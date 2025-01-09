Support road.cc

Live blog

Cyclist who "refuses to give kudos on Strava for indoor rides" sparks lively online discussion about winter training; More of your reaction to BBC Panorama "attacking" e-bikes + more on the live blog

It's another freezing cold one out there, join Dan Alexander by the live blog fire and keep warm with a round-up of all the cycling news, reaction, silliness and more this Thursday...
Thu, Jan 09, 2025 09:33
Cyclist who "refuses to give kudos on Strava for indoor rides" sparks lively online discussion about winter training; More of your reaction to BBC Panorama "attacking" e-bikes + more on the live blogRiding in ice and snow-3.jpg
09:12
Cyclist who "refuses to give kudos on Strava for indoor rides" sparks lively online discussion about winter training

If someone ever decides to put together a 'How to troll cyclists for dummies' guide, they'll need to take note of this one. Strap yourselves in. It all began with a post from a rider on Facebook: "Is it just me who refuses to give kudos on Strava for indoor rides? Get out there in the wind, the cold and the rain and earn your kudos! It's akin to giving kudos for a round of golf or lying on a yoga mat! Chill. I'm just having fun on FB!"

2024 Jamie road.cc kit indoor training

[Poor Jamie not earning any kudos from random internet man for his hour on the turbo]

That last sentence about "just having fun on Facebook" disappeared pretty quickly in the 200+ comments that have flown in since yesterday evening...

Maybe we should have just read the one asking "who cares?" and moved on with our lives, but the comments intrigued us and before long we'd scrolled through several pages, taking in the lively discussion that followed. We're guessing the rider who made the post probably hasn't trained indoors before, a brutal interval session on the turbo vs lying on a yoga mat? I think we all know which we'd find more physically comfortable. Also, anecdotally, I reckon I've done hundreds of winter rides that didn't even reach a tenth of the intensity of a 30-minute turbo thrash.

Riding in ice and snow-10.jpg

The comments made a mix of points about just how hard indoor training can be, the fact that for many people around the world the weather (ice and snow in particular) make winter training unsafe, and that indoor cycling is still cycling and anyone doing more cycling is a good thing. 

Saris Basic Mag Turbo Trainer

"Not riding on ice.....I'll ride indoors and put on Strava. Broken bones...you're not riding anywhere," one commenter replied.

"Winter is hard for people. I say whatever motivates anyone to do something when they'd rather be on the couch deserves a kudos," another added.

> How to increase your cycling motivation in winter — essential tips to keep your spirits up on the bike when the temps drop

"Yep just you. I try and celebrate all wins."

"I don't ride (well, rarely) indoors... but let's be real. It is nothing like playing a round of golf or doing yoga. You can get in a great workout. Watts are watts. Training stress is training stress."

"Carbon bikes are cheating too. Everyone should ride old steel bikes or I'm not impressed."

One final comment we'll include attached the picture below too..."Yeah, no. I'll be indoors until spring, kudosing everyone else who is."

Facebook post about winter training

So, there. Possibly a bad joke that got a bit too much attention? Probably not worth nearly 250 (sometimes angry) comments, but hey, I lost five minutes of my life scrolling through the comments, so thought I'd drag you all down with me. You're welcome. 

16:57
Factor issued cease-and-desist letter from Colombian steel bike brand over "misleading and confusing" Scarab design
Factor Ostro VAM Scarab

> Factor issued cease-and-desist letter from Colombian steel bike brand over "misleading and confusing" Scarab design

16:39
"We're setting the groundwork now for major change in just the next year or two": Trek publishes sustainability report
Trek sustainability report 2024

Trek has released its sustainability report, outlining the steps it is taking to reduce emissions and, well, be more sustainable. The bicycle manufacturer said it wants to hit its 2032 goals five years early, by 2027, working "to reduce the carbon footprint of every bike we make, and meeting our absolute reduction goal means cutting emissions per bike model by about 50 per cent".

Using aluminium from manufacturers who use less fossil fuel is cited as a major gain, reducing the carbon emissions by up to 46 per cent. Likewise, Trek outlined an ambition to "figure out how to get old bike tires into the recycling stream to close the loop and keep them out of our landfills and waterways".

Elsewhere, the report highlighted continued work to "refine" packaging to be "ideal blend of sustainable and effective", cutting out single-use plastics. It also noted a desire to make e-bike batteries easier to recycle.

15:44
No public inquiry into major cycling infrastructure project, as North Yorkshire Council presses on with changes
Harrogate Station Gateway scheme (North Yorkshire Council)

Traffic regulation orders have been approved for a major £11m project to transform Harrogate town centre with new bus access, cycling infrastructure and pedestrian facilities. North Yorkshire Council has rejected calls for an inquiry into the scheme which aims to boost sustainable travel options, the Harrogate Advertiser reports.

Some local businesses have formed a campaign to oppose the plans, mainly due to a loss of parking and claims about congestion during construction. Solicitors for the group sent a letter to the council calling the plans "unfair and unlawful".

"The proposals for Harrogate are fundamentally different from those which have previously been consulted upon," it added. "Without proper public consultation, these proposals are being ushered in through the back door."

The council has rejected the call for an inquiry however, explaining that the plans will "re-balance" highway priorities in Harrogate.

"The benefits of the proposals are that they will create improved infrastructure for all road users by making better use of available highway space in the interests of balancing the needs of all vehicles, including buses, pedestrians and cyclists," the council's assistant director for highways and transportation said. 

"Currently, the highway arrangements prioritise the private motor vehicle above other users – to re-balance this priority, mitigation is also required to maintain the expeditious safe and convenient movement of these private vehicles through the network and the proposals for a bus lane, cycle lane and improved pedestrian facilities seek to achieve this re-balancing."

14:45
New £100m "car-free" Brompton factory set for green light – despite bike brand's profits collapsing by over 99%
Brompton Ashford proposed factory (picture credit Hollaway Studios) 03.jpg

> New £100m "car-free" Brompton factory set for green light – despite bike brand's profits collapsing by over 99%

14:25
40 cycle hangars to be installed across Bristol in February... cue the Facebook comments
Bike hangar (Bristol City Council)

Bristol City Council is working with the West of England Mayoral Combined Authority to install 40 cycle hangars on streets across the city next month, the bike parking facilities to be rolled out in areas such as Ashley, Bedminster, Cotham and Eastville (full list of 40 locations here).

As with similar schemes in other cities, each hangar will house six bikes in a secure storage unit that takes up about the same amount of space as one parked car, and allows residents without space at their homes to rent a bike parking spot on the street.

Councillor Ed Plowden, Chair of the Transport and Connectivity Committee, said: "It's great news that so many new cycle hangars will be on our streets soon, offering our residents a safe place to store and access their bikes. I hope this will encourage even more people to start cycling regularly, which has so many benefits for your health and wellbeing, as well as helping to reduce congestion and air pollution across the city.

Lockit-Safe will install and manage the hangars once they are in place, residents invited to apply for spaces once the units are in. It will cost £55 a year for one space in a cycle hangar, plus a £25 refundable key deposit.

Despite the funding coming from Active Travel England, not the council's budget, some of the comments under the social media posts communicating the scheme are fairly depressingly predictable, accusing the local authority of wasting money. Example A (credit to Barry)...

Bristol bike hangars comments (Facebook)

Anyway, we'll leave another comment, this one from Lucy Dallow, here too...

"Bring it on! Loads of people on my street are going to benefit from one of these in February when it's installed. Loads of young people who are packed in expensive shared housing will have somewhere safe to lock their transport, to the centre where a lot of them work in the service industry. Six bikes instead on one car parked."

12:07
Bicycle Association formally complains to BBC over Adrian Chiles' e-bike Panorama "misrepresentation", claiming episode "unjustifiably damaged" legal e-bike industry
BBC Panorama - Adrian Chiles looking at e-bikes

> Bicycle Association formally complains to BBC over Adrian Chiles' e-bike Panorama "misrepresentation", claiming episode "unjustifiably damaged" legal e-bike industry

10:46
UCI to issue fines for teammates celebrating sprint finishes
Kaden Groves wins Vuelta stage 17 (ASO/Unipublic / Cxcling)

Pro cycling reporter Matthew Mitchell shared a screenshot on Twitter this morning, highlighting new rules that will apply in races this year, the UCI introducing fines for: "Rider decelerating during a sprint and endangering other riders (knowingly staying within the line of other riders, celebrating in the bunch, talking on the radio or taking hands off handlebars while in the bunch)."

The maximum fine will be 500 Swiss francs and riders could also be relegated to last place in the group and/or receive a yellow card.

> Yellow cards introduced to pro cycling to clamp down on dangerous riding and driving during races

In stage races, offending riders can also receive a penalty in the points and/or mountains classification. How the rule is implemented remains to be seen. Will it just be if you celebrate a teammate's win and endanger other riders in the process? Or will there be zero tolerance to the behaviours listed? 

The wording seems to suggest you'd have to decelerate and endanger other riders, but this is the UCI we're talking about. Who knows... I guess we'll find out soon enough.

10:41
Councillors say "community is at breaking point" due to road closures for popular multi-day triathlon as route changes proposed — but some locals say event is a "lifeline to our village economy"
Long Course Weekend Wales (credit: LCW Wales)

> Councillors say "community is at breaking point" due to road closures for popular multi-day triathlon as route changes proposed — but some locals say event is a "lifeline to our village economy"

10:35
Garmin Connect goes down... but it's back now
2024 Garmin Connect update - 1

Garmin Connect was down for periods yesterday and this morning, with users unable to transfer data or upload to Strava. The Garmin status page does now suggest all its services are back online. A good excuse for me to get out on the bike at lunchtime and confirm that...

Anyone have any issues?

10:13
"The problem is not Chiles. Don't make this about Chiles. The problem is...": More of your reaction to BBC Panorama "attacking" e-bikes
Panorama - Adrian Chiles

The fallout to that Panorama episode has continued into the second half of the week, Ryan shortly bringing you an update on the Bicycle Association's response.

In the meantime, we thought we'd share some of your comments under George's opinion piece about the episode. 

the little onion: "The problem is not Chiles. Don't make this about Chiles. The problem is the wider team of producers, programmers, staff, advisors, editors etc. that go into commissioning, creating, fact-checking, etc. these programmes.

"The fact that none of them really engaged with the fundamental problem that the majority of the cases in this programme were not about e-bikes, but about e-motorbikes. It reflects a culture whereby news and current affairs reporting on cycling is driven not just by ignorance of the basic facts, but by deep prejudice which automatically sees cycling and cyclists as a 'problem'."

Adrian Chiles opinion piece comment

Rome73: "I'm off to work soon to central London — on my TERN eCargo bike. Carrying all my tools and my spare clothes because it's so cold today. And I will have a flask and biscuits in the pannier and a work stand. E-bikes are brilliant. And legal. And game-changing for some business operating in urban areas."  

09:44
SRAM patent proposes "universal brake mount" designs to eliminate disc brake rub and "improve braking performance"
SRAM patent 'universal brake mount' (USPTO/SRAM)

> SRAM patent proposes "universal brake mount" designs to eliminate disc brake rub and "improve braking performance"

Dan Alexander

Dan is the road.cc news editor and joined in 2020 having previously written about nearly every other sport under the sun for the Express, and the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Dan has been at road.cc for four years and mainly writes news and tech articles as well as the occasional feature. He has hopefully kept you entertained on the live blog too.

Never fast enough to take things on the bike too seriously, when he's not working you'll find him exploring the south of England by two wheels at a leisurely weekend pace, or enjoying his favourite Scottish roads when visiting family. Sometimes he'll even load up the bags and ride up the whole way, he's a bit strange like that.

Avatar
Hirsute | 3 min ago
0 likes

War on motorists will not abate

//cdn.bsky.app/img/feed_thumbnail/plain/did:plc:vlfudrrobu7ha3vlxh52v5g2/bafkreicpu64xldjm3omqn3q47etzsgosopcq2jntvvvd3dk7ip5rzkfpuq@jpeg)

https://bsky.app/profile/emilykerr36.bsky.social/post/3lfcuaptk3e2e

 

Avatar
Hirsute | 12 min ago
0 likes

"Stef, an 11-year-old in Utrecht 🇳🇱, collected over 100 Christmas trees with just his bike and a cart. 'Otherwise, I get bored,' he said. A small act of boredom turned into a big lesson in sustainability."

https://www.rtvutrecht.nl/nieuws/3836614/met-fiets-en-kar-haalt-stef-11-...

//i.regiogroei.cloud/ccc221e6-afc4-32ad-876f-90b189687888.jpg?width=1104&height=620&aspect_ratio=1104:620&cb=b852c86d5f35420ccd1f29e1f7efb972)

Avatar
wtjs replied to Hirsute | 4 min ago
1 like

It's a Bob trailer!

He says he wants a better (I think he means bigger) one, but he already has one of the best

Avatar
efail | 26 min ago
0 likes

I like most pictures I see on Strava, whatever the activities, but I never give kudos if they have done a 'selfie'.

Avatar
IanEdward | 2 hours ago
1 like

I don't kudos indoor rides, but only because I don't particularly want them on my feed, endless Zwift squiggles and jargon titles is just a bit rubbish compared to actual maps and descriptions.

I usually keep my own indoor rides private unless I think I've got something interesting to say about them (I am guilty of sharing particularly satisfying power/HR graphs if I think I've nailed an interval session).

Re: SRAM developing new brake mounts, could they not focus their efforts on squeal free brakes for wet/cold climates? I'm doggedly still running rim brakes until such time that someone can guarantee a disc which is equally quiet under all conditions. Perhaps they just need to start selling pad and rotor sets which have already been properly burned in (I don't mean 20 stops on the pavement outside, I mean the equivalent of 300km riding or whatever it is that means my MTB discs run silently but my CX discs are horrendous...)

Avatar
thrawed | 2 hours ago
0 likes

I have activityfix configured to auto mute (so they don't show on others feeds) my indoor rides. I don't think anyone is ever interested in seeing an indoor ride or commutes on a strava feed.

Avatar
andystow replied to thrawed | 2 hours ago
0 likes

thrawed wrote:

I have activityfix configured to auto mute (so they don't show on others feeds) my indoor rides. I don't think anyone is ever interested in seeing an indoor ride or commutes on a strava feed.

Is ActivityFix working for you right now? I just learned about it yesterday, and made a couple of rules. Neither is working, and when I try to test them it says my ride doesn't exist.

Avatar
thrawed replied to andystow | 1 hour ago
0 likes

Yes it's working, I just tried to test a rule like your screenshot shows and didn't get an error.

Avatar
Sredlums | 3 hours ago
4 likes

"The comments made a mix of points about just how hard indoor training can be, the fact that for many people around the world the weather (ice and snow in particular) make winter training unsafe, and that indoor cycling is still cycling and anyone doing more cycling is a good thing."

I don't think the question is whether or not indoor sessions can be hard. Of course they can. Yes, there are people that won't acknowledge that, but, well, those are just wrong.
The real issue is whether "indoor cycling is still cycling". Dictionairy.com defines it as 'the act or sport of riding or traveling by bicycle'. So that is riding BY bicycle.
Semantics aside, for me, indoor cycling isn't cycling, because it takes away everything that makes cycling so awesome. Being outside, experiencing your surroundings at a pace your brain can handle, getting somewhere, feeling the wind, breathing fresh air, the physical act of balancing, steering, accelerating, being playful, respond to the underground, etc.
Indoor cycling basically reduces cycling to merely pushing the pedals.

I am not on Strava, but if I was, even though I am not dismissing the effort people put in their indoor sessions, I would find it hard to get enthused by it.

Avatar
NickSprink | 3 hours ago
1 like

I'm not on Strava, don't have an indoor trainer - not sure where that leaves me?

As for golf, my dad is 86 and still gets in 18 holes at least once a week.  Surely that gets him some Kudos?

Avatar
mark1a replied to NickSprink | 3 hours ago
6 likes

NickSprink wrote:

As for golf, my dad is 86 and still gets in 18 holes at least once a week.  Surely that gets him some Kudos?

Depends on whether he's on Strava or not. 

Avatar
Tom_77 | 3 hours ago
1 like

You shouldn't give kudos to anyone for anything. Motivation should be intrinsic not extrinsic.

Avatar
lesterama | 4 hours ago
7 likes

I rarely give kudos for indoor rides, not out of snobbery, but because Strava for me has always been about celebrating the great outdoors. I can get excited about friends riding (or running, or walking, or skating, or paddling) in Majorca, or up Winnats, or pootling around their local neighbourhood. I can check out their routes and the weather and views. I can imagine their views and the elements assaulting their senses.

I can't do the same about someone posting a Zwift ride or lifting some weights. Sure, these are often impressive physical feats, but they lack the magic of fresh air and scenery.

Avatar
Secret_squirrel | 5 hours ago
4 likes

Why this elitist snobbery about other sports these people obviously know nothing about.

Much like cylcing Yoga and Golf cover excise ranging from barely raising a sweat to a full on workout that leaves you aching for days.

Besides - bragging that you exercised more than someone else is just bellend behaviour.

Anyone I have bothered to follow on Strava gets kudos from me regardless of activity anything else is being a judgy tosser.

Be less parochial - this way lies toxicity.

Avatar
Mr Blackbird | 5 hours ago
2 likes

I find it is better to do interval training on a turbo. It allows a consistent hard effort. Out on the road the interval can get disrupted by junctions, downhills, farm traffic etc.

Avatar
Tony W. | 5 hours ago
2 likes

A point about the top story and giving Kudos for a round of golf - I commute 10 miles each way, 5 days a week all through Winter ( that is my Zwift) when it warms up I do roughly 2-4 Century rides a month with 2/3 club rides a week, I'm also a lifelong golfer 🤷 I can tell you after walking 5/6 miles (who knew, thanks Strava) carrying my bag, walking up hills, into the wind, hitting 45 golf shots and 45 putts, I am more knackered doing this than a 100 mile, 7000 ft ride. So I will not have Golf belittled like that, Golfers earn their Kudos, period! Thank you

Avatar
wtjs replied to Tony W. | 5 hours ago
7 likes

I can tell you after walking 5/6 miles (who knew, thanks Strava) carrying my bag, walking up hills, into the wind, hitting 45 golf shots and 45 putts, I am more knackered doing this than a 100 mile, 7000 ft ride

At least one of us doesn't believe this!

Avatar
Backladder replied to Tony W. | 5 hours ago
1 like

Quote:

Tony W. I can tell you after walking 5/6 miles (who knew, thanks Strava) carrying my bag, walking up hills, into the wind, hitting 45 golf shots and 45 putts, I am more knackered doing this than a 100 mile, 7000 ft ride.

I take it you do your golfing on Jupiter for the increased gravity to be able to make that claim with a straight face?

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to Backladder | 4 hours ago
3 likes

Perhaps the batteries on his e-clubs and e-caddy ran out while on the course, and he had to drag an 80kg trolley with him?

Avatar
mctrials23 | 6 hours ago
7 likes

I check the general conditions, reccy the route to check tarmac quality, elevation profile, ensure the cyclist has spent most of their time in zone 5 and then and only then will I consider hovering over the kudos buttons. Otherwise how can I decide if they are worthy of my faint praise. 

Avatar
Disgusted of Tu... replied to mctrials23 | 4 hours ago
2 likes

I concur.....

I also need to see a time/date stamped image of their weight on independently calibrated scales and. a letter from their Doctor, to ensure correct w/kg is being recorded on their profile.

Strava should be "overseeing" this process regardless - IMHO.

Avatar
jaymack | 6 hours ago
2 likes

I do a lot of training on my turbo all year round; sadly work commitments make a proper ride outside in the elements a weekend delight. I view a turbo session as training 'cos it's not quite a bike ride (which probably explains why I can't stand Zwift/Rouvy etc. ) others may quite legitimately feel differently. Of course if you're completely bonkers and/or committed wanting to do, say 100 km a day on a turbo for ten days or so raising money for a good cause (yes I'm looking at you Mr H')  then that's most definitely 'kudos' territory. 

Latest Comments

 