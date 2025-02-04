Wallet-friendlier wheels and bib tight triumphs: a super six of top cycling products from Gorewear, Hunt, Scribe, Galibier, Assos + Lezyne

We may earn affiliate commission from some of the links on this page

The end-of-year road.cc Recommends Awards are done and dusted for another year, so it's time to get back to dishing out our monthly Recommends gongs, and our first batch of 2025. Only six superb cycling products made the cut this time around, and all were rated as exceptional/very good by our reviewers.

Here's a quick list with links to the full reviews, but you can find some quick summaries of each product further down the page:

Assos Equipe R Habu Winter Bib Tights S11

Pricey, but very high quality if you do decide to invest says our reviewer of these excellent winter bib tights.

As you'd expect at this price point, the Assos Equipe R Habu tights very well and are super comfortable. They provide more than enough warmth for minus temperatures, and some clever design notes help to achieve that superior level of comfort.

Read our full review of the Assos Equipe R Habu Winter Bib Tights

Lezyne Femto USB C Drive Light Set

An excellent choice for urban commuting or leisure riding alike, this nifty little light set packs a punch for a very reasonable price.

Both the front and rear will get you seen on the road, and they're reliable choices if you ride in all weathers.

Read our full review of the Lezyne Femto USB C Drive Light Set

Galibier GrandTour Optics Black - Red Contrast Plasma

It's another gong for the budget British bike clothing and gear brand Galibier, this time the brand's lightweight sunglasses for all conditions that punch well above their price point.

Our reviewer was impressed with the low weight, visual clarity and aesthetics, making the GrandTour Optics shades very easy to recommend.

Read our full review of the Galibier GrandTour Optics sunglasses

Scribe 365 Disc wheelset (£299.00)

Scribe has received high praise in the past from our reviewers, and it's the same story with this impressive budget alloy wheelset.

Stu said the 365 Disc wheelset are very light for the money, are wide enough for chunky road tyres and come with the added bonus of brass nipples for winter durability. If you're after some winter wheels, the 365s will serve you very well.

Read our full review of the Scribe 365 Disc wheelset

Hunt Sub50 Limitless Aero Disc Wheelset (£1,479.00)

Moving quite a way up in price (but still good value considering the spec list) is Hunt's Sub50 Limitless Aero Disc wheelset. These mid-depth hoops are impressively fast, accept wider tyres and are very stable in crosswinds. The hookless rims might deter some, but if you're happy running tubeless tyres then it's one of the best (and likely one of the fastest) wheelsets out there for the money.

Read our full review of the Hunt Sub50 Limitless Aero Disc Wheelset

Gorewear Spinshift Thermo Bib Tights Men’s

Gorewear's Spinshift tights offer great protection from the cold and wet, and offer "incredible comfort" according to our reviewer.

Described as a "workhorse" set of bib tights, our reviewer Matt reckoned Gore has undersold the Spinshifts with this description, because there's a lot of tech packed into them. The water repellency is very impressive, they're very comfortable and the seat pad is almost perfectly formed.

Read our full review of the Gorewear Spinshift Thermo Bib Tights

