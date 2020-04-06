Motorbiking Zwifter vid goes viral; Zwift peaks at 35,000 users over the weekend... but are pros spoiling the fun?; Greg Van Avermaet wins virtual Tour of Flanders; Weekend catch-up + more on the live blog

Last Sunday we hit a new high of 28,305, then yesterday we broke the 30k mark for the first time in Zwift's history.

But this morning we blew away our record again - hitting a peak of ~34,940 at precisely 2am PDT, or 9am GMT. Ride… https://t.co/9Mjkz12kIp pic.twitter.com/NARihcpDdY — Zwift Insider (@zwiftinsider) April 5, 2020

The already popular virtual training app has hit new heights since the coronavirus pandemic has forced many cyclists indoors; and according to Zwift Insider, a peak of almost 35,000 users were riding simultaneously at 8am yesterday morning. Considering that is double what the peak was in January - and Zwift Insider also claims the number has grown by over 6,500 in a week - its popularity is still very much on the rise.

However, it's not all virtual hugs and kissed in Watopia, as a number of users on the Zwift Riders Facebook page have expressed their frustration at pro riders stealing their thunder and making it impossible for mortals to compete in the game's 'A-Grade' rides.

One says: "With the number of pros jumping on Zwift I think we need a new grade above the current A grade. I used to be competitive now I have no chance to even hold on to the top tier despite being 4w/kg."

Another has even started a series on Instagram documenting getting dropped by pro avatars on Zwift, and another has counted that 131 known pro cyclists are now signed up to the game. Does it need a level above the current four for the elite, or are Zwifters being too precious? Tis only a game after all...