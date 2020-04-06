Back to news
Live blog

Motorbiking Zwifter vid goes viral; Zwift peaks at 35,000 users over the weekend... but are pros spoiling the fun?; Greg Van Avermaet wins virtual Tour of Flanders; Weekend catch-up + more on the live blog

Welcome to Monday's live blog. Jack Sexty is your blogger-in-chief today, with Simon MacMichael taking over later this evening. ...
Mon, Apr 06, 2020 09:23
5
zwift on a motorbike - credit unknown.PNG
12:09
"Stop sunbathing in parks or we'll ban exercising outside"

Some are accusing the government of picking on the wrong targets by threatening to ban outdoor exercising as a way to stop those who were out catching rays in the park at the weekend... will tougher measures simply penalise those following the rules, while the rulebreakers will carry on the same?

12:04
Chris Froome spots Luke Rowe's RAOK

The four-time Tour de France champ saw that Rowe had bought a bike for a Cardiff doctor who had theirs stolen; although a nice yellow Pinarello wouldn't be a bad idea for the commute surely?

10:43
Another pro gets flagged on Zwift for a superhuman effort

We're going to need a separate Zwift live blog at this rate... as after the same thing happened to Thomas De Gendt last week, another pro has had their ride flagged for producing numbers that the system flagged as unrealistic. 

CCC's Ashleigh Moolman says Zwift was unconvinced by her V02 max interval numbers, and once again the virtual training platform has said they will be looking into it and "a fix will be coming very soon"...

08:58
What to do if you're getting rinsed by pros on Zwift

So as a solution to our earlier question, it looks like this gentleman has nailed it by overtaking the competition at warp speed using a motorbike. In all seriousness, please don't really do this... 

10:22
Frank Schleck's household CX course

What it lacks in mud it makes up for in some very tricky twists and turns, as the Luxumberger does som cyclocrossing in his kitchen. 

08:25
Almost 35,000 people were using Zwift simultaneously over the weekend

The already popular virtual training app has hit new heights since the coronavirus pandemic has forced many cyclists indoors; and according to Zwift Insider, a peak of almost 35,000 users were riding simultaneously at 8am yesterday morning. Considering that is double what the peak was in January - and Zwift Insider also claims the number has grown by over 6,500 in a week - its popularity is still very much on the rise. 

Zwift road.cc group workout

However, it's not all virtual hugs and kissed in Watopia, as a number of users on the Zwift Riders Facebook page have expressed their frustration at pro riders stealing their thunder and making it impossible for mortals to compete in the game's 'A-Grade' rides. 

One says: "With the number of pros jumping on Zwift I think we need a new grade above the current A grade. I used to be competitive now I have no chance to even hold on to the top tier despite being 4w/kg."

Another has even started a series on Instagram documenting getting dropped by pro avatars on Zwift, and another has counted that 131 known pro cyclists are now signed up to the game. Does it need a level above the current four for the elite, or are Zwifters being too precious? Tis only a game after all...

09:02
Zwift vs Bkool: who did the Virtual Ronde better?

Both training platforms staged virtual versions of the Tour of Flanders yesterday. If you watched the action, which did you prefer? Does it pass for reasonably entertaining entertainment?? There are definitely worse things on TV on a Sunday morning, we reckon... 

08:14
Greg Van Avermaet emerges victorious from virtual 'Tour of Flanders'
greg van avermaet virtual TOF - screenshot

The Belgian and 12 other pros including Thomas De Gendt and Jasper Stuyven 'faced off' for the last hour of a virtual Tour of Flanders course using Bkool's training app from the discomfort of their homes, with Van Avermaet clinching the victory. Oliver Naesen beat Irishman Nicholas Roche for second, while De Gendt was fourth. 

The race was set to be held yesterday​, but instead took place over the final 30km of the course in Bkool's virtual world because of the coronavirus pandemic. There was also a Zwift version that Mathieu Van der Poel took part in, because he has contractual obligations with Zwift. 
CCC rider Avermaet was thrilled with his victory in the 'Lockdown' version of the race, but hopes it will be the last nonetheless... 

Jack Sexty

After cobbling together a few hundred quid during his student days off the back of a hard winter selling hats (long story), Jack bought his first road bike at the age of 20 and has been hooked ever since. He was Staff Writer at 220 Triathlon magazine for two years before joining road.cc in 2017, and reports on all things tech as well as editing the road.cc live blog. He is also the news editor of our electric-powered sister site eBikeTips. Jack's preferred events are time trials, sportives, triathlons and pogo sticking (the latter being another long story), and on Sunday afternoons he can often be found on an M5 service station indulging in his favourite post-race meal of 20 chicken nuggets, a sausage roll, caramel shortbread and a large strawberry milkshake. 

