Cyclist who "refuses to give kudos on Strava for indoor rides" sparks lively online discussion about winter training; More of your reaction to BBC Panorama "attacking" e-bikes + more on the live blog

If someone ever decides to put together a 'How to troll cyclists for dummies' guide, they'll need to take note of this one. Strap yourselves in. It all began with a post from a rider on Facebook: "Is it just me who refuses to give kudos on Strava for indoor rides? Get out there in the wind, the cold and the rain and earn your kudos! It's akin to giving kudos for a round of golf or lying on a yoga mat! Chill. I'm just having fun on FB!"

[Poor Jamie not earning any kudos from random internet man for his hour on the turbo]

That last sentence about "just having fun on Facebook" disappeared pretty quickly in the 200+ comments that have flown in since yesterday evening...

Maybe we should have just read the one asking "who cares?" and moved on with our lives, but the comments intrigued us and before long we'd scrolled through several pages, taking in the lively discussion that followed. We're guessing the rider who made the post probably hasn't trained indoors before, a brutal interval session on the turbo vs lying on a yoga mat? I think we all know which we'd find more physically comfortable. Also, anecdotally, I reckon I've done hundreds of winter rides that didn't even reach a tenth of the intensity of a 30-minute turbo thrash.

The comments made a mix of points about just how hard indoor training can be, the fact that for many people around the world the weather (ice and snow in particular) make winter training unsafe, and that indoor cycling is still cycling and anyone doing more cycling is a good thing.

"Not riding on ice.....I'll ride indoors and put on Strava. Broken bones...you're not riding anywhere," one commenter replied.

"Winter is hard for people. I say whatever motivates anyone to do something when they'd rather be on the couch deserves a kudos," another added.

"Yep just you. I try and celebrate all wins."

"I don't ride (well, rarely) indoors... but let's be real. It is nothing like playing a round of golf or doing yoga. You can get in a great workout. Watts are watts. Training stress is training stress."

"Carbon bikes are cheating too. Everyone should ride old steel bikes or I'm not impressed."

One final comment we'll include attached the picture below too..."Yeah, no. I'll be indoors until spring, kudosing everyone else who is."

So, there. Possibly a bad joke that got a bit too much attention? Probably not worth nearly 250 (sometimes angry) comments, but hey, I lost five minutes of my life scrolling through the comments, so thought I'd drag you all down with me. You're welcome.