"Intimidating behaviour" sees police called to cycle lane consultation, as council cancels next event to "protect members of staff involved"

A public consultation, engaging the residents of a West Yorkshire town to give their views on a major cycle lane project, was cancelled and the police called after "disruptive and intimidating" behaviour made it "difficult for people to participate and share their views".

The news comes from a consultation event in Todmorden, where there were reports the police were called, a second engagement session scheduled for a day later subsequently cancelled by Calderdale Council to "protect members of staff involved".

Both 'have your say' events were in relation to an 'Active Todmorden' project which has been proposed and would see £3.244 million of funding from central government to "enable people to walk or cycle as part of their everyday journeys" by creating walking and cycling routes in the town.

However, while many have expressed positivity at the investment in the area, there has been criticism from an outspoken section of the community angered at the loss of parking spaces and the claimed effect on business and the town.

A cycle route along a main road into the town is proposed, alongside improvement to "provide an accessible, attractive, legible pedestrian environment in the town centre". The organiser of a fundraiser titled "Save Todmorden Town Carpark", which raised £1,280, with "all funds to be spent opposing the unpopular initiatives" argued the cycle lane "will cause months of disruption to the middle of town, discouraging residents and tourists from visiting and affecting retail and hospitality businesses in town".

However, a petition in support of the plans has been signed nearly 1,000 times, with those in favour suggesting there is a section of the community "outraged by having to walk an extra few yards from their car" who are accused of "trying to stoke fear and opposition".

Last month, we reported that one social media discussion about the investment had even attracted a bizarre comment from someone claiming to live in New Zealand spouting conspiracy theories about cycle lanes and 15-minute cities being "all part of the UN Agenda — get people out of their cars, reduce road widths and parking areas".

On Friday, Calderdale Council confirmed it had cancelled its consultation that was due to take place at Todmorden Market on Saturday.

A spokesperson said: "Calderdale Council was due to hold two engagement sessions at the market, for people to find out more about the Active Todmorden project, including an additional option to create a walking and wheeling scheme through the town. The project is part of the £17.5million Todmorden Town Deal regeneration programme, funded by the UK Government.

"Unfortunately, at the session on Thursday 24 October, a small number of people were disruptive and intimidating, making it difficult for other people to participate and share their views. To protect members of staff involved, the Council has now taken the difficult decision to cancel the planned additional event on Saturday 26 October."

The council's post communicating the news online has been flooded with comments, many criticising the local authority, Reform UK Calderdale jumping on the issue to criticise the Labour-run council.

However, one resident described the scenes at the consultation as "appalling" and said: "There's passion and protest and then there's aggression and threat, this crossed the line."

Another wrote: "Really disappointing but unsurprising given that the police had to be called. Many people won't feel able to share their views anyway if others are being aggressive and confrontational. Small minority of people being aggressive and ruining things for everyone else."

Many of the other comments expressed anger at the council and the plans, one of the most-liked comments saying: "Wow, so you can't take people's anger, it part of the job. Unless they threatened you, then it is totally ridiculous. Nurses get abused all the time, they don't stop treating patients. Police constantly abused they don't stop protecting the people. If you can't take the heat, get out if (sic) the kitchen.

"It seems your plans don't fit with what people want, so anger is bound rise it's (sic) head, when you don't listen. This proves its (sic) an agenda and not a plan."

The council's statement did not silence the noise on social media that has surrounded the plans, the local authority having tried to explain: "The sessions were a face-to-face opportunity for people to find out more about the £3.2million Active Todmorden project, which is designed to promote healthier communities and create a more attractive and welcoming town which aims to:

Provide an accessible and attractive pedestrian environment in the town centre and on the routes into the town.

Improve pedestrian access and strengthen links between the Rail Station to the town centre.

Establish a walking and cycling network, using the Burnley Road corridor for connections north/south.

"Two options were shared at the session; the cycling improvement option which was developed through consultation events earlier this year; and an additional walking improvement option which has been developed in response to more recent feedback."

Last month, we shared the account of the organiser of the petition supporting the plans, Hannah Dobson, who suggested that much of the online noise about the projects is being whipped up by those "trying to stoke fear and opposition".

She said: "Lots more people would like to cycle more to get around Calderdale but feel there are blockers in both infrastructure and road safety that prevent them from doing so. Reallocating road space is part of the solution. We need to show there continues to be strong support locally for such measures. Please support our petition to ask Calderdale to deliver on active travel schemes. Despite some localised and vocal opposition, the support is there."

Chris, a resident who has signed the petition, added: "I think there are just as many people who want people to be able to choose their own safe means of transport as there are people who are so outraged by having to walk an extra few yards from their car they feel the need to put up a load of banners claiming to represent everyone."

Likewise, another wrote: "Providing safer cycling routes benefits us all. It encourages more of us to consider whether car is the best choice for today's journey, it takes traffic off the roads, it improves air quality, and in many cases it means that more people shop and eat locally."

The council encouraged residents to continue to offer their views via the online consultation.