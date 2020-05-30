Police retrieved "five pieces of fingers" from the Humber Bridge after a cyclist fell off his bike

Humberside Police have reported recovering “five pieces of fingers” after a cyclist fell from his bike on the Humber Bridge last night.

In a tweet, the force said that Team Two from Beverley had been responsible for carrying out the grisly task.

It said a cyclist had, “left them behind after he fell off his bike.”

As far as we can tell, no-one else other than the cyclist was involved in the incident.

The fingers were subsequently taken to Hull Royal Infirmary, where we’re presuming they were reunited with their owner in some way.