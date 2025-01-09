Cyclist who "refuses to give kudos on Strava for indoor rides" sparks lively online discussion about winter training; More of your reaction to BBC Panorama "attacking" e-bikes + more on the live blog

If someone ever decides to put together a 'How to troll cyclists for dummies' guide, they'll need to take note of this one. Strap yourselves in. It all began with a post from a rider on Facebook: "Is it just me who refuses to give kudos on Strava for indoor rides? Get out there in the wind, the cold and the rain and earn your kudos! It's akin to giving kudos for a round of golf or lying on a yoga mat! Chill. I'm just having fun on FB!"
[Poor Jamie not earning any kudos from random internet man for his hour on the turbo]
That last sentence about "just having fun on Facebook" disappeared pretty quickly in the 200+ comments that have flown in since yesterday evening...
Maybe we should have just read the one asking "who cares?" and moved on with our lives, but the comments intrigued us and before long we'd scrolled through several pages, taking in the lively discussion that followed. We're guessing the rider who made the post probably hasn't trained indoors before, a brutal interval session on the turbo vs lying on a yoga mat? I think we all know which we'd find more physically comfortable. Also, anecdotally, I reckon I've done hundreds of winter rides that didn't even reach a tenth of the intensity of a 30-minute turbo thrash.
The comments made a mix of points about just how hard indoor training can be, the fact that for many people around the world the weather (ice and snow in particular) make winter training unsafe, and that indoor cycling is still cycling and anyone doing more cycling is a good thing.
"Not riding on ice.....I'll ride indoors and put on Strava. Broken bones...you're not riding anywhere," one commenter replied.
"Winter is hard for people. I say whatever motivates anyone to do something when they'd rather be on the couch deserves a kudos," another added.
> How to increase your cycling motivation in winter — essential tips to keep your spirits up on the bike when the temps drop
"Yep just you. I try and celebrate all wins."
"I don't ride (well, rarely) indoors... but let's be real. It is nothing like playing a round of golf or doing yoga. You can get in a great workout. Watts are watts. Training stress is training stress."
"Carbon bikes are cheating too. Everyone should ride old steel bikes or I'm not impressed."
One final comment we'll include attached the picture below too..."Yeah, no. I'll be indoors until spring, kudosing everyone else who is."
So, there. Possibly a bad joke that got a bit too much attention? Probably not worth nearly 250 (sometimes angry) comments, but hey, I lost five minutes of my life scrolling through the comments, so thought I'd drag you all down with me. You're welcome.
Add new comment
22 comments
War on motorists will not abate
https://bsky.app/profile/emilykerr36.bsky.social/post/3lfcuaptk3e2e
"Stef, an 11-year-old in Utrecht 🇳🇱, collected over 100 Christmas trees with just his bike and a cart. 'Otherwise, I get bored,' he said. A small act of boredom turned into a big lesson in sustainability."
https://www.rtvutrecht.nl/nieuws/3836614/met-fiets-en-kar-haalt-stef-11-...
It's a Bob trailer!
He says he wants a better (I think he means bigger) one, but he already has one of the best
I like most pictures I see on Strava, whatever the activities, but I never give kudos if they have done a 'selfie'.
I don't kudos indoor rides, but only because I don't particularly want them on my feed, endless Zwift squiggles and jargon titles is just a bit rubbish compared to actual maps and descriptions.
I usually keep my own indoor rides private unless I think I've got something interesting to say about them (I am guilty of sharing particularly satisfying power/HR graphs if I think I've nailed an interval session).
Re: SRAM developing new brake mounts, could they not focus their efforts on squeal free brakes for wet/cold climates? I'm doggedly still running rim brakes until such time that someone can guarantee a disc which is equally quiet under all conditions. Perhaps they just need to start selling pad and rotor sets which have already been properly burned in (I don't mean 20 stops on the pavement outside, I mean the equivalent of 300km riding or whatever it is that means my MTB discs run silently but my CX discs are horrendous...)
I have activityfix configured to auto mute (so they don't show on others feeds) my indoor rides. I don't think anyone is ever interested in seeing an indoor ride or commutes on a strava feed.
Is ActivityFix working for you right now? I just learned about it yesterday, and made a couple of rules. Neither is working, and when I try to test them it says my ride doesn't exist.
Yes it's working, I just tried to test a rule like your screenshot shows and didn't get an error.
"The comments made a mix of points about just how hard indoor training can be, the fact that for many people around the world the weather (ice and snow in particular) make winter training unsafe, and that indoor cycling is still cycling and anyone doing more cycling is a good thing."
I don't think the question is whether or not indoor sessions can be hard. Of course they can. Yes, there are people that won't acknowledge that, but, well, those are just wrong.
The real issue is whether "indoor cycling is still cycling". Dictionairy.com defines it as 'the act or sport of riding or traveling by bicycle'. So that is riding BY bicycle.
Semantics aside, for me, indoor cycling isn't cycling, because it takes away everything that makes cycling so awesome. Being outside, experiencing your surroundings at a pace your brain can handle, getting somewhere, feeling the wind, breathing fresh air, the physical act of balancing, steering, accelerating, being playful, respond to the underground, etc.
Indoor cycling basically reduces cycling to merely pushing the pedals.
I am not on Strava, but if I was, even though I am not dismissing the effort people put in their indoor sessions, I would find it hard to get enthused by it.
I'm not on Strava, don't have an indoor trainer - not sure where that leaves me?
As for golf, my dad is 86 and still gets in 18 holes at least once a week. Surely that gets him some Kudos?
Depends on whether he's on Strava or not.
You shouldn't give kudos to anyone for anything. Motivation should be intrinsic not extrinsic.
I rarely give kudos for indoor rides, not out of snobbery, but because Strava for me has always been about celebrating the great outdoors. I can get excited about friends riding (or running, or walking, or skating, or paddling) in Majorca, or up Winnats, or pootling around their local neighbourhood. I can check out their routes and the weather and views. I can imagine their views and the elements assaulting their senses.
I can't do the same about someone posting a Zwift ride or lifting some weights. Sure, these are often impressive physical feats, but they lack the magic of fresh air and scenery.
Why this elitist snobbery about other sports these people obviously know nothing about.
Much like cylcing Yoga and Golf cover excise ranging from barely raising a sweat to a full on workout that leaves you aching for days.
Besides - bragging that you exercised more than someone else is just bellend behaviour.
Anyone I have bothered to follow on Strava gets kudos from me regardless of activity anything else is being a judgy tosser.
Be less parochial - this way lies toxicity.
I find it is better to do interval training on a turbo. It allows a consistent hard effort. Out on the road the interval can get disrupted by junctions, downhills, farm traffic etc.
A point about the top story and giving Kudos for a round of golf - I commute 10 miles each way, 5 days a week all through Winter ( that is my Zwift) when it warms up I do roughly 2-4 Century rides a month with 2/3 club rides a week, I'm also a lifelong golfer 🤷 I can tell you after walking 5/6 miles (who knew, thanks Strava) carrying my bag, walking up hills, into the wind, hitting 45 golf shots and 45 putts, I am more knackered doing this than a 100 mile, 7000 ft ride. So I will not have Golf belittled like that, Golfers earn their Kudos, period! Thank you
I can tell you after walking 5/6 miles (who knew, thanks Strava) carrying my bag, walking up hills, into the wind, hitting 45 golf shots and 45 putts, I am more knackered doing this than a 100 mile, 7000 ft ride
At least one of us doesn't believe this!
I take it you do your golfing on Jupiter for the increased gravity to be able to make that claim with a straight face?
Perhaps the batteries on his e-clubs and e-caddy ran out while on the course, and he had to drag an 80kg trolley with him?
I check the general conditions, reccy the route to check tarmac quality, elevation profile, ensure the cyclist has spent most of their time in zone 5 and then and only then will I consider hovering over the kudos buttons. Otherwise how can I decide if they are worthy of my faint praise.
I concur.....
I also need to see a time/date stamped image of their weight on independently calibrated scales and. a letter from their Doctor, to ensure correct w/kg is being recorded on their profile.
Strava should be "overseeing" this process regardless - IMHO.
I do a lot of training on my turbo all year round; sadly work commitments make a proper ride outside in the elements a weekend delight. I view a turbo session as training 'cos it's not quite a bike ride (which probably explains why I can't stand Zwift/Rouvy etc. ) others may quite legitimately feel differently. Of course if you're completely bonkers and/or committed wanting to do, say 100 km a day on a turbo for ten days or so raising money for a good cause (yes I'm looking at you Mr H') then that's most definitely 'kudos' territory.