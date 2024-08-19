Latest cycling event cancelled in Richmond Park, as organiser highlights "increased focus on security and logistics of cycling events in public spaces"

The London Duathlon will not be going ahead next month as planned, the event joining local cycling club time trials in being removed from Richmond Park this year after the charity that runs the green space announced it was reviewing its cycling policy "following several cycling-related incidents" due to cyclists riding "at excessive speeds".

Some had questioned why the major duathlon, which sees participants run and cycle the event distances and has in previous years seen the park closed to traffic, was still allowed to go ahead when smaller club-organised early-morning cycling time trials had been banned this summer, because "they directly encourage cyclists to go faster than speed limit".

Now, in an announcement on the London Duathlon website, the event's organisers confirmed it too had been cancelled, a somewhat obscure statement suggested "a number of unforeseen factors this year that have led to this difficult decision" and "this includes an increased focus on the security and logistics of cycling events in public spaces which creates significant operational challenges".

We contacted the Royal Parks for further information about the decision but were only told: "A range of factors, including significant operational challenges, have meant that the London Duathlon will not be going ahead in Richmond Park this year. We will work closely with potential event organisers to determine the future of the event."

The situation comes at the end of a summer when the Royal Parks have come under scrutiny for its cycling-related policies and communication, the charity in June stating that the inquest into the death of a pedestrian — killed in a collision involving a cyclist back in 2022 while crossing Regent's Park's Outer Circle — widely reported by certain sections of the UK's print and broadcast media, had prompted it to review its cycling policy.

A coroner's inquest heard that cyclist Brian Fitzgerald was part of a group riding laps of Regent's Park's Outer Circle and travelling at between 25-29mph when he hit the 81-year-old pedestrian, causing her to suffer several broken bones and bleeding on the brain, injuries she died from in hospital two months later. Fitzgerald was not prosecuted for his role in her death, with the Metropolitan Police deeming there was "insufficient evidence for a real prospect of conviction".

The charity which manages eight of London's royal parks including Richmond Park and Regent's Park reacted to the inquest by asking Strava to remove a Regent's Park segment, and also halted time trial events in Richmond Park.

The Richmond Park Time Trials, organised by the London Dynamo cycling club and first run in 2009, were due to take place on 23 June and 7 July this year – and had been praised for their inclusivity and for providing a gateway into the sport, enabling beginners to compete on road bikes and on almost traffic-free roads due to their 6am starts.

However, the Royal Parks cancelled this summer's events over fears riders would break the park's 20mph speed limit, a decision which left organisers "fuming" and arguing the decision had been clouded by "very irresponsible journalism" and that the alternative is "busy roads and fast-moving cars".

"Following several cycling-related incidents, it is our duty to take action to minimise the risk of accidents and our priority to ensure the safety of all cyclists together with other visitors," Richmond Park's manager said.

Then, last month, the Richmond Park Cyclists group said it had clashed with the Royal Parks over speed limit advice for riders using the park.

The issue around speed limits in the park and whether they apply to cyclists has been long running. Despite initially suggesting speed limits did apply to cyclists, in 2021 it was confirmed that the park's speed limits (which range from 5mph to 20mph) do not apply to cyclists, a stance in line with the wider law.

Then, in the summer of 2022, the Royal Parks said that even if the speed limits do not apply to cyclists, riders would still have action taken if they ride "recklessly".

Now, amid the ongoing reviews and statements about cycling, the London Duathlon has been scrapped too. An announcement on the event's website states: