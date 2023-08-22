"Stoking cyclist hate will get him more publicity": CyclingMikey hits back at Mr Loophole's latest attack on "snitch society" camera cyclists

CyclingMikey has responded to Nick Freeman's latest comments about cyclists who submit camera footage of dangerous driving to the police, accusing the lawyer of being "motivated by clickbait" and "stoking cyclist hate because he knows it will get him more publicity".

Freeman — referred to by his 'Mr Loophole' nickname for being the lawyer who specialises in defending celebrities in court for their traffic-related cases, often by using legal technicalities — said that despite the dangers of people using mobile phones behind the wheel he does not "want to live in a snitch society", and called camera cyclists "a danger", arguing that reporting footage to the police has become "an industry".

"Using a mobile phone in a car is dangerous and it is right that it's prohibited," he told The Times newspaper in an in-depth feature exploring CyclingMikey's work. "But I don't think we want to live in a snitch society. I'm not saying the public don't have a role to play but, really, isn't that the role of the police?

"It's an industry now and in my view it's wrong. And there's no relevant legislation that properly deals with cyclists who cycle dangerously. So the law is all over the place."

CyclingMikey, real name Mike van Erp, is well aware of Freeman, the lawyer was the legal representative of Frank Lampard who got the former Chelsea and England footballer's case dropped due to "insufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction", despite footage recorded by the cyclist appearing to show Lampard driving with a cup of coffee in one hand and a mobile phone in the other.

Freeman also represented top TV comedy producer Jimmy Mulville who "flipped the bird" and told CyclingMikey to "go f*** yourself" after he was filmed using his phone while driving. In May, Mulville was fined over £2,000 and handed six points for the incident.

In response to Freeman's latest comments about cyclists, which join a lengthy back catalogue of newspaper, radio and social media rantings on the topic, Mikey told road.cc he believes the lawyer is "motivated by clickbait".

"I think he's motivated by clickbait PR and is intelligently using cyclists and stoking cyclist hate because he knows it will get him more publicity," he said. "I think he probably quite likes what camera cyclists do because we bring him money in defending clients.

"I know that he was involved with Frank Lampard and Jimmy Mulville in my own cases, and wouldn't be at all surprised if there were quite a few more cases in which he or his firm were defending."

Calling Freeman's view "complete nonsense" that camera cyclists are "causing mistrust and less consideration" from drivers, he continued: "Criminology 101 tells us that it's the chance of being caught that stops most people committing offences, including traffic offences. Cameras, in my experience, have always improved a situation and toned down the worst driver behaviour."

"There is plenty of legislation regarding bad cycling, so he's talking nonsense there too. Like most cyclists, I'm totally fine with cyclists being policed. I just don't think it'll have much effect on road safety. Reporting bad driving is nothing different than reporting burglaries, hit and runs, pickpockets, etc. It's the duty of every citizen, not an industry.

"In conclusion, I don't think a lawyer whose rather large income is based on getting bad drivers off their consequences based on technicalities has any moral high ground to be talking about what is right for society."

Were you to wave a magic wand and instantly make all cyclists behave perfectly, road KSI stats wouldn't change noticeably. Do the same for drivers instead, and you'll stop almost all traffic deaths and injuries. Do you see why I don't bother with cyclists now? — CyclingMikey the Unspeakable (@MikeyCycling) January 18, 2023

The road safety campaigner is also keen to point out that cyclists are often not even the most frequent reporters of third-party footage to the police, a Freedom of Information request from West Yorkshire Police last year showing that between August 2020 and December 2021 there were 4,386 submissions, of which 1,198 came from cyclists and 2,814 from motorists.

"Cyclists get the infamy because in the UK we're hated," Mikey suggested.

His most recent comments are not the first time Freeman has popped up in the national media to talk about cycling. The lawyer is a regular on the radio and has been outspoken about his desire to see cyclists wear registration numbers and licensed to use the roads.

Freeman has also, in the past, made the case for compulsory helmets and hi-vis clothing for cyclists, forcing cyclists to use cycle lanes when available. He has also claimed that cyclists abuse two-abreast rules, that lockdown led to a "culture of toxic cycling", and that last year's Highway Code changes designed to protect vulnerable road users would create "carnage" on Britain's roads.