Council shuts down cyclists' calls for "urgent repairs" to "slippery and very uneven surface" at notorious cobbled roundabout, as 'no funding available' despite crashes

A council has responded to concerns from a cycling campaign group about a "slippery and very uneven surface" that has caused crashes and put riders off using the route. Somerset Council insisted that, while many cyclists, pedestrians, motorcyclists and motorists have signed a petition demanding "urgent repairs", there is no funding available for anything more than minor work.

The story has been picked up by the BBC, Taunton Area Cycling Campaign (TACC) urging action on the "slippery and very uneven surface" at the Market House roundabout in Taunton, an important link between the A3027 and the town's main shopping area.

However, while a TACC petition demanding repairs to the cobbled surface has attracted more than 400 signatures, Somerset Council said funding is an issue and it only has the budget for minor repairs.

"Many cyclists have told us that they find this junction scary, and some people avoid the area with their bikes and tell us they have fallen off their bikes," Marian Nieuwenhuizen and Pip Sheard of TACC told the council.

"This is due to a slippery and very uneven surface, making it difficult to properly steer a cycle and hand signal. This is especially so when vehicles are in conflict with cyclist's movements. Motorcyclists and even drivers have told us that the poor surface is a problem."

In response, the council said it was aware of issues with the roundabout, but pointed to a lack of funding for why it cannot be repaired beyond minor work.

"We are aware of the concerns about this junction, and it is unfortunate that the cost increases in delivering the project has meant the future high streets funding could not stretch to this junction," Councillor Richard Wilkins said, directing anyone with issues to report them on the council's website.

"We have had to stretch this funding a long way and we have to rely on external funding for significant improvements."

In 2020, TACC supported Somerset West and Taunton Council in a successful bid that gained £13.9m being awarded from the government's future high streets fund to deliver an improved walking and cycling route between Taunton railway station and Vivary Park.

However, the local authority stated the rising cost of materials means the roundabout will not be upgraded.

TACC's concern about the route dates back to 2016 when a survey was conducted to record "areas of danger, accidents, and unsafe infrastructure" in Taunton. The roundabout was regularly cited, and since then "TACC have liaised with the local council to try and find a solution to upgrade the roundabout so that all road users feel safe".

"This has culminated with nothing being upgraded and the roundabout increasingly in need of repair; with gaps in the cobbles widening, paving cracking, and pot holes in the road making for a dangerous road surface for those on two wheels.

"The Market House Roundabout has always been a hazard to cyclists trying to negotiate the town centre of Taunton and has been subject to a high amount of accidents."

TACC reports "huge potholes and gaps" between the cobblestones and has once again stressed how hazardous the surface has been for the riders who still use the route.