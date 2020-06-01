Victoria Pendleton hears "rapid crunching gears" when she overtakes men; Suspended sentence for unlicenced driver; Cllr's 11-year-old threatened by 4x4 driver; Most delays caused by motorists, say Surrey Road Cops + more on the live blog

Numerous people have commented on Leicestershire Live's coverage of the incident and court report that 37-year-old Aaron Baxter's sentence appeared to be extremely lenient, after he was given an eight month suspended jail term and a 12 month driving ban for aggravated vehicle taking, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving without a licence or insurance. Baxter had a previous conviction for driving without insurance in 2015, and didn't reapply for his licence.

Baxter hit the 22-year-old victim on 19th August last year as he attempted to overtake another vehicle, and failed to spot the cyclist indicating to turn right as he pulled back in. The cyclist was knocked off his bike and was sent into a wall on Narborough Road South in Leicester, after Baxter hit him at around 29mph. He suffered what were described as horrific injuries, including a bleed on the brain, a broken eye socket and damage to both knees. He was placed in an induced coma at the scene before being taken to hospital in Coventry, where he spent two weeks recovering. He then spent six more weeks in recovery at home, and suffered from stress and anxiety.

Father-of-six Baxter stopped at the scene but then drove off in the white transit van, saying he had to take his children 'somewhere'. He then returned - testing negative for alcohol - and it was learned that he had taken his father's van without permission for the journey.

During sentencing, Judge Dean said that the fact Baxter was the victim of an alleged knife attack that almost cost him his life in October last year - three months after his motoring offence - was "powerful mitigation", explaining: "I don't know whether the fact you were a victim of an unrelated knife attack in October has brought home to you how the cyclist must have felt as a consequence of your actions in August last year.

"There was more than momentary inattention - you didn't see him in time to avoid striking him.

"You accepted responsibility for what happened at the scene and expressed remorse.

"You've been punished by being the victim of an unrelated crime since this and are still affected by that and your life has been changed by the attack upon you as well."