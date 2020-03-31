Back to news
Live blog

Martin Porter QC backs Lord Sumption's 'police state' comments; Large group of cyclists stopped by police in Malaysia + more on the live blog

Tuesday's live blog is brought to you courtesy of Jack Sexty, with Simon MacMichael making some contributions later this evening...
Tue, Mar 31, 2020 09:14
3
09:02
A well-worn saddle

Hopefully they've got a pretty decent chamois in their shorts, if this is the damage they're doing.

50.000 km from r/bikecommuting

08:19
"Whether you, I, Dominic Raab or whoever support these actions is utterly irrelevant": Martin Porter QC criticises Derbyshire Police's heavy-handed approach during pandemic

Derbyshire Police were criticised at the weekend for saying that "lycra-clad" cycling is currently unacceptable, and later clarified that they were making a specific reference to cyclists allegedly caught riding in large groups on the Snake Pass. 

Now cycle-friendly lawyer Martin Porter QC has backed yesterday's controversial comments made by Lord Sumption "from a legal perspective", because he claims the force's actions in preventing people from travelling to go for walks in the countryside aren't lawful. 

While morally Porter agrees that "discouraging car use" is a good thing he says it has to be done through "lawful means", and the apparent vague stance of the government and the way police have interpreted their advice to restrict public movement is causing problems. Lord Sumption claims this is testament to a 'police state', calling Derbyshire Police's use of drones to film walkers in the Peak District "disgraceful."

Talking to Radio 4's World At One, Lord Sumption said efforts to dissuade people from "travelling to take exercise in the open country" were excessive, and such behaviours "are not contrary to the regulations simply because ministers have said that they would prefer us not to".

He continued: "The tradition of policing in this country is that policemen are citizens in uniform, they are not members of a disciplined hierarchy operating just at the government's command.

"The police have no power to enforce ministers' preferences but only legal regulations which don't go anything like as far as the government's guidance.

"I have to say that the behaviour of Derbyshire Police in trying to shame people into using their undoubted right to travel to take exercise in the country and wrecking beauty spots in the fells so people don't want to go there is frankly disgraceful.

"This is what a police state is like. It's a state in which the government can issue orders or express preferences with no legal authority and the police will enforce ministers' wishes.

"I have to say that most police forces have behaved in a thoroughly sensible and moderate fashion. Derbyshire Police have shamed our policing traditions."

08:53
Apparently your bike makes a great harpsichord

Some weirdness to start your latest WFH Tuesday. 

08:08
Large group of cyclists stopped by police in Malaysia

It;s not just the UK where the authorities are struggling to keep people indoors, with this group getting stopped, with this group getting stopped for not keeping a good distance and flouting current lockdown rules. 

Click here to read our latest updated guide to cycling responsibly during the pandemic. 

Jack Sexty

