Jumbo-Visma to wear helmets with “healthy brains” at Paris-Roubaix to encourage helmet wearing

Jumbo Visma, one of the dominant teams of the 2023 spring classics campaign, has teamed up with its Belgian helmet suppliers Lazer to produce and promote a special “brain-design” helmet, which will be worn by members of the Dutch squad at this weekend's much anticipated Paris-Roubaix races, to encourage all cyclists to wear a “helmet”.

“This year's Paris-Roubaix cycling classic is all about raising awareness to wear a helmet while cycling,” said the Dutch outfit, led by pre-Roubaix favourites Wout van Aert, Dylan van Baarle, and Marianne Vos. “The riders of Team Jumbo-Visma are drawing attention to this initiative.”

The team has been working with Lazer for several years to develop the best protective bicycle helmet, and said that it “supports this message and is happy to use its authority to raise awareness”.

Likewise, Lazer mentioned that the partnership with Jumbo Visma gives them the opportunity to draw attention to the importance of wearing a helmet during a major World Tour race not only for professional cyclists, but also for every cyclist worldwide, “whether you’re riding a kids bike or an e-bike”.

Sean van Waes, CEO of Lazer said: “We would rather see a lot more bicycle helmets being sold worldwide, even from other brands. After all, this is about protection for cyclists and their health.”

> Wout van Aert "almost killed" after receiving "harrowing" punishment pass from horn-blaring lorry driver

Jumbo Visma has seen a flurry of cobbled success this season with back-to-back victories at Opening Weekend in February, and last month at E3 Saxo Bank and Gent-Wevelgem — with their leader Wout van Aert winning the former in a dazzling sprint where he beat Tadej Pogačar and his long-time rival Mathieu van der Poel, while Christophe Laporte and Van Aert took a dominant (and somewhat controversial) one-two in a grisly day at Gent-Wevelgem.

> Jumbo-Visma set for potential sponsor hunt as beleaguered Dutch supermarket chain reviews its investment in sport

Van Aert, however, missed out on the podium places in last week’s Tour of Flanders and will be hoping for a return to winning ways in his new lid at Sunday's Hell of the North — although his Red Bull sponsorship may be plastered over the “healthy brains” on his helmet.

🧠 Wout van Aert dokkert al een keer over de kletsnatte kasseien van Parijs-Roubaix. Mét een bijzondere helm voor zondag.https://t.co/Eb6CrQiMJi pic.twitter.com/nzOw0d1oqi — Sporza 🚴 (@sporza_koers) April 6, 2023

Last month, Endura designed four helmets featuring CAT scans of cyclists' brain injuries to encourage helmet wearing. Coinciding with Brain Awareness Week, the Scottish-based manufacturer auctioned them for The Brain Charity, with the cyclewear brand hoping to "encourage the entire cycling community" to wear helmets.

One of the helmets featured the scan of Ian Charlesworth, 62, who was struck by the driver of an HGV in 2019, while another featured John Moroney's, a cyclist injured in a collision with the driver of a 4x4 in Bristol.

Both men were cycling without head protection, Endura is quick to point out, and suffered skull fractures, brain injuries and neurological abnormalities such as haemorrhage and contusion, leading to cognitive impairment struggles including memory loss, fatigue and vertigo.

> Endura designs "world's most graphic cycle helmets" featuring CAT scans of cyclists' brain injuries to encourage helmet wearing

Use your head. Wear a helmet every time you cycle. 🧠 Together with our partner @lazersport, we are raising awareness of the importance of wearing a helmet with a goal to increase helmet use.#useyourhead #parisroubaix — Team Jumbo-Visma cycling (@JumboVismaRoad) April 6, 2023

As our readers would know by now, helmet safety is a passionately contentious issue. Several researchers, including psychologist Dr Ian Walker of the University of Bath, have found that motorists tend to give more space to cyclists not wearing helmets, therefore lowering the possibility of a collision.

In 2014, former Olympian and now active-travel advocate Chris Boardman had described the "helmet issue" as a "massive red herring" which is "not even in the top ten of things you need to do to keep cycling safe or more widely, save the most lives".

There are also calls for clearer helmet marketing and mention their limitations in offering protection during a collision. A recent study had found that only one in five competitive cyclists are aware that helmets do not protect from concussion, which researchers say may lead them to ignore the potential consequences of what cyclists may view as a ‘minor’ crash.

However, a 2017 review by statisticians at the University of New South Wales found that, based on 40 separate studies, helmet use significantly reduced the odds of head injury, and that the probability of suffering a fatal head injury was lower when cyclists wore a helmet (though, the authors noted, helmets cannot eliminate the risk of injury entirely).

Another study from the same year, this time from Norway's Institute of Transport Economics, concluded – based on an overview of almost 30 years' worth of analysis – that bike helmets reduced head injury by 48 per cent, serious head injury by 60 per cent, traumatic brain injury by 53 per cent, facial injury by 23 per cent, and the total number of killed or seriously injured cyclists by 34 per cent.

More recently, Channel 5 presenter Dan Walker said he was “glad to be alive” after being hit by a driver while cycling at a roundabout in Sheffield. Walker said his helmet "saved my life" and told his social media followers “if you're on a bike — get one on your head”.

> Why is Dan Walker’s claim that a bike helmet saved his life so controversial?

The 45-year-old claimed that a police officer and paramedics who attended the scene told him that he would not be here now if he was not wearing one, but in the inevitable debate that ensued others suggested prioritising helmets is an example of 'car-brained' victim-blaming culture, with safe infrastructure and action on dangerous and careless driving more important.