". The difference is that here someone is practicing a sporting activity in a general public space (yes this is a park, but it was apparently on the road there). With a team, above 20mph and doing laps - that would qualify, I'd say.
Cycling is quiet and indeed a cyclist (or even two, from the front) can be less visually obtrusive than a motor vehicle. That is great - but of course there is a consequence. Yes, pedestrians should be looking when they cross roads. I suspect there is a great deal of "looking with your ears" though (because cars). And it seems many folks struggle to gauge the speed of cyclists - generally underestimating it.
We've also an ageing population who may have extra difficulty (and be much more vulnerable in any collision). And there are people with hearing or sight impediments of all ages.
Pedestrians will often not expect cyclists. Though you might suppose those in places like Regents Park would.
Generally the better solution to "conflict" is providing different modes their own space. And making it really clear to everyone where to expect each. Just like the Dutch do. Icing on the cake would be more dedicated space for "cycling as sport".
While we're waiting for that? (For a generation or so... or possibly forever.) Perhaps there are some specific clubs / groups in specific places where a word wouldn't go amiss? I seem to recall the good Don of this forum noting some repeat offenders in club kit in their neck of the woods...