Council update on cycle lane's "excellent progress" interrupted by... motorist driving into segregated infrastructure; Alaphilippe heads off on two-hour training ride AFTER Dwars Door Vlaanderen; Our new favourite pro cyclist + more on the live blog

This scene must have missed the cut from Little Britain... the local councillor proudly showing off his hard work... meanwhile in the background (at around 40 seconds)...

Perhaps there's another clip of him praising the bin men, meanwhile behind they lob rubbish into people's gardens? This bit of live blog council gold came was spotted by road.cc reader Mike who thought we might like the delicious irony of the council "extolling how safe the new segregated cycle lanes are".

"Just look for the OpenReach van in the background about 40 seconds in, for a clear demonstration of the safety of this new lane," he promised and boy did the video not let us down.

I've called it a segregated lane due to the councillor's wording, and I think I already know the answer to this, but can a segregated lane really be segregated if the driver of a great big van can go straight into it and have to swerve out to avoid inadvertently mowing down an innocent council official? Yeah, as I said, I think I know the answer...

"Our plans to improve cycling and walking along the Shinfield Road are progressing well," the council says, although based on the comments, the locals aren't so sure...

One reply called it dangerous, while someone else said it is "the most confusing cycling lane in the area".

"On the road at bus stops, on the pavement in other areas, on a half pavement in other areas, and then at the top going to Shinfield your forced directly into the traffic light just before the traffic lights, and your probably fall off looking over your shoulder before you hit by a speeding car beating you to the narrow section at the traffic lights?"

Now that sounds familiar...