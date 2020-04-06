Near Miss of the Day 394: Bendy bus driver gets close on quiet road

The roads may be much quieter than usual at the moment, but there's still every chance of experiencing a close pass while out on the bike, as road.cc reader John found out when he was riding past the railway station in the Hertfordshire town of Royston and had a bendy bus driver getting a bit too close.

"First ride to work in the last two weeks," John said. "I had to go in to physically restart a piece of equipment.

"The roads are quiet, the air is clean, the sun is shining and I still have a week's worth of spare bog roll at home. What can possibly go wrong?"

Talking through the footage, John said: "I went wide by the pedestrian on the pavement as I was not able to make eye contact and was anticipating him stepping off the kerb.

"The cycle lane here is slightly less than the width of my handlebars.

"I did not bother reporting as the driver did eventually offer an apology and I'm feeling a lot more mellow about things in the context of current events. I certainly don't want to see anyone else losing their job.

"Damn but I sound whiny!," he added.

> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 - Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.

> What to do if you capture a near miss or close pass (or worse) on camera while cycling