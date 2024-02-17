“You’ve yet again ignored cycles as mobility aids”: Former GB News producer called “ableist” after staging backlash over Hammersmith Bridge reopening to cyclists

Former GB producer Charlotte Gill has become the centre of the latest social media row, after she was criticised for holding “ableist” views and ignoring cycles as a means of mobility aid following her disapproval of Hammersmith Bridge reopening for cyclists, with the city’s Walking and Cycling Commissioner Will Norman also caught in the line of fire.

Hammersmith Bridge, which was closed off to motor traffic in April 2019 following the discovery of cracks in its pedestals, has been undergoing repair works to ensure structural safety for the last couple of years.

After being closed off to pedestrians and cyclists as well in August 2020, the bridge was reopened to people crossing over it on foot, meaning cyclists had to dismount and push their bikes along the footways flanking either side of the Grade II-listed structure.

However, recent high jinks thanks to a bunch of West Ham supporters on a boat led to an accident causing further significant damage to the already suffering structure, and a pause in the safety works.

> Hammersmith Bridge to reopen to bike riders with two-way cycle lane – but only for 10 weeks

As a result, Hammersmith & Fulham Council decided to take advantage of the pause in works to put in place a two-way, three-metre-wide cycle lane in the centre of the bridge’s carriageway, marking it open for use by cyclists from this Tuesday, 13 February — but only for around 10 weeks.

The move has caused great joy and fervour in the London cycling community, with several community rides planned to take place this weekend in West London to mark the bridge’s reopening. Many cyclists have also shared images and videos of them riding on the bridge on social media as well.

Hammersmith Bridge on evening of full closure

Cyclist, campaigner and TV producer Carla Francome posted one such video on Twitter, saying: “I haven’t been on this bridge for years and it’s tiny! I can’t imagine cars on here… Well done to everyone who got this bridge open for cycles. Cycling and walking sounds just perfect to me!”

However, little did she know that the video of her having fun while riding on the bridge would elicit a strong backlash from none other than Charlotte Gill, a former producer at GB News, who took offence at cycleways popping up “all over London”, and as a result, putting the elderly, disabled and emergency services at a disadvantage.

> “Oh dear, can you imagine being a mum carting around children”: Bath’s bicycle mayor shuts down GB News producer’s claim that mums need cars

This is what’s happening all over London.@willnorman is turning it into CycleLand for himself and his cycle freak friends.

Who cares about the elderly and people with mobility needs? I guess they can just hop on a unicycle.

And forget the idea of emergency services getting past. https://t.co/Ib9xGZM8eS — Charlotte Gill (@CharlotteCGill) February 13, 2024

“This is what’s happening all over London,” she wrote. “Will Norman is turning it into CycleLand for himself and his cycle freak friends. Who cares about the elderly and people with mobility needs? I guess they can just hop on a unicycle. And forget the idea of emergency services getting past.”

However, cyclists were quick to point out that different forms of bikes can indeed, help those needing mobility aids, and that cycling infrastructure can be essential for elderly people using mobility scooters to get around.

Leo Gibbons said: “Good cycle infrastructure is great for people who use hand-operated tricycles or mobility scooters. And you’re much more likely to find older cyclists when there’s good infrastructure. Nearly a quarter of all trips made by Dutch over-65s are cycled.”

Gill was quick to dismiss the reply, saying: “Blah blah blah another young man who assumes everyone thinks the same as him.”

Blah blah blah another young man who assumes everyone thinks the same as him — Charlotte Gill (@CharlotteCGill) February 13, 2024

However, many other cyclists were also quick to point out the flaws in her argument. Paul Howarth wrote: “It's not open to general traffic because the bridge needs repairs costing approximately £300 million - so upwards nearly £2.5 million *per metre* just to allow cars to use it again. It might as well be open to cycles whilst they work out what to do about that astronomical cost.”

While Katy Rodda said: “You’ve yet again ignored cycles as mobility aids. Catch up. Also, age-related equality applies to young people, not just senior folk. If you actually cared about age-related discrimination you’d support safer travel environments for young people,” and Stefan added: “Elderly and people with mobility needs can also be cyclists or benefit from cycle infrastructure. Could you be any more ableist?”

Christopher Day also pointed out: “Hammersmith Bridge suffered major structural damage, mainly because it's a Victorian bridge that has been used for many decades by large amounts of heavy motorised traffic that it was never designed for.”

The emergency services can’t use the bridge simply because it’s been deemed no longer structurally safe for any motor vehicles. It’s not the case that cycling is preventing access by emergency vehicles. Police and paramedics on bicycles & e-bikes etc can use it. pic.twitter.com/ydSUl1cELJ — Semi-OK Boomer (@Ayohugh) February 14, 2024

Charlotte Gill, has previously been the feature of a number of road.cc live blog spotlights, most recently, when she claimed to become the “pedestrian version of Jeremy Vine” and filmed rule-breaking cyclists. Her bold takeaway from the gimmick (titled ‘Chaz Cam’) was that the UK isn’t “ready for a cycling revolution”.

Before that, she came under fire for comparing the 20mph speed limits implemented in Wales, to cyclists requiring stabilisers. “I’ve noticed that a lot of cyclists have accidents. I think it’s time they all had stabilisers. It would make them and other people a lot safer. Therefore cyclists need stabilisers nationwide,” she wrote in response to Wales Online’s journalist outline why the 20mph limit was “a really good bit of policy”.

> “Perhaps cars should have great big beanbags taped to them, too?” GB News producer slammed for comparing 20mph speed limits to cyclists requiring stabilisers

In March, she was also behind bringing up an argument on Twitter in March that it’s mums who should stand up and oppose the dreaded Lycra lobby – because they can’t “cart around children” by bike, apparently – a claim swiftly shut down by loads of women posting pictures of them doing exactly the same activity, including Bath's bicycle mayor Saskia Heijltjes.

And just a little over a year ago, Gill penned an article for the conservative magazine The Critic, criticising a study on Low Traffic Neighbourhoods – without actually addressing any of the study’s findings. Instead, the article was filled with a litany of anti-cycling lingo, including phrases such as: “All across the UK, a war is being waged against car drivers”, “a ‘Lycra Lobby’ of cycling activists and eco wonks”, “I don’t drive, enjoy cycling and probably have a relatively low carbon footprint”, “an assault on democracy”.