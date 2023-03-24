"I've never seen it without someone parked in it": Cyclist waits 15 minutes for Amazon van driver parked in bike lane to move; Alberto Contador warns Tour de France rivals "unbeatable" Tadej Pogačar "looks unstoppable" + more on the live blog

[📷:A.S.O./Aurélien Vialatte]

Alberto Contador reckons Tadej Pogačar looks "unbeatable" in the early season, the twice Tour de France winner going as far as to say he reckons the Slovenian "looks unstoppable" at this moment in time. Pogačar, who had already equalled the Spaniard's tally of two yellow jerseys by the age of 22, is now 24 and has started the season in scintillating form, besting his main rival for this year's Tour, Jonas Vingegaard, at Paris-Nice and is now eyeing victory in some of the sport's biggest one-day races.

[📷:A.S.O./Aurélien Vialatte]

Speaking to Eurosport, Contador suggested Pogačar is "capable of almost anything" and looks "unbeatable"... (even if he did have some caveats)...

"Do I think Pogačar is unstoppable this season? Well, if we go by what we have seen so far then we could say he looks unstoppable. But I think that there is a lot of the season left. I think he is going for the classics this year… and we will need to see how he manages his efforts. He is putting a lot of energy into his attacks and this could end up taking its toll.

> Check out the Colnago V4Rs Tadej Pogacar rode to Paris-Nice victory

"The Tour is by no means an easy task. There are a lot of factors that come into play. Hitting peak form, preparation, the recovery over three weeks, how his team work, how Jumbo work – his main rival. I think there are a lot of variables.

"It’s true, for now he looks unbeatable and Pogačar is capable of almost anything but I do think that there will be some races that will be harder for him than others.

"It's incredible how he can go for it from a great distance from the finish line, or in the yellow jersey or just for some bonus seconds to keep gaining time. I think that is gold and I wouldn't like to see him race in a smarter way. A separate thing is what him and his team decide with regards to winning the Tour de France again."