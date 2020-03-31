Martin Porter QC backs Lord Sumption's 'police state' comments; Large group of cyclists stopped by police in Malaysia + more on the live blog

From a lawyer’s perspective I have to tell you Sumption is unquestionably right. https://t.co/9HoFy3I2cM — Martin Porter QC (@MartinPorter6) March 30, 2020

Derbyshire Police were criticised at the weekend for saying that "lycra-clad" cycling is currently unacceptable, and later clarified that they were making a specific reference to cyclists allegedly caught riding in large groups on the Snake Pass.

Now cycle-friendly lawyer Martin Porter QC has backed yesterday's controversial comments made by Lord Sumption "from a legal perspective", because he claims the force's actions in preventing people from travelling to go for walks in the countryside aren't lawful.

I agree it is entirely rational (at any time) to discourage car use but that has to be done through lawful means. — Martin Porter QC (@MartinPorter6) March 30, 2020

Same mistake Derbyshire police made. Whether you, I, Dominic Raab or whoever support these actions is utterly irrelevant. — Martin Porter QC (@MartinPorter6) March 30, 2020

While morally Porter agrees that "discouraging car use" is a good thing he says it has to be done through "lawful means", and the apparent vague stance of the government and the way police have interpreted their advice to restrict public movement is causing problems. Lord Sumption claims this is testament to a 'police state', calling Derbyshire Police's use of drones to film walkers in the Peak District "disgraceful."

Talking to Radio 4's World At One, Lord Sumption said efforts to dissuade people from "travelling to take exercise in the open country" were excessive, and such behaviours "are not contrary to the regulations simply because ministers have said that they would prefer us not to".

He continued: "The tradition of policing in this country is that policemen are citizens in uniform, they are not members of a disciplined hierarchy operating just at the government's command.

"The police have no power to enforce ministers' preferences but only legal regulations which don't go anything like as far as the government's guidance.

"I have to say that the behaviour of Derbyshire Police in trying to shame people into using their undoubted right to travel to take exercise in the country and wrecking beauty spots in the fells so people don't want to go there is frankly disgraceful.

"This is what a police state is like. It's a state in which the government can issue orders or express preferences with no legal authority and the police will enforce ministers' wishes.

"I have to say that most police forces have behaved in a thoroughly sensible and moderate fashion. Derbyshire Police have shamed our policing traditions."