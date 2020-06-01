Back to news
Live blog

Victoria Pendleton hears "rapid crunching gears" when she overtakes men; Suspended sentence for unlicenced driver; Cllr's 11-year-old threatened by 4x4 driver; Most delays caused by motorists, say Surrey Road Cops + more on the live blog

Welcome to Monday's live blog. Jack Sexty is your blogger-in-chief today, with Simon MacMichael taking over later this evening. ...
Mon, Jun 01, 2020 09:19
Victoria Pendleton london 2012 - via wiki commons
11:18
Victoria Pendleton says she often hears "rapid crunching gears" behind her when she overtakes men
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Just another day in lockdown was asked if I had any current portrait shots....... Not really. The way I appear has changed so much in the last few years, and to be perfectly honest, I rarely get recognised. I think I am quite nondescript....which is no bad thing. It allows me to be a chameleon which I enjoy. . If I’m out about on my road bike and I overtake a man for example .... I will hear a rapid crunching gears as they try to “make amends for it” occasionally combined with a mumbling of “I must of been daydreaming...like they need an excuse!” Usually followed with a pedal mashing (usually short lived) stomp back past me. It doesn’t bother me I think it’s funny. I’ve always been underestimated because of the way I look....one day I want to be intimidating.....but for now this is what I look like, a self portrait. . . @leica_camera @rubytuesdayashh #dontjudgeabookbyitscover #smallerthanithought #cantseetenacity #cantseedetermination

The two-time track cycling Olympic gold medallist turned jockey has kept a lower profile as of late, and in one of her latest Instagram posts says that she rarely gets recognised nowadays: "I think I am quite nondescript....which is no bad thing. It allows me to be a chameleon which I enjoy", she says.

Pendleton also says that when out riding her bike on the road, some males don't appear to take it too well when she overtakes them:

"If I’m out about on my road bike and I overtake a man for example .... I will hear a rapid crunching gears as they try to “make amends for it” occasionally combined with a mumbling of “I must of been daydreaming...like they need an excuse!” Usually followed with a pedal mashing (usually short lived) stomp back past me.

"It doesn’t bother me I think it’s funny. I’ve always been underestimated because of the way I look....one day I want to be intimidating.....but for now this is what I look like, a self portrait."

In a post from yesterday, Pendleton also let her Insta followers in on her familiar-sounding lockdown routine: "I get up, drink coffee, eat porridge, train and then faff about the house, making more mess to try and make less, do gardening, admin, housework, DIY...days punctuated only by food not time. Trying to keep busy and resist snacking.....or get lured back into trying (one more time) to make a kickass sourdough!"

12:02
Now you can wear the Maglia Rosa before the actual winner of the Giro gets his hands on it

Yesterday would have been the final day of the 103rd Giro d'Italia, which hasn't yet happened for obvious reasons... and now you can now buy an exact replica of the pink jersey that the General Classification winner would have been proudly wearing on the podium. It comes in the high-end 'Race' or more wallet-friendly 'Competizione' flavours, priced at £130 and £87 respectively on Castelli's website.

All being well, the rearranged Giro will take place between 3rd-25th October.

09:34
Van driver who caused cyclist to be placed in induced coma after sending him crashing into a wall given suspended jail term
Police tape (CC licensed by freefotouk on Flickr)

Numerous people have commented on Leicestershire Live's coverage of the incident and court report that 37-year-old Aaron Baxter's sentence appeared to be extremely lenient, after he was given an eight month suspended jail term and a 12 month driving ban for aggravated vehicle taking, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving without a licence or insurance. Baxter had a previous conviction for driving without insurance in 2015, and didn't reapply for his licence.

Baxter hit the 22-year-old victim on 19th August last year as he attempted to overtake another vehicle, and failed to spot the cyclist indicating to turn right as he pulled back in. The cyclist was knocked off his bike and was sent into a wall on Narborough Road South in Leicester, after Baxter hit him at around 29mph. He suffered what were described as horrific injuries, including a bleed on the brain, a broken eye socket and damage to both knees. He was placed in an induced coma at the scene before being taken to hospital in Coventry, where he spent two weeks recovering. He then spent six more weeks in recovery at home, and suffered from stress and anxiety.

Father-of-six Baxter stopped at the scene but then drove off in the white transit van, saying he had to take his children 'somewhere'. He then returned - testing negative for alcohol - and it was learned that he had taken his father's van without permission for the journey.

During sentencing, Judge Dean said that the fact Baxter was the victim of an alleged knife attack that almost cost him his life in October last year - three months after his motoring offence - was "powerful mitigation", explaining: "I don't know whether the fact you were a victim of an unrelated knife attack in October has brought home to you how the cyclist must have felt as a consequence of your actions in August last year.

"There was more than momentary inattention - you didn't see him in time to avoid striking him.

"You accepted responsibility for what happened at the scene and expressed remorse.

"You've been punished by being the victim of an unrelated crime since this and are still affected by that and your life has been changed by the attack upon you as well."

08:33
Labour Councillor says 4x4 driver told her 11-year-old son: "You could have lost your life there, boy"

Earlsfield Labour Councillor Jo Rigby claimed that her son was told this by the driver of a 4x4, even though he was 'far left on the road'. She continued: "And on his own street. Which is 20 mph.  And was built in 1895.  Simply no room for these enormous vehicles."

She then says that anti-cycling narrative in the media is to blame for the driver's poor attitude.

08:43
"The vast majority of delays are caused by motorists", say Surrey's Road Policing Unit

...and they cite this footage from a motorway at the weekend (curious since the country is supposed to be in lockdown) as to why it's not cyclists or horseriders that do 99.9% of the 'holding up'. While some questioned their use of a motorway traffic jam to illustrate the point, they say that it simply served to show that "the vast majority of queues are caused by motorists and their own actions.

Jack Sexty

