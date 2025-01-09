Bicycle Association formally complains to BBC over Adrian Chiles’ e-bike Panorama “misrepresentation”, claiming episode “unjustifiably damaged” legal e-bike industry

The Bicycle Association, the national body representing the cycling industry in the UK, has lodged a formal complaint with the BBC about its recent Panorama episode on e-bikes, arguing that the controversial programme inaccurately and repeatedly conflated the “safety and social issues” surrounding the use of "illegal e-motorbikes" with road-legal e-bikes, claiming that this “misrepresentation” has “unjustifiably damaged” the e-bike sector.
As part of its complaint, the group called for the term ‘e-bike’ to be removed from the programme’s title to better reflect its apparent focus on e-motorbikes - as the Bicycle Association (BA) refers to them - and claimed the episode failed to provide “fair balance or representation from the reputable e-bike sector”. The BA claims this was a breach of the BBC’s editorial guidelines, while also failing to properly inform the public about the current laws and regulations around electric bikes.
On Monday, the BBC aired its latest Panorama episode, hosted by Adrian Chiles, titled ‘E-Bikes: The Battle For Our Streets’, which saw the former One Show host ask whether electric bikes are “a new menace in need of tighter regulation”.
> “Chaos could be coming our way” – Adrian Chiles asks whether e-bikes are “a new menace in need of tighter regulation” on BBC Panorama
However, the episode’s prolonged focus on modified e-bikes – which exceed the maximum 250 watts and 15.5mph cut-off speed for electrically assisted pedal cycles (EAPCs) permitted under UK law to ride on public roads – and the failure to consistently and fully distinguish between these machines has seen the BBC come in for some strong criticism from cycling campaigners in recent days.
“Panorama confuses legal with illegally modified e-bikes and ignores their benefits compared to the UK’s car use,” the London Cycling Campaign said in response to the episode on Monday.
“If we switched lots of cars for e-bikes in the UK we’d see health, crime, road danger, and climate benefits, not the tabloid, crime-ridden, apocalyptic vision Panorama paints.”
Referring to the episode’s attempt to discover whether e-bike use is linked to dangerous riding and criminality, Alex Bowden, in his review for road.cc’s sister site e-biketips, said: “Clearly there are specific issues which nebulous questioning and imprecise categorisation won’t do much to resolve.
“Maybe we’re biased but ‘What can we do about e-bikes?’ and ‘What can we do about illegal e-bikes?’ are not to us the same question.”
> “30 minutes of Adrian Chiles gaslighting”: BBC accused of “attacking” e-bikes in “fishy, fearmongering” Panorama episode “littered with inaccuracy, misinformation, and bias” and painting “crime-ridden, apocalyptic vision”
And on Wednesday evening, following this backlash, the Bicycle Association (BA), the trade organisation representing 140 cycling companies in the UK, lodged a formal complaint with the BBC concerning Panorama’s coverage of e-bikes.
In the complaint, the BA’s technical and policy director Peter Eland called on the BBC to “remove ‘E-bikes’ from the programme title and instead reference ‘illegal e-motorbikes’,” and in future programming on the subject to “make it fully clear and properly inform the public that e-bikes and illegal e-motorbikes are two entirely separate categories”.
He also urged the broadcaster more generally to “provide proper balance when addressing contentious transport issues, including featuring representation by responsible organisations in the sector”.
> Adrian Chiles' Panorama episode on e-bikes is poorly researched scaremongering that isn't worthy of your attention
According to the association, the Panorama episode “repeatedly conflates the safety and social issues surrounding the use of illegal e-motorbikes with ‘e-bikes’ and fails to make it clear that these issues are overwhelmingly not caused by (road legal) e-bikes.
“This is compounded by the juxtaposition (without distinction) of footage of both illegal e-motorbikes and road-legal e-bikes, implying that they are one and the same. This misrepresentation is against the public interest and not fair or accurate (hence in breach of BBC editorial guidelines).”
> More experts, fewer conspiracy theorists on active travel TV shows please
The group also criticised the episode’s choice of ‘expert’ – “an enthusiast with a collection of illegal e-motorbikes, not road legal e-bikes” – and claimed that in doing so the programme “in effect promoted illegal e-motorbike use”.
“No reputable road legal e-bike supplier or cycle industry representative was featured,” the group said in the complaint. “No fair balance or representation from the reputable e-bike sector was provided, also in breach of BBC editorial guidelines.”
Elsewhere in the complaint, Chiles’ claim in the episode that the laws and regulations around e-bikes are “unclear or insufficient” was branded “factually incorrect”.
“The law is completely clear about what is or is not a road legal e-bike (EAPC),” the association said. “Any electrically powered two-wheeler that is not a road legal e-bike (EAPC), or a properly type approved and registered e-moped/e-motorbike, is an illegal e-motorbike.
“There are legitimate questions about the extent of enforcement of these rules, but the rules themselves are completely clear.”
> Is cycling treated fairly in the media? BBC AntiSocial goes cycling discussed with ‘the cyclist'
The association continued: “The reputable UK cycle and e-bike industry fully supports all and any measures to enforce the current very clear legislation and to remove illegal e-motorbikes from our streets. We also call for reforms of the food delivery sector to address use of illegal e-motorbikes by delivery riders.
“However, these issues are entirely distinct from the road legal e-bike category, which offers many health and mobility benefits for the general public, including many disabled people.
“We consider that this programme has, by confusing these issues, both failed to properly inform the public and also unjustifiably damaged the road legal e-bike sector through misrepresentation.”
Add new comment
15 comments
I thought there'd been so much commentary about this programme that I'd sit down and watch it on iplayer: I managed about a minute before I wanted to throw my remote at the telly. The voiceover talked about "e-bikes becoming the dominant form of life in the universe" (or something) whilst the video constantly cut between Lime bikes, clearly street-legal e-bikes, and clearly NOT street-legal electric motorbikes as if they were all the same thing.
I decided that my blood pressure doesn't need this, and turned it off.
Just found this from Mark Hodson
"I've no faith in BBC reporting since I was cancelled off a Radio 5 debate on Smart Motorways at the last minute with the researcher saying it was obvious I was going to shut down the debate with stats and evidence & that's not what they wanted. Panorama failing to correctly identify a Transport type is just part of the course given the incompetence that has seeped into the BBC in recent years. It's all about interest and fear to gain viewers, clicks or streams rather than truth and facts to inform the public correctly."
https://bsky.app/profile/mrmarkhodson.bsky.social/post/3lfd2tsxm3s27
Let's hope lots of other people and organisations complain so that the BBC won't be able to sweep it under the carpet as they have done a thousand times before.
CUK, Sustrans, BC? How about it?
Given the widespread introduction of 20mph zones the road legal e-bike (EAPC) regulation needs to change from 15mph to 20mph since the difference is enough to encourage impatient drivers to go for a questionable overtake, either breaking the 20mph limit, or passing the 15mph cyclist slowly and dangerously as they retake the lane to avoid oncoming traffic.
So not unregulated rather safer and more realistic regulation.
A realistic limit should serve to reduce illegal limit hacks, too.
No thanks. More enforcement of existing regulations instead, please.
For lots of reasons:
a) "the difference is enough to encourage impatient drivers to go for a questionable overtake..." - they do now (when people are cycling at the speed limit) and you effectively note this yourself ("...either breaking the 20mph limit"). I don't see any chance MGIF (or other dangerous driving behaviour) will be cured by faster bikes.
b) ... and the motor traffic is not infrequently exceeding the "minimum speed limits" regardless of whether cyclists are present, because "it's too hard / cars aren't designed to go at 20mph!"
c) While this may be welcomed by some (current) EAPC riders, most people aren't riding bikes. They're not going to do so if they can have an EAPC that goes 5mph faster, or even "as fast as the cars". Most people aren't riding because - in part - they just don't want to ride with lots of motor traffic whether or not they can keep up.
"Not interested in what others do, I'm alright Jack" is a response, but then don't expect "but stop the nasty driving though" to get far. That requires fewer people driving / more interest in getting places by cycling, which needs more cyclists, which needs...
d) Why would this make any difference to illegal hacks? It certainly won't when nobody is policing (or is interested in policing) such illegal hacks, and in fact totally legitimate high street chains are happy to sell electric transports which aren't legal to use in most places. I doubt folks will trade in their kit mods and Sur-rons and Engwes because now you can get one that ... only goes 20mph.
e) 15.5mph for the assistance cut-out is somewhat arbitary, but in fact I appreciate there are considered reasons behind this e.g. striking a balance between enabling some cyclists / making transport cycling easier but not making cycling in general less pleasant. There are very few totally illegals at higher speeds around my part of Edinburgh (thankfully) but they definitely don't make me feel good - and I may be one of the faster riders*. There is also some debate as to whether the population at large can safely handle 15.5mph on a power-assist bike (e.g. debated in NL but some people feel there is evidence there for the young and older being more at risk from higher power / speed).
f) It puts us out of step with Europe so getting bikes might be an issue (OTOH I think the US might have the higher limit?)
* Not very fast! I just don't seem to get overtaken often.
I don't kow much about Ebikes. In a few clicks on Google I found out that Giant are a member of the Bicycle Association and how to easily derestrict Giant Ebikes.
There IS a problem as I see it - and the Bicycle Asociation's members - and therefore the Bicycle Association itself - are part of it.
Enforcement is the key. If folks spent £3,000 on an Ebike knowing it would be seized and crushed if used modified - those bikes wouldn't get modified - simple as that.
If you believe that, I have a pink battleship I'm trying to move on...
I will confess to not having watched the programme yet but I don't think it helps that this article keeps referring to some of these bikes as "illegal". The probelm is that e-bikes with over 250W motors and no speed restriction are perfectly legal to buy and own, as are 2000W+ electric motorbikes and kids electric motorbikes. They are not illegal; they are not road (or public cyclepath) legal. I would support tighter regulation at the point of sale, at the minute, the sellers just seem to put a little disclaimer at the bottom of the sales page to meet their legal requirements. Compulsory registration for everything other than road-legal bikes. Enforcement is basically non-existent so greater restrictions on sales seems the way forward, at least for complete bikes, trickier for conversion kits. Do agree that news stories need to distinguish between road legal and non-road legal machines. I'd be willing to bet that 90% + of delivery rider bikes don't meet road-legal requirements, but the powers that be do not seem very interested in enforcing these laws.
I just had an email from Fully Charged (I'm on their mailing list even though I ended up buying my cargo bike elsewhere) encouraging people to put in complaints to the BBC about the programme.
Panorama used to be a serious programme based on serious journalism informing the public on important issues.
What a fall from grace for the BBC.
I noticed it became horrifyingly populist tittle tattle, when the format reduced to 30 minutes.
I dipped in to it a few weeks back and made a very quick retreat.
I think it is a programme that can seem like serious journalism until it covers a topic you have decent understanding of, and then you realise it's sensationalist nonsense. And has been for years.
It must be a good twenty years ago since my old boss was interviewed for it as an expert commentator, but I still remember how livid she was after they left. They spent around about an hour asking leading questions, trying to get her to say something sensationalist and dramatic, with no interest in her actual expertise on the subject. It turns out they did similar to the eight other highly qualified experts in the field we knew were interviewed, but because none of them gave the response they wanted, their views weren't aired. Instead they used bits of an interview of someone known in the field as a bit of a crank.
The only difference now is it seems like they didn't bother approaching the relevant experts, having worked out in advance they weren't going to support their angle.
I generally defend the BBC when it comes to complaints about bias, because most of the time it's from people who simply want their personal biases amplified. Not saying it's perfect, but it's worth reminding ourselves of who benefits the most from undermining what is still, despite the flaws, one of the more rounded sources of news. But when it comes to Panorama, there's no doubt to me that it has long been the documentary equivalent of a tabloid that adheres to the mantra that bad news and scandal sell.
Well said the bicycle association. Let's hope the complaint is upheld and the BBC required to screen a proportionate volume of 'motor vehicles: the real enemy of pedestrians' episodes. One programme per weekday for the next two years should do it.
Optimistic, when all the other content exists in the "real world" of motornormativity! And that's been on screen for generations.
Even if it's not explicitly saying "road changes (for buses, for active travel) cause congestion" ... "why won't they fix the pot holes" ... "We have to drive" ... "Treated myself with a nice new car" ... "how electric vehicles help save the planet" ... "save money by doing a bigger bi-weekly shop" ...
And to compensate for at least forty years of anti-bicycle bias, one programme a day for the next five years promoting cycling.