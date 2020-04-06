Strava NHS Active challenge raises £80k before start date

The challenge, which involves donating a fiver or more to the Strava JustGiving page and uploading one 10 minute activity per day for 12 days, has already raised over £80K.

We love a Strava challenge here at road.cc and unlike some of the climbing challenges, it should be pretty easy to get this finisher’s badge. The important bit is that you'll also be helping out the NHS while ensuring that you get your daily exercise at the same time, both of which are rather crucial right now.

From 7th - 18th April 2020, the NHS Active challenge on Strava is encouraging users to “stay active, support the NHS and give a fiver”. Completing the challenge requires you to upload just one activity and donate a fiver, or as much as you can, to Strava’s JustGiving page. So far, over 55,000 people have signed up and raised £80k before the challenge has even started.

Everyone who completes the challenge will get a unique NHS digital finisher’s badge in their trophy case.

On the challenge homepage, Strava says “thanks for taking part in the Strava NHS Active Challenge, your support will help the NHS continue their incredible work. The current Coronavirus outbreak is a scary and disorienting time but together, as a community of athletes, we’re doing what we do best: rallying together as a team to do our part while keeping our bodies moving. “

“Join the Strava community in committing at least a £5 donation to NHS Charities Together alongside a pledge, on Strava, to stay active for 10 minutes a day of responsible, solo exercise for the 12 days, starting April 7th. Please set a good example by following all the government recommendations – stay solo, stay local and keep your distance from others.”

You don’t have to just go cycling either. There’s a long list of qualifying activity types from your standard cycling, walking and running, through to Nordic skiing, inline skating and kitesurfing. Given the current travel bans and advice to keep things safe, we’d advise keeping to what you know. No ice skating for us, then.

GPS, virtual rides and manual activities will count towards the Challenge goal, meaning that your indoor rides will count if you’re self-isolating. In fact, Strava is keen to stress that for those of you in locations where outdoor activity is banned, only virtual rides will count.